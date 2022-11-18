Read full article on original website
My Top-5 Choices to Replace Neal Brown
I do not need to explain anything to anyone here. Neal Brown just hasn’t got it done in Morgantown. This team is in shambles, and the next athletic director will act quickly to get it on the right track. With that being said, I do have my personal preferences...
“Wild Things” Going on at WVU, Per One Reporter
Morgantown, West Virginia – Fans and media members alike are expecting a lot of changes for the WVU Football program within the next few weeks. Following the firing of Athletic Director Shane Lyons, it is only a matter of time before Neal Brown also gets the same treatment. Brown...
A Match Made in Almost Heaven?
With Neal Brown squarely on the hot seat, many are calling for the return of Rich Rodriguez. The former Mountaineer head man just finished his first season at Jacksonville State, and compiled a 9-2 record with an ASUN Conference Championship. Despite not being eligible for the FCS Playoffs (due to FBS transition rules), this was by all means a successful season for the Gamecocks.
Very Interesting Flight into Morgantown Tonight
Morgantown, West Virginia – With so much uncertainty in the air surrounding the West Virginia football program right now, there will be a tremendous amount of speculation and rumors flying around. One way that rumors start is by monitoring flights coming into the Morgantown and Bridgeport airports on Flight...
An Off-the-Radar Candidate to Replace Neal Brown
When the 2022 season concludes against Oklahoma State this Saturday, chances are the Mountaineers will be looking for a new coach. Should WVU lose, they would finish the campaign with a 4-8 record, and Neal Brown will be 21-26 for his tenure. That simply isn’t good enough for Mountaineer fans or the university.
Neal Brown Sounds Like He Knows He’s Gone in Press Conference Today
Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers will go into their final game of the season this weekend against the Oklahoma State Cowboys with a 4-7 overall record and a 2-6 record in the Big 12 Conference. Here’s what Neal Brown had to say about in what is perhaps his final Tuesday press conference of his career with the Mountaineers:
Rodriguez Nominee for Prestigious Award
Former West Virginia coach Rich Rodriguez has had quite the resurgence in 2022. After a long hiatus from being a head coach, Rodriguez returned to the sideline this season at Jacksonville State. Following a 5-6 record in 2021, Rodriguez led the Gamecocks to a 9-2 record this season – including...
Rich Rodriguez Finishes Successful First Season with Jacksonville State
Former WVU head coach Rich Rodriguez has had himself a 2022, folks. In his first season at Jacksonville State (FCS), Rodriguez’s Gamecocks finished with a 9-2 overall record. This comes after his team claimed victory today over Central Arkansas, 40-17. They even won the ASUN Conference Championship after being picked 4th in the preseason polls.
REPORT: Deion Sanders in Talks With Two Schools About Head Coaching Job
Morgantown, West Virginia – In a just-released article by 247 Sports, Deion Sanders is said to be engaging in talks with Colorado and South Florida about the head coaching position at both schools. Sanders, 55, just completed an 11-0 season as the head coach of Jackson State and has...
Shane Lyons Finds New Job
Morgantown, West Virginia – It only took former WVU Athletic Director Shane Lyons one week to find a new job. Lyons, who was fired by West Virginia last week, will be returning to Alabama to be their Executive Athletic Director and Chief Operating Officer. After being with the Mountaineers...
Top West Virginia Commit to Visit Rival This Weekend
Morgantown, West Virginia – Rodney Gallagher, West Virginia’s top recruit in the 2023 class, announced on his social media accounts moments ago that he will visit Penn State this weekend. Gallagher, a four star wide receiver from Uniontown, Pennsylvania, assured The Voice of Motown last week that he...
Update on CJ Donaldson, Neal Brown and the Future of West Virginia Football
Morgantown, West Virginia – Yesterday was a really tough day to be a West Virginia fan. The Mountaineers’ defense barely had a pulse, the crowd was pathetic on Senior Day, one of the top defensive players on the team announced that he was entering the transfer portal an hour before the game, and West Virginia is out of bowl contention and suffered its first back-to-back losing seasons in over 40 years.
