Dan Ray Bunke, 75 of Winona, died Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. Dan was born on May 31, 1947 in Winona, Minnesota to Edgar “Ed” and Adeline (Ebert) Bunke. He graduated from Winona Senior High School and the welding program at Dunwoody Institute in the Twin Cities. Dan enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served as a Seabee for three tours in Antarctica, constructing McMurdo Base there. He returned home to join and eventually head the family service station business, Bunke’s Service Inc. (APCO stations). When they discontinued fuel sales, he continued to operate a radiator repair service.

WINONA, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO