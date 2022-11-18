ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

Carla M. Seiler

Carla M. Seiler, 98, died peacefully on November 18th,2022 surrounded by her loving family. Born October 21st, 1924, to Oscar and Anna (Stendahl) Peterson of Coon Valley, Wisconsin. Carla married Robert C. Seiler Sr. on September 1st, 1943, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in La Crosse, WI. Carla was a...
COON VALLEY, WI
Dan R. Bunke

Dan Ray Bunke, 75 of Winona, died Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. Dan was born on May 31, 1947 in Winona, Minnesota to Edgar “Ed” and Adeline (Ebert) Bunke. He graduated from Winona Senior High School and the welding program at Dunwoody Institute in the Twin Cities. Dan enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served as a Seabee for three tours in Antarctica, constructing McMurdo Base there. He returned home to join and eventually head the family service station business, Bunke’s Service Inc. (APCO stations). When they discontinued fuel sales, he continued to operate a radiator repair service.
WINONA, MN
From Kendall, Wisconsin to Poland with love

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT)- A Kendall, Wisconsin man is one step closer to making Christmas better for children from Ukraine. News 8 Now first introduced you to Kale Kvistand earlier this year. The woodworker made 200 trucks for Ukrainian children forced to flee their homes because of the war. At a...
KENDALL, WI
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A slow warmup begins. -Erik Dean

DISCUSSION: After seeing temperatures in the teens & 20s on the high end, we are starting to trend above freezing as we head into the new week. Some places will see that trend as early as today. Some of you will stay below freezing and will get out on Monday.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Sparta girls basketball beats Mauston for first win of season

The Sparta girls basketball team got in the win column for the first time this season on Monday night with a 64-43 victory over Mauston. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
SPARTA, WI
G-E-T boys basketball cruises to 85-51 win over Sparta

The G-E-T boys basketball team tipped off the regular season with an 85-51 win over Sparta on Tuesday night. The Redhawks opened up the game on a 12-0 run. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
SPARTA, WI

