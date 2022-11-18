Read full article on original website
Carla M. Seiler
Carla M. Seiler, 98, died peacefully on November 18th,2022 surrounded by her loving family. Born October 21st, 1924, to Oscar and Anna (Stendahl) Peterson of Coon Valley, Wisconsin. Carla married Robert C. Seiler Sr. on September 1st, 1943, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in La Crosse, WI. Carla was a...
Dan R. Bunke
Dan Ray Bunke, 75 of Winona, died Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. Dan was born on May 31, 1947 in Winona, Minnesota to Edgar “Ed” and Adeline (Ebert) Bunke. He graduated from Winona Senior High School and the welding program at Dunwoody Institute in the Twin Cities. Dan enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served as a Seabee for three tours in Antarctica, constructing McMurdo Base there. He returned home to join and eventually head the family service station business, Bunke’s Service Inc. (APCO stations). When they discontinued fuel sales, he continued to operate a radiator repair service.
Lake Winona Manor residents get to meet feathered friends from River Valley Raptors
WINONA, Minn. (WKBT) – Residents at a Winona nursing home got an up-close look at some of America’s birds of prey. River Valley Raptors brought a hawk, a kestrel, and an owl to Lake Winona Manor. Caregivers like to bring these experiences to their residents since many have...
From Kendall, Wisconsin to Poland with love
ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT)- A Kendall, Wisconsin man is one step closer to making Christmas better for children from Ukraine. News 8 Now first introduced you to Kale Kvistand earlier this year. The woodworker made 200 trucks for Ukrainian children forced to flee their homes because of the war. At a...
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A slow warmup begins. -Erik Dean
DISCUSSION: After seeing temperatures in the teens & 20s on the high end, we are starting to trend above freezing as we head into the new week. Some places will see that trend as early as today. Some of you will stay below freezing and will get out on Monday.
Sparta girls basketball beats Mauston for first win of season
The Sparta girls basketball team got in the win column for the first time this season on Monday night with a 64-43 victory over Mauston. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
UW-La Crosse men’s basketball stays perfect with 86-57 win over Ripon
The UW-La Crosse men’s basketball team improved to 6-0 on the season with an 86-57 win over Ripon at home on Tuesday night. Ethan Anderson led the way for the Eagles with 19 points in the victory. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL...
G-E-T boys basketball cruises to 85-51 win over Sparta
The G-E-T boys basketball team tipped off the regular season with an 85-51 win over Sparta on Tuesday night. The Redhawks opened up the game on a 12-0 run. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
