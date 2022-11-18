ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holiday cheer comes to new shelter space

By Ann Hatch For Denton County magazine
 4 days ago
Buddy the Elf and Santa will share the Christmas spirit with guests at Our Daily Bread, Together with Monsignor King Outreach Center in their new location this year. Courtesy photo

Santa Claus and Buddy the Elf are moving this year. They’re going to celebrate Christmas with 300 of their favorite friends who are clients at Our Daily Bread, together with the Monsignor King Outreach Center, in its new facility at 909 N. Loop 288 in Denton.

