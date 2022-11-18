How to watch, listen to Alabama football vs. Austin Peay

Photo courtesy of Alabama Athletics

OXFORD, Miss. — No. 8 Alabama (8-2, 5-2 SEC) is at home this weekend taking on Austin Peay (7-3, 3-2 ASUN). This will actually be the third time in four weeks that the Govenors have played a team from the state of Alabama. They lost to Jacksonville State 40-16 in late October, but managed to beat UNA 38-35 two weeks ago.

This is a much better team than the New Mexico State squad the Crimson Tide played at this time last season. The Aggies only had one win at the time, and only finished with two on the year. Austin Peay has only lost three games with one of those being to an FBS opponent in Western Kentucky (38-27 final score).

The team’s starting quarterback, Mike Diliello, is a quality FCS player. The senior transferred in from Middle Tennessee State and has thrown for 2,333 yards and 21 touchdowns while tossing nine interceptions. He’s also added another 445 yards and eight scores on the ground, bringing his total to 29 touchdowns.

Diliello’s favorite target is a 5-foot-9, 177-pound receiver named Drae McCray. He’s hauled in 63 catches for 929 yards and nine scores. With two games left in the regular season, it’s likely that the sophomore gets to the 1,000-yard mark. Be sure to keep an eye on him.

In order to get you ready for kickoff, we’ve collected all the pertinent information you’ll need for Saturday’s game, including TV info, how to listen, betting odds and a brief history of the series. Then next weekend, Alabama will wrap up its regular season at Bryant-Denny Stadium while taking on Auburn for the annual Iron Bowl on Nov. 26.

When, Where

When: Saturday, Nov. 19 at 11 a.m. CT (noon ET)

Where: Bryant-Denny Stadium (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

How to Watch, Listen

Broadcast: This game isn’t airing on live television

Crew: Mike Morgan (play-by-play), Dave Steckel (analyst), Lauren Sisler (sideline)

Live Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: The Varsity Network

Local Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network

Local Radio Crew: Chris Stewart (play-by-play), John Parker Wilson (analyst)

How Else to Listen: List of all Alabama radio affiliates

ESPN College GameDay: 8 a.m. CT

Betting Information

Betting Line (VegasInsider): N/A

Over/Under: N/A

Series History

Series Record: Alabama has never played Austin Peay

Last Meeting: N/A

Win Streak: N/A

