Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk-Apple War Heats Up
Elon Musk and Apple quietly maintain a rivalry that occasionally comes to light. But most often the confrontation is not direct. Both sides throwing barbs at each other from a distance. Musk is the one who most often fires at the iPhone maker, which sometimes responds with subtlety. This was...
Apple Insider
Jean-Louis Gassee doesn't know who an iPad is for, and thinks you don't either
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Ex-Apple executive and longtime Apple commentator Jean-Louis Gassee says theiPad is failing. It's clear that he doesn't know what it's for, but that in no way makes it a dying product. Jean-Louis Gassee is...
Billionaire Barry Diller said there is something 'quite odd' in Mark Zuckerberg's decision to turn Facebook into Meta
IAC founder Barry Diller said "something is quite odd" in Mark Zuckerberg's metaverse pivot. The billionaire questioned Zuckerberg's decision to focus on tech that "doesn't yet exist." Meta has shed over 70% of its value since the Facebook founder changed its name. Media mogul Barry Diller had some harsh words...
Just How Rich Are Elon Musk, Donald Trump and These Other Big Names?
What do Elon Musk, Donald Trump and Oprah Winfrey have in common? They're all really, really rich. But do you know their actual net worths? The Future of Finances: Gen Z & How They Relate to...
Meta and Google are snapping up Twitter employees as Elon Musk plays a game of will-he-won't-he with the company
Over 500 employees have left Twitter in the past 90 days amid the company's court battle with Elon Musk. Many of the employees have moved to major tech companies like Google and Meta, LinkedIn data shows. Musk has reportedly said he plans to lay off 75% of staff if he...
Bob Iger moves fast to dismantle Chapek's reorganization of Disney
One day after the shock announcement of Bob Iger's return to Disney, and the resulting ouster of his successor-turned-predecessor Bob Chapek, an astonished Hollywood is grappling with what exactly the move will mean for the entertainment behemoth's short-term and long-term future.
Apple Insider
JP Morgan lowers AAPL target to $151 as iPhone 14 Pro lead times increase
Apple continues to struggle with keeping up with high demand for iPhone 14 Pro models. With lead times increasing, investment analyst JP Morgan has lowered its stock price target. Demand is so far ahead of iPhone production that by November 17, 2022, when Apple published a list of recommended last...
Why Elon Musk Is Blowing Up Twitter’s Business
Hours before Elon Musk closed his deal to buy Twitter, he published an open letter to advertisers. Musk knew that big companies in particular were anxious about his plans to dramatically reduce the amount of content moderation on the site. They saw this as a potential threat to what advertisers call “brand safety,” because it would make it more likely that their ads would end up next to deceptive or offensive content. In his letter, Musk acknowledged those concerns, saying that he wanted Twitter to become “the most respected advertising platform in the world,” and that he understood that the site could not become “a free-for-all hellscape.”
Apple Insider
Apple's App Store analytics may be able to identify users
Apple is allegedly able to identify a user in analytics it collects, according to security researchers, via a unique identifier that can be associated with a user's iCloud account. As a privacy-focused company, Apple's introduction of App Tracking Transparency, as well as assurances it would not collect identifiable data on...
Apple Insider
Samsung tapped for RAM in Chinese iPhones
Samsung will supply RAM for iPhones intended for the Chinese market, instead of local supplier YMTC, as Apple continues to bow to pressure from the US. Apple has not yet bought RAM from the Yangtse Memory Technologies Co (YMTC). Nor is it prohibited from doing so by the latest US regulations, which focus on exports rather than imports.
Apple Insider
How to use invisible files in macOS
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — There are a lot of hidden files and folders inmacOS, which you can still access if you know the method. Here's how to see the invisible files. There's a lot of additional functionality beyond...
Apple Insider
Corellium's iOS security tool used by rogue's gallery of iPhone hacking
Despite vehement denials, virtual iOS tool creator Corellium allegedly sold its software to spyware and malware distributors, including the makers of the infamous Pegasus. Corellium became known for producing a virtualized version of iOS to enable security firms and researchers to sniff out bugs and weaknesses. The firm has previously caught the attention of Apple, prompting a copyright lawsuit that was settled in 2021 but appealed against by Apple shortly after.
Elon Musk's personal worth shrinks by $100 billion, yet more than Jeff Bezos'
Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, has seen $100 billion of his fortune wiped off in less than a year. Even after such a sharp decline, he remains the richest person on the planet, Forbes reported. It was November of 2021 when Elon Musk rode the wave of his electric...
Apple Insider
Tesla museum exhibit teases Apple Music support
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — A Tesla used as a museum exhibit is seemingly hinting thatApple Music support for the built-in infotainment system could finally be on the way. A Tesla Model S Long Range is part of an...
Apple Insider
iPhone 15 rumored to have have more rounded corners
A prolific leaker has said that the iPhone 15 enclosure will get a redesign, and have a new frame with more curved edges. There have been many early reports of the iPhone 15 range, concentrating on issues to do with cameras, and a greater difference between the regular and Pro models. It's also been rumored that Apple will name its top of the range model, the iPhone 15 Pro Ultra, taking the naming convention from the new Apple Watch Ultra.
Musk tells Twitter staff no more layoffs planned - Verge
Nov 21 (Reuters) - Twitter's new owner Elon Musk told staff in an all-hands meeting that the company does not plan more layoffs and is recruiting for engineering and ad sales roles, according to a tweet by a the Verge reporter.
Apple Insider
iCloud for Windows users see corrupted iPhone videos with mystery images
Users of iCloud for Windows are having problems viewing videos and images, with corrupt footage and images that may belong to other accounts appearing on their PCs. The iCloud for Windows tool makes it easy for Windows users to synchronize their photos, videos, contacts, and other items with their other Apple ecosystem hardware. However, while usually a reliable service, some users are starting to encounter issues on Monday.
Apple Insider
iPhone 14 Pro has the best speed in more than just processing
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — There is a new report out about the world's fastest 5G mobile devices, and theiPhone 14 Pro family sits in the top spot in most countries. The speed test provider released a Tuesday report...
Elon Musk describes his vacations as ‘email with a view’
Elon Musk fires top Twitter executives as he completes takeover. Elon Musk, the world’s richest man and recent Twitter owner, has described his vacations as “email with a view”. The Tesla CEO was testifying in court on Wednesday when he made the comment. Musk is currently being...
Disney's media sales boss to exit in Iger shake-up
Nov 21 (Reuters) - A day after returning to the company, Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) Chief Executive Bob Iger moved to undo a corporate structure put in place by his hand-picked successor.
Comments / 0