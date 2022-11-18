ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

It took a village to get the Bills out of Buffalo for Sunday's game

When the Buffalo Bills had to move their entire operation to Detroit’s Ford Field on short notice for Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns due to massive snow accumulation in and around their home stadium, it took everybody on the team to get that done. More than six feet of snow hit the suburb of Orchard Park, so everyone had to get going in a hurry, and this left some of the most important Bills in need of assistance just to get out of their houses and onto the plane from Buffalo to Detroit in the first place.
BUFFALO, NY
markerzone.com

PENGUINS CELEBRATE EVGENI MALKIN'S 1000TH GAME IN HILARIOUS STYLE

Evgeni Malkin is playing in his 1000th NHL game on Sunday night, as the Penguins visit the Chicago Blackhawks. To celebrate Malkin's milestone, his teammate all joined him in his pre-game ritual, which made for funny content. This could become a regular thing. Pittsburgh's locker room - mostly Sidney Crosby...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Look: NFL World Wants 2 Coaches Fired On Sunday

The Cleveland Browns have been one of the most frustrating teams to watch this season. On Sunday, the Browns are trailing the Bills, 25-10, in a game that's being played in Detroit. Browns fans have had enough with their team's defensive coordinator and special teams coordinator. Cleveland fans are calling...
CLEVELAND, OH
markerzone.com

JAKE DEBRUSK LAYS OUT DAVID PASTRNAK AFTER THE TWO COLLIDE

This is not the sort of thing you like to see as a Bruins fan, given that it could have ended in injury. Thankfully, it did not, and the Bruins had their way with the Tampa Bay Lightning otherwise. So, no harm no foul; it was funny though.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Bills took huge financial loss in moving game to Detroit

The Buffalo Bills were forced to play Sunday’s game in Detroit due to a massive snowstorm that buried Orchard Park under as much as five feet of snow. Not only did this make for a bit of a confusing situation, it cost the team a lot of money. The...
BUFFALO, NY
MLive.com

Jonatan Berggren’s skills translating to NHL with Red Wings

DETROIT – Jonatan Berggren’s mother and older brother were due to arrive from Sweden Tuesday night for their five-day trip to Detroit that includes hockey, football and turkey. They will see Berggren play Wednesday when the Red Wings host Nashville (7 p.m., Bally Sports Detroit). Then they’ll go...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Sabres Make Low-Risk Move in Claiming Jost

The Buffalo Sabres announced they claimed forward Tyson Jost off waivers on Saturday (Nov. 19). Waiver claims are somewhat of a rarity for them, with their last one coming in October of 2021. With the current rash of injuries at the forward position, and the overall lull in their offense, the claim was a low-risk and potentially high-reward move for them. Jost has not been able to find his footing in the NHL to this point, but he is a former first-round selection and was once a highly touted prospect for the Colorado Avalanche. Coming to Buffalo could provide him with a bigger opportunity and a chance to revive his pro career. For the Sabres, this move could help spark their offense but will ultimately bolster their forward depth more, while risking very little to do so.
BUFFALO, NY
markerzone.com

OSKAR SUNDQVIST HITS KURALY FROM BEHIND, REFUSES TO FIGHT AFTER

On Saturday night, Oskar Sundqvist (6'3'') refused to fight Mathieu Olivier (6'1'') after he threw an iffy check unto Sean Kuraly. It wasn't a dirty hit, per se. It also wasn't a hit that goes unnoticed by most hockey teams. It was from behind, no question. The Wings were leading...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Jets, Patriots Delay

Jets and Patriots fans had to wait a little longer for their teams to get underway on Sunday. The game between New York and New England was delayed about 10 minutes due to "technical difficulties," according to the official word. "Jets/Patriots kickoff delayed because of "technical issues" ... not sure...
NEW YORK STATE

