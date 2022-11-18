Read full article on original website
Visit the Magical Christmas Tree Forest in Upstate New YorkTravel MavenHamburg, NY
Western New York received nearly 6 feet of snow the weekend before Thanksgiving, causing road closuresZoran BogdanovicBuffalo, NY
Student gets shoes for bullied classmate: "It was upsetting him"Amy ChristieBuffalo, NY
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New York StateKristen WaltersBuffalo, NY
State of Emergency Issued Ahead of Sizeable Expected SnowfallJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Watch: Penguins' Evgeni Malkin brought to tears by son before 1,000th game
Evgeni Malkin displayed plenty of emotion before even taking the ice Sunday night for the 1000th game of his career. The longtime Penguins center was brought to tears in the dressing room as his son, Nikita, read the team’s starting lineup. The pair, both in tears, shared a long...
Buffalo Bills follow through on Lions’ requests after 31-23 win over Browns
The Buffalo Bills proved that they are good houseguests. Following their 31-23 win over the Cleveland Browns at Ford Field, Buffalo made sure to follow through on all of the Lions’ pre-game requests. All tables were left intact, Buffalo made sure to turn off the lights and they locked...
It took a village to get the Bills out of Buffalo for Sunday's game
When the Buffalo Bills had to move their entire operation to Detroit’s Ford Field on short notice for Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns due to massive snow accumulation in and around their home stadium, it took everybody on the team to get that done. More than six feet of snow hit the suburb of Orchard Park, so everyone had to get going in a hurry, and this left some of the most important Bills in need of assistance just to get out of their houses and onto the plane from Buffalo to Detroit in the first place.
markerzone.com
PENGUINS CELEBRATE EVGENI MALKIN'S 1000TH GAME IN HILARIOUS STYLE
Evgeni Malkin is playing in his 1000th NHL game on Sunday night, as the Penguins visit the Chicago Blackhawks. To celebrate Malkin's milestone, his teammate all joined him in his pre-game ritual, which made for funny content. This could become a regular thing. Pittsburgh's locker room - mostly Sidney Crosby...
Jets Player Reportedly Makes Baffling Comment After Losing To Patriots
FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots on Sunday picked up their 14th consecutive win over the Jets. Yeah, it took a miraculous, last-second Marcus Jones punt return to get it done, but New England largely dominated New York in a 10-3 victory at Gillette Stadium. And yet, at least one...
Look: NFL World Wants 2 Coaches Fired On Sunday
The Cleveland Browns have been one of the most frustrating teams to watch this season. On Sunday, the Browns are trailing the Bills, 25-10, in a game that's being played in Detroit. Browns fans have had enough with their team's defensive coordinator and special teams coordinator. Cleveland fans are calling...
How much snow is due in Buffalo by the Browns, Bills game? Latest forecast
ORCHARD PARK, New York - While parts of Greater Cleveland were greeted by an inch or two of snow Thursday morning, that’s nothing compared to what the Cleveland Browns may encounter Sunday in Buffalo, where the snow could be measured in feet. Predictions for Orchard Park, the suburb where...
Buffalo Bills reportedly lost nearly $10 million in revenue with game relocated to Detroit
A team never wants to play on the road. If every NFL organization had their way, they’d play 17 home
markerzone.com
JAKE DEBRUSK LAYS OUT DAVID PASTRNAK AFTER THE TWO COLLIDE
This is not the sort of thing you like to see as a Bruins fan, given that it could have ended in injury. Thankfully, it did not, and the Bruins had their way with the Tampa Bay Lightning otherwise. So, no harm no foul; it was funny though.
The Squirrel Winters Game: Bills Mafia goes nuts for Josh Allen’s neighbor
There were no shortage of Buffalo Bills fans who stepped up to make sure that players could get to the team facility and catch a flight to Detroit for Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. One fan, however, captured the attention of the Bills Mafia more than anyone else.
Sporting News
Who is Squirrel Winter? Meet Bills fan who helped clear Josh Allen's driveway ahead of Browns game
There aren't many fanbases that compare to Bills Mafia, particularly when it comes to what they will do for their team. One such Bills fan has made headlines for helping out Buffalo's most essential player. During the Bills' Week 11 contest against the Browns, CBS broadcasters Andrew Catalon and James...
Yardbarker
Bills took huge financial loss in moving game to Detroit
The Buffalo Bills were forced to play Sunday’s game in Detroit due to a massive snowstorm that buried Orchard Park under as much as five feet of snow. Not only did this make for a bit of a confusing situation, it cost the team a lot of money. The...
Yardbarker
Stefon Diggs had interesting sideline conversation with Sean McDermott
The Buffalo Bills got off to a very slow start in their game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, and a mid-game chat between Stefon Diggs and Sean McDermott may have helped the team get things moving in the right direction. Diggs was not targeted until late in the first...
MLive.com
Jonatan Berggren’s skills translating to NHL with Red Wings
DETROIT – Jonatan Berggren’s mother and older brother were due to arrive from Sweden Tuesday night for their five-day trip to Detroit that includes hockey, football and turkey. They will see Berggren play Wednesday when the Red Wings host Nashville (7 p.m., Bally Sports Detroit). Then they’ll go...
Yardbarker
Sabres Make Low-Risk Move in Claiming Jost
The Buffalo Sabres announced they claimed forward Tyson Jost off waivers on Saturday (Nov. 19). Waiver claims are somewhat of a rarity for them, with their last one coming in October of 2021. With the current rash of injuries at the forward position, and the overall lull in their offense, the claim was a low-risk and potentially high-reward move for them. Jost has not been able to find his footing in the NHL to this point, but he is a former first-round selection and was once a highly touted prospect for the Colorado Avalanche. Coming to Buffalo could provide him with a bigger opportunity and a chance to revive his pro career. For the Sabres, this move could help spark their offense but will ultimately bolster their forward depth more, while risking very little to do so.
markerzone.com
OSKAR SUNDQVIST HITS KURALY FROM BEHIND, REFUSES TO FIGHT AFTER
On Saturday night, Oskar Sundqvist (6'3'') refused to fight Mathieu Olivier (6'1'') after he threw an iffy check unto Sean Kuraly. It wasn't a dirty hit, per se. It also wasn't a hit that goes unnoticed by most hockey teams. It was from behind, no question. The Wings were leading...
Insider Says Penguins' GM Ron Hextall 'Looking Around' At Trades
The Pittsburgh Penguins are far from perfect and there might be a move on the horizon.
Blown leads haunting Canucks ahead of Avs challenge
The Vancouver Canucks have been competitive this year despite having a losing record. The issue is the inability to hold
NFL World Reacts To The Jets, Patriots Delay
Jets and Patriots fans had to wait a little longer for their teams to get underway on Sunday. The game between New York and New England was delayed about 10 minutes due to "technical difficulties," according to the official word. "Jets/Patriots kickoff delayed because of "technical issues" ... not sure...
Lions Receive Massive Injury Update On Key Offensive Piece
The Detroit Lions got off to a very tough start this season losing six out of their first seven games. They had a high-scoring offense but the defense couldn’t stop a cold as they are still in last place in the NFL in yardage and points allowed. However, they are beginning to show signs of improvement and breakthrough.
