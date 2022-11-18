Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WKTV
Food pantry able to host multiple turkey giveaways thanks to generous donations
UTICA, N.Y. -- Thanks to generous donations this year, the Utica Food Pantry was able to hold a second turkey giveaway on Monday and will hold a third on Wednesday. The pantry and Utica Fire Department handed out more than 600 turkeys and all the fixings during their annual Thanksgiving food giveaway on Nov. 18 and still had some leftover.
WKTV
Drive-thru giveaway held at Johnson Park Center
UTICA, N.Y. -- A drive-thru giveaway was held at the Johnson Park Center Monday. Organizers said they had a full range of items including rice, potatoes, bagels, bread and vegetables. The event ran from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Volunteers at the event said with Thanksgiving only a few days...
localsyr.com
Brady Market to provide 180 full Thanksgiving meals to families in need
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — At Brady Market, they have boxes of food with the key items for a full Thanksgiving dinner, which some say has been hard to get this year. “Organizations were actually calling us saying we haven’t been able to find turkeys to help serve our families in our organizations,” said Kevin Frank, the Director of the Brady Faith Center.
WKTV
Cliff's Local Market raises $30,000 for autism awareness
UTICA, N.Y. -- Cliff's Local Market raised $30,000 for autism awareness through the sale of puzzle pieces. From Oct. 17 to Nov. 14, Cliff's led their third-annual Autism Awareness Campaign for The Kelberman Center. The money raised will help to ensure quality autism services for those in the community who need it.
WKTV
Clinton Shoppers' Stroll kicks off Friday
CLINTON, N.Y. -- Events and activities are planned throughout Friday and Saturday as part of the annual Shoppers' Stroll and Holiday Parade in Clinton. Complete with Santa, a parade and the annual 5K Jingle Jog, there are events for the whole family. Here's the schedule:. Friday, Nov. 25. 9 am...
WKTV
Knights of St. John asking public for pie donations Wednesday
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Knights of St. John will be holding their annual pie drive to help support the Mother Marianne West Side Kitchen, Wednesday. They are asking for the communities help in donating pies. Weather you make the pies from scratch or buy one from the store, all pie donations are welcome.
WKTV
Help Office for the Aging give gifts to older adults this holiday season
HERKIMER, N.Y. -- The Office for the Aging will be placing gift tags on a Holiday Tree in their Office, representing older adults who may not receive any gifts for the holidays this year. Each tag represents one individual and will give details about them including some gift ideas. Anyone...
WKTV
Turkey giveaway held in Utica
More than 800 turkeys were handed out at the Utica fire station on Bleecker Street Friday morning. Utica Food Pantry gives away 800 turkeys and will hold another giveaway Monday. The Utica Food Pantry and Utica Fire Department handed out 800 turkeys during their annual Thanksgiving food giveaway Friday morning...
WKTV
Run, run Rudolph to the Clinton Jingle Jog Saturday
CLINTON, N.Y. -- Get in the holiday spirit with the Annual Clinton 5K Jingle Jog, Saturday, Nov. 26. A T-shirt and goodie bag will be given to the first 200 people who register for the event as well as jingle bells to pin on their bibs. You can pick up...
WKTV
Rome brings more holiday cheer to the area with second decorating contest
ROME, N.Y. -- A second decorating contest in Rome will begin on Dec. 1 to spread the holiday spirit this season. The outside of homes will be judged on a zero to five scale. Categories include Most Festive, Most Creative, Classiest and Best Overall. There will also be a People's Choice Award, meaning the public can vote for their chosen winner online.
cnycentral.com
Neighbors in Oswego County prepare for the snow
OSWEGO, N.Y. — Neighbors in Oswego were hit by snow and not many were excited to see it, but even though they weren't smiling, some don't think this was the worst it's been and is prepared to battle the snowflakes compiling on the roads. Collen Shannon has lived in...
WKTV
13 displaced after 2 homes heavily damaged by fire in Ilion
ILION, N.Y. -- Thirteen people were displaced Monday after two homes were damaged by fire on East Clark Street in Ilion. The first calls to 911 came in shortly after 5 p.m. Deputy Chief in Charge Andy Monahan told NewsChannel 2 that when firefighters arrived on the scene there were two buildings on fire. They believe the wind caused the flames to spread to the second house.
cnyhomepage.com
Salvation Army looks for thousands of Thanksgiving Day volunteers
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Want to do something meaningful this holiday season? The Utica Salvation Army Volunteer Program is now calling for participants. The Salvation Army Core Office in Utica New York is a nonprofit organization that assists local residents with funding through kettle donations, individual donors, and corporate contributions.
urbancny.com
City of Syracuse to Close Thursday and Friday for Thanksgiving Holiday
Syracuse, N.Y. – City of Syracuse administrative offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Trash and recycling pickup will be delayed by one day on Thursday and Friday. Crews will collect Thursday’s trash and recycling on Friday, and Friday’s trash and recycling on Saturday.
newyorkupstate.com
What’s the best Syracuse Italian bread for your holiday table? We tasted a dozen to find out
Syracuse, N.Y. — Around here, a conversation about who makes the best Italian bread is the type of debate that can turn into an all-out carbo clash. We all have our favorite, and there’s no changing our minds. Usually it’s what we grew up with, the bakery our parents dragged us to when we were kids.
Skip the malls and Walmarts: 9 local ideas for Black Friday gift shopping in Syracuse
It’s almost Black Friday, and the malls will be packed with people looking for deals on flat screens, designer labels and kids toys. Instead of wading through the crush at the nearest shopping supercenter, try heading downtown for some locally-made gifts instead. SKY Armory Night Market. SKY Armory will...
Rescue Mission in need of warm clothing for the winter
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- The Chief Development Officer for the Rescue Mission says they really need warm clothing for the cold winter months ahead. Tori Shires says they’re nearing the end of November and they only have enough clothing for the next couple of weeks. “Right now, we certainly don’t have enough items to get us […]
Oswego County firefighters battle house fire
Constantia, N.Y. — Volunteer firefighters from seven departments responded to a house fire Monday night in Constantia, according to Oswego County 911. Someone called 911 at 8:26 p.m. to report the fire at 646 Dutcherville Road, dispatchers said. Constantia, Cleveland, Central Square, Mexico, Parish, West Amboy and West Monroe...
WKTV
Versace Law Office named Rome Chamber's Member of the Week
ROME, N.Y. -- Versace Law Office was named Rome Chamber Member of the Week. The Rome Area Chamber of Commerce congratulated Meade Versace on the achievement at his office Monday. “It is with great honor that my office is featured as Member of the Week. I have been practicing law...
Multiple Departments Battle Massive 2-House Fire Next to Stewarts in Ilion
A massive two-house fire on East Clark Street in Ilion shocked bystanders in the village on Monday as the blaze burned just about 100-feet from the Stewarts gas station. There are few details available at this time as fire crews are still on the scene. Witnesses say the fire broke out at about 5 p.m. in the village, and flames quickly engulfed two homes. The fire is next door to Stewarts and directly across the Remington Arms plant.
Comments / 0