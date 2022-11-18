ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

WKTV

Food pantry able to host multiple turkey giveaways thanks to generous donations

UTICA, N.Y. -- Thanks to generous donations this year, the Utica Food Pantry was able to hold a second turkey giveaway on Monday and will hold a third on Wednesday. The pantry and Utica Fire Department handed out more than 600 turkeys and all the fixings during their annual Thanksgiving food giveaway on Nov. 18 and still had some leftover.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Drive-thru giveaway held at Johnson Park Center

UTICA, N.Y. -- A drive-thru giveaway was held at the Johnson Park Center Monday. Organizers said they had a full range of items including rice, potatoes, bagels, bread and vegetables. The event ran from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Volunteers at the event said with Thanksgiving only a few days...
UTICA, NY
localsyr.com

Brady Market to provide 180 full Thanksgiving meals to families in need

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — At Brady Market, they have boxes of food with the key items for a full Thanksgiving dinner, which some say has been hard to get this year. “Organizations were actually calling us saying we haven’t been able to find turkeys to help serve our families in our organizations,” said Kevin Frank, the Director of the Brady Faith Center.
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Cliff's Local Market raises $30,000 for autism awareness

UTICA, N.Y. -- Cliff's Local Market raised $30,000 for autism awareness through the sale of puzzle pieces. From Oct. 17 to Nov. 14, Cliff's led their third-annual Autism Awareness Campaign for The Kelberman Center. The money raised will help to ensure quality autism services for those in the community who need it.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Clinton Shoppers' Stroll kicks off Friday

CLINTON, N.Y. -- Events and activities are planned throughout Friday and Saturday as part of the annual Shoppers' Stroll and Holiday Parade in Clinton. Complete with Santa, a parade and the annual 5K Jingle Jog, there are events for the whole family. Here's the schedule:. Friday, Nov. 25. 9 am...
CLINTON, NY
WKTV

Knights of St. John asking public for pie donations Wednesday

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Knights of St. John will be holding their annual pie drive to help support the Mother Marianne West Side Kitchen, Wednesday. They are asking for the communities help in donating pies. Weather you make the pies from scratch or buy one from the store, all pie donations are welcome.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Turkey giveaway held in Utica

More than 800 turkeys were handed out at the Utica fire station on Bleecker Street Friday morning. Utica Food Pantry gives away 800 turkeys and will hold another giveaway Monday. The Utica Food Pantry and Utica Fire Department handed out 800 turkeys during their annual Thanksgiving food giveaway Friday morning...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Run, run Rudolph to the Clinton Jingle Jog Saturday

CLINTON, N.Y. -- Get in the holiday spirit with the Annual Clinton 5K Jingle Jog, Saturday, Nov. 26. A T-shirt and goodie bag will be given to the first 200 people who register for the event as well as jingle bells to pin on their bibs. You can pick up...
CLINTON, NY
WKTV

Rome brings more holiday cheer to the area with second decorating contest

ROME, N.Y. -- A second decorating contest in Rome will begin on Dec. 1 to spread the holiday spirit this season. The outside of homes will be judged on a zero to five scale. Categories include Most Festive, Most Creative, Classiest and Best Overall. There will also be a People's Choice Award, meaning the public can vote for their chosen winner online.
ROME, NY
cnycentral.com

Neighbors in Oswego County prepare for the snow

OSWEGO, N.Y. — Neighbors in Oswego were hit by snow and not many were excited to see it, but even though they weren't smiling, some don't think this was the worst it's been and is prepared to battle the snowflakes compiling on the roads. Collen Shannon has lived in...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
WKTV

13 displaced after 2 homes heavily damaged by fire in Ilion

ILION, N.Y. -- Thirteen people were displaced Monday after two homes were damaged by fire on East Clark Street in Ilion. The first calls to 911 came in shortly after 5 p.m. Deputy Chief in Charge Andy Monahan told NewsChannel 2 that when firefighters arrived on the scene there were two buildings on fire. They believe the wind caused the flames to spread to the second house.
ILION, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Salvation Army looks for thousands of Thanksgiving Day volunteers

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Want to do something meaningful this holiday season? The Utica Salvation Army Volunteer Program is now calling for participants. The Salvation Army Core Office in Utica New York is a nonprofit organization that assists local residents with funding through kettle donations, individual donors, and corporate contributions.
UTICA, NY
urbancny.com

City of Syracuse to Close Thursday and Friday for Thanksgiving Holiday

Syracuse, N.Y. – City of Syracuse administrative offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Trash and recycling pickup will be delayed by one day on Thursday and Friday. Crews will collect Thursday’s trash and recycling on Friday, and Friday’s trash and recycling on Saturday.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Rescue Mission in need of warm clothing for the winter

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- The Chief Development Officer for the Rescue Mission says they really need warm clothing for the cold winter months ahead. Tori Shires says they’re nearing the end of November and they only have enough clothing for the next couple of weeks. “Right now, we certainly don’t have enough items to get us […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Oswego County firefighters battle house fire

Constantia, N.Y. — Volunteer firefighters from seven departments responded to a house fire Monday night in Constantia, according to Oswego County 911. Someone called 911 at 8:26 p.m. to report the fire at 646 Dutcherville Road, dispatchers said. Constantia, Cleveland, Central Square, Mexico, Parish, West Amboy and West Monroe...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Versace Law Office named Rome Chamber's Member of the Week

ROME, N.Y. -- Versace Law Office was named Rome Chamber Member of the Week. The Rome Area Chamber of Commerce congratulated Meade Versace on the achievement at his office Monday. “It is with great honor that my office is featured as Member of the Week. I have been practicing law...
ROME, NY
WIBX 950

Multiple Departments Battle Massive 2-House Fire Next to Stewarts in Ilion

A massive two-house fire on East Clark Street in Ilion shocked bystanders in the village on Monday as the blaze burned just about 100-feet from the Stewarts gas station. There are few details available at this time as fire crews are still on the scene. Witnesses say the fire broke out at about 5 p.m. in the village, and flames quickly engulfed two homes. The fire is next door to Stewarts and directly across the Remington Arms plant.
ILION, NY

