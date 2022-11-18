ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Steve Sarkisian breaks down Quinn Ewers handling pressure in 2022

By Andrew Graham
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QxhHe_0jFzponN00
AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 15: Quinn Ewers #3 of the Texas Longhorns throws a pass under pressure by Will McLaughlin #23 of the Iowa State Cyclones in the second quarter at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on October 15, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Quinn Ewers has only played seven games at Texas and his play is already being broken down ad nauseam — the cost of doing business as an elite quarterback recruit. Ewers has at times lived up to his tremendous billing and others like the redshirt freshman he is, and Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian thinks he’s doing just fine in his development.

One area that Ewers will continue to improvement, Sarkisian said, is his play when pressured and blitzed. Sarkisian noted other things the Longhorns can do to help Ewers out while also highlighting how the quarterback can help himself going forward.

“Yeah, I think he’s done well,” Sarkisian said. “There’s always going to be plays where he’s — we want it to go better. I think it’s twofold. One, we have to make sure we’re protecting at a high level, that’s the first part. And then two, I think there’s an awareness level for him on where are those throws, based on the concept that we have, that are those blitz-beater throws.”

To Sarkisian’s first point, Texas has been pretty solid up front based on raw statistics. The Longhorns are Top 50 nationally for fewest tackles for loss allowed and are tied for No. 21 nationally in sacks allowed with 12 total in 10 games.

As for Ewers taking the blitz beaters, Sarkisian made clear that they’re not trying to challenge a defense deep to punish them for blitzing. It’s often a simple dump off pass designed for a skill player to do the work.

“And sometimes they aren’t always down the field. Sometimes they’re the short, intermediate throws where there are catch and run opportunities,” Sarkisian said. “And that’s all part of the growth and maturation process that I think he’s evolving into. You see him take advantage of it at a high level at times. And you see other times when we don’t.”

But Sarkisian sought, again, not to pin it all on the young quarterback.

“But I think it’s not all on him, that way. I think everybody’s awareness has to be heightened when blitzes occur, whether it’s protection, route running, him throwing the ball on time and accurately, so that we can take advantage of it,” Sarkisian said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
On3.com

On3 5-Star Countdown: No. 3, EDGE Keon Keeley

With regular season high school football finished across the country, On3 has released its second-to-last rankings update for the 2023 recruiting cycle. Ranking as the No. 3 overall player in the 2023 On300 and earning five-star status is Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep EDGE Keon Keeley. The latest edition of On3’s...
TAMPA, FL
On3.com

On3 5-Star Countdown: No. 2, QB Nico Iamaleava

With regular season high school football finished across the country, On3 has released its second-to-last rankings update for the 2023 recruiting cycle. Ranking as the No. 2 overall player in the 2023 On300 and earning five-star status is Long Beach (Calif.) Warren quarterback and Tennessee commit Nico Iamaleava. The latest...
TENNESSEE STATE
On3.com

On3 5-Star Countdown: No. 21, TE Duce Robinson

With regular season high school football finished across the country, On3 has released its second-to-last rankings update for the 2023 recruiting cycle. Ranking as the No. 21 overall player in the 2023 On300 and earning five-star status is Phoenix (Ariz.) Pinnacle five-star tight end Duce Robinson. He is a new five-star in the On300 and rose from a previous ranking of No. 31.
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

On3 5-Star Countdown: No. 5, WR Zachariah Branch

With regular season high school football finished across the country, On3 has released its second-to-last rankings update for the 2023 recruiting cycle. Ranking as the No. 5 overall player in the 2023 On300 and earning five-star status is Las Vegas Bishop Gorman wide receiver and USC commit Zachariah Branch. The...
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

On3 5-Star Countdown: No. 7, EDGE Adepoju Adebawore

With regular season high school football finished across the country, On3 has released its second-to-last rankings update for the 2023 recruiting cycle. Ranking as the No. 7 overall player in the 2023 On300 and earning five-star status is Kansas City (Mo.) North Kansas City EDGE and Oklahoma commit Adepoju Adebawore.
KANSAS CITY, MO
On3.com

Paul Finebaum says Notre Dame, Pac-12 Championship could hurt USC's playoff chances

The turnaround of USC football continues to be one of the most impressive stories in college football this season, as Lincoln Riley has the Trojans locking up a Pac-12 Championship game spot and still fighting for a playoff spot. On SportsCenter on Sunday morning, ESPN Radio host Paul Finebaum credited USC for its 48-45 win over rival UCLA, but said he sees an upcoming bumpy path for the Trojans.
LOS ANGELES, CA
On3.com

What did Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh say about the Buckeyes?

Ohio State will host Michigan for the first time since 2018 this week. It will be the first time the programs are facing off with undefeated records since 2006. The Buckeyes are No. 2. The Wolverines are No. 3. Both are 11-0. The winner of Saturday’s highly-anticipated matchup will take...
COLUMBUS, OH
On3.com

On3 5-Star Countdown: No. 20, DL Daevin Hobbs

With regular season high school football finished across the country, On3 has released its second-to-last rankings update for the 2023 recruiting cycle. Ranking as the No. 20 overall player in the 2023 On300 and earning five-star status is Concord (N.C.) Jay M. Robinson defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs. He rose from a previous ranking of No. 24.
On3.com

On3 5-Star Countdown: No. 19, QB Malachi Nelson

With regular season high school football finished across the country, On3 has released its second-to-last rankings update for the 2023 recruiting cycle. Ranking as the No. 19 overall player in the 2023 On300 and earning five-star status is Los Alamitos (Calif.) quarterback and USC commit Malachi Nelson. He rose from a previous ranking of No. 21.
OREGON STATE
On3.com

Jim Harbaugh confirms 'third base' remark was about Ryan Day; Ohio State coach comments at press conference

Michigan Wolverines football beat down Ryan Day‘s Ohio State Buckeyes, 42-27 in Ann Arbor last season. After the game, Wolverine head coach Jim Harbaugh, the 2021 AP Coach of the Year, said, “Some people who are standing on third base think they hit a triple, but they didn’t,” in response to a question about bulletin-board material and how much it spurred the Maize and Blue on.
COLUMBUS, OH
On3.com

On3 5-Star Countdown: No. 24, RB Cedric Baxter Jr.

With regular season high school football finished across the country, On3 has released its second-to-last rankings update for the 2023 recruiting cycle. Ranking as the No. 24 overall player in the 2023 On300 and earning five-star status is Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater running back and Texas commit Cedric Baxter Jr. The...
FLORIDA STATE
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
76K+
Followers
85K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy