Baton Rouge, LA

Brian Kelly explains what has allowed for a successful transition to LSU for Jayden Daniels

By Sam Gillenwater
 4 days ago
Wesley Hitt | Getty Images

Jayden Daniels has come a long way since LSU named him as their QB1. After a long battle in fall camp, those in Baton Rouge are reaping the benefits from that decision by the program as he has led them to unbelievable success in his and Brian Kelly’s first season. His head coach believes it has worked so well because, based on Daniels’ skills, Kelly thinks he was always the man for the job.

Kelly spoke about the process of integrating Daniels over the course of this season during his press conference on Thursday. He says there have been highs and lows but that Daniels has taken it all in because of the tools he has as a player and person.

“It’s been a process. I think we’ve seen good days and we’ve seen days of growth,” said Kelly. “I think, first of all, you have to have a quarterback that has the tools necessary. He’s got to be coachable, got to have the ability to fight through some adversity, which he has clearly.”

This started as a three-man race between Daniels, Myles Brennan, and Garrett Nussmeier. Brennan left football behind and the three then became two. Then, right before the opener against Florida State, Kelly announced Daniels as their guy. They haven’t looked back since and it has looked every bit like the right call.

As the year has gone on, Kelly says the biggest change has been LSU adding to the offense around Daniels rather than the other way around. It didn’t start out that way but, considering his growth in 2022, the offense has had to adjust. It has gone on to work wonders for both Daniels and LSU ever since.

“I think what we’ve done a really good job with is that it’s not been about X’s and O’s as much as fitting the offense around the quarterback as we’ve gotten to know him,” Kelly said. “When we went into camp, we installed the offense and it wasn’t installed for a particular quarterback. But this offensive system is now installed for Jayden Daniels. And, as we’ve gone through the season, we’ve really tweaked it to be about Jayden Daniels. That’s what you’re starting to see. This really fits who he is as the quarterback.”

Daniels’ path to becoming the quarterback of this year’s SEC West champion and a contender for the CFP shows the importance of early-season decisions. However, all that matters now is that Kelly and his staff got it right. From here, LSU is two games away from competing in Atlanta with Daniels under center and that’s what really counts.

