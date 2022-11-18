ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Oregon's Christian Gonzalez skyrockets in Todd McShay's latest NFL Draft rankings

By Jarrid Denney
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CLKF8_0jFzpO2b00
(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Since he arrived at Oregon, Christan Gonzalez’s stock has been on a meteoric rise.

The sophomore cornerback is in the midst of a breakout season after transferring in from Colorado last winter and his NFL Draft value is soaring as a result.

On Friday, ESPN’s Todd McShay released an updated top-32 for his 2023 NFL Draft power ranking and Gonzalez made the cut.

McShay listed Gonzalez as the No. 17 overall player and the No. 2 cornerback behind Kelee Ringo of Georgia. Previously, McShay had Gonzalez tabbed as his No. 24 overall prospect.

“Gonzalez was a two-year starter at Colorado before transferring to Oregon, and he has an impressive blend of size, length and speed,” McShay wrote. “There’s room for improvement when it comes to turning to locate the ball, but he’s an effective press corner. Gonzalez is strong and long enough to reroute receivers, and he’s fast enough to stay in their back pocket.

“He can also get off blocks and flashes good stopping power as a tackler. And he’s versatile enough to line up over the slot and play safety, though he fits best on the outside. Gonzalez has three interceptions (tied for 24th in the country) and seven pass breakups.”

Gonzalez, a 4-star signee in the class of 2020, has emerged as arguably Oregon’s most impactful defensive player during his first season in Eugene.

He has 44 tackles, one tackle for loss, three interceptions, and seven pass breakups.

According to Pro Football Focus, Gonzalez has a 77.8 overall defensive grade which is the second-best among all Oregon defensive players and the best among the program’s starters. PFF lists Gonzalez’s tackling grade as the 26th best in the nation among cornerbacks.

His best-graded performance of the season came in Week 10 when he returned to Boulder to face Colorado and grabbed two interceptions against his former school.”

“I love Christian being part of our team,” Oregon coach Dan Lanning said prior to the Colorado game. “You don’t know when you bring a guy in that’s been somewhere else what they’re going to be like and we’ve been really fortunate to be able to bring great players in that have been at other organizations. But what makes Christian special is he has phenomenal character. I know he wants to go perform well, at a high level.”

Gonzalez is one of just three Pac-12 players that cracked McShay’s latest first-round projection. USC receiver Jordan Addison (No. 15) and Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III (No. 30) are the others.

In McShay’s exhaustive 2023 NFL Draft rankings, seven Ducks landed on the 286-player list.

  • Gonzalez (No. 17)
  • ILB Noah Sewell (No. 64)
  • DL Brandon Dorlus (No. 78)
  • OL T.J. Bass (No. 130)
  • EDGE DJ Johnson (No. 172)
  • ILB Justin Flowe (No. 198)
  • OL Alex Forsyth (No. 238)
  • QB Bo Nix (No. 245)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
On3.com

On3 5-Star Countdown: No. 19, QB Malachi Nelson

With regular season high school football finished across the country, On3 has released its second-to-last rankings update for the 2023 recruiting cycle. Ranking as the No. 19 overall player in the 2023 On300 and earning five-star status is Los Alamitos (Calif.) quarterback and USC commit Malachi Nelson. He rose from a previous ranking of No. 21.
OREGON STATE
On3.com

On3 5-Star Countdown: No. 7, EDGE Adepoju Adebawore

With regular season high school football finished across the country, On3 has released its second-to-last rankings update for the 2023 recruiting cycle. Ranking as the No. 7 overall player in the 2023 On300 and earning five-star status is Kansas City (Mo.) North Kansas City EDGE and Oklahoma commit Adepoju Adebawore.
KANSAS CITY, MO
On3.com

On3 5-Star Countdown: No. 20, DL Daevin Hobbs

With regular season high school football finished across the country, On3 has released its second-to-last rankings update for the 2023 recruiting cycle. Ranking as the No. 20 overall player in the 2023 On300 and earning five-star status is Concord (N.C.) Jay M. Robinson defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs. He rose from a previous ranking of No. 24.
On3.com

On3 5-Star Countdown: No. 5, WR Zachariah Branch

With regular season high school football finished across the country, On3 has released its second-to-last rankings update for the 2023 recruiting cycle. Ranking as the No. 5 overall player in the 2023 On300 and earning five-star status is Las Vegas Bishop Gorman wide receiver and USC commit Zachariah Branch. The...
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

Watch: Dan Lanning discusses Oregon's nailbiting win over Utah

The No. 12 Oregon Ducks gutted out a season-defining win over the No. 10 Utah Utes Saturday in Eugene. With their conference title hopes on the line, the Ducks overcame some second-half offensive struggles and leaned on a few defensive veterans to improve to 9-2 on the season and 7-1 in Pac-12 play.
EUGENE, OR
On3.com

Four-star quarterback Kenny Minchey commits to Notre Dame football

Notre Dame has landed its quarterback recruit in the 2023 cycle, with Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul II standout Kenny Minchey pledging to the Fighting Irish on Tuesday afternoon. A one-time Pittsburgh commitment, Minchey gives the Fighting Irish the big-time signal-caller they’ve desperately needed in the class. The combination of...
NOTRE DAME, IN
On3.com

Gators in the NFL: Week 11

DJ Humphries – Humphries did not play in the Cardinals’ Monday night loss to the 49ers with a back injury. Marco Wilson – the second-year corner had three total tackles and two pass deflections in the loss. Atlanta Falcons. Kyle Pitts – the 2020 Mackey Award winner...
GAINESVILLE, FL
On3.com

On3 5-Star Countdown: No. 24, RB Cedric Baxter Jr.

With regular season high school football finished across the country, On3 has released its second-to-last rankings update for the 2023 recruiting cycle. Ranking as the No. 24 overall player in the 2023 On300 and earning five-star status is Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater running back and Texas commit Cedric Baxter Jr. The...
FLORIDA STATE
On3.com

Jim Harbaugh confirms 'third base' remark was about Ryan Day; Ohio State coach comments at press conference

Michigan Wolverines football beat down Ryan Day‘s Ohio State Buckeyes, 42-27 in Ann Arbor last season. After the game, Wolverine head coach Jim Harbaugh, the 2021 AP Coach of the Year, said, “Some people who are standing on third base think they hit a triple, but they didn’t,” in response to a question about bulletin-board material and how much it spurred the Maize and Blue on.
COLUMBUS, OH
On3.com

QUACK: Oregon Lands 2024 OL Caedmon 'Fox' Crader

Duck fans got a nice bit of news on Monday. The Ducks landed a new commit and the second of the 2024 recruiting class. Following a string of unofficial visits this season, Evergreen (Wash.) offensive lineman Caedmon (Fox) Crader committed to the Ducks. The 6-foot-6, 245-pounder becomes the second commit in the 2024 class for Oregon joining tight end AJ Pugliano.
EUGENE, OR
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
76K+
Followers
85K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy