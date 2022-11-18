O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Police shot and killed a man after a standoff in suburban St. Louis during the weekend. Police identified the man as 32-year-old Taylor Lee Shomaker of St. Charles. Police Lt. Tom Wilkison said the shooting occurred Saturday in O’Fallon after officers responded to a call that a gun was fired when Shomaker was fighting with his father. Shomaker barricaded himself inside the home. His parents left the home unharmed. Shomaker came out of the house several times during negotiations but then went back inside. Wilkison said Shomaker eventually came out and shot at officers. Five officers returned fire, striking Shomaker, who was later pronounced dead.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO