Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in St. Louis, MissouriLuay RahilSaint Louis, MO
The Symbol of St. Louis: Stan “The Man” MusialIBWAASaint Louis, MO
5 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Hero girl, 10, helps mom give birth at home and, now, wants to be a doctorAabha GopanJennings, MO
National Historic Landmark: Missouri Botanical Garden and its acres of horticultural unveilingCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Related
Barriers remain for people experiencing homelessness in St. Louis
This is part one of a two-part series on the barriers to the condition of people experiencing homelessness this winter. 5 On Your Side has reported on issues impacting people facing homelessness throughout the City of St. Louis, among others across the United States. COVID-19 lockdowns of schools and non-essential...
Police rush to St. Mary’s High School in St. Louis
Police are responding to a report of a shooting Tuesday morning at St. Mary's High School in St. Louis.
gladstonedispatch.com
100 Neediest Cases kick off: St. Louis families lose everything in flood
UNIVERSITY CITY — Marisa Scott and Ben Smith live in a room crammed with the boxed-up remains of their lives. Scott, Smith, and daughter Mira, 1, left Chicago in late June and moved in with Scott’s mother. They stored nearly all their belongings in the basement while Smith started a new job, saving up money for a place of their own.
KSDK
Save-A-Lot hosts turkey bowl for people in need in St. Louis
5 On Your Side's Sydney Stallworth MCed the event for nonprofits. People could bowl a turkey for additional prizes.
Woman found fatally shot at Walgreens on Lafayette Avenue
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department launched a homicide investigation after a woman was found dead in a parking lot near Soulard. Police were called at about 11:15 p.m. to the parking lot of the Walgreens at 1530 Lafayette Ave. in St. Louis. There, a female victim was found unconscious and not breathing with a gunshot wound to her chest inside of a vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Demetrious Johnson Foundation delivers 3,000 turkey baskets to St. Louis families
Volunteers with Demetrious Johnson Foundation spent their Saturday delivering more than 3,000 turkey baskets ahead of Thanksgiving.
FOX2now.com
SLU students organize 'Turkeypalooza' food drive
It's almost time for Thanksgiving. Most people have turkey on their minds. Unfortunately, not everyone has access to it. Some Saint Louis University students are making sure people don’t go hungry as part of the Campus Kitchen program. FOX 2's Vernon Smith reports. SLU students organize ‘Turkeypalooza’ food drive...
Woman shot and killed in south St. Louis Monday night
St. Louis Police are busy as the Thanksgiving holiday approaches after two murders just hours apart. The latest happened late Monday night, where a woman was shot and killed.
FOX2now.com
Brown & Crouppen attorney shares what legal responsibilities homeowners and businesses have
Clearing snow and ice are part of dealing with winter weather. Brown & Crouppen attorney shares what legal responsibilities …. Clearing snow and ice are part of dealing with winter weather. Variety gives children with special needs a brand …. A team of over 160 volunteers with Variety The Children’s...
St. Louis American
‘Martin Luther Mathews' work will be etched in the fabric of St. Louis forever more’
A “girl dad” to five daughters, Martin Luther Mathews and his late wife Barbara had no biological male children. But on Thursday morning, Graham Chapel was also filled with “sons” who gathered to honor the memory of their chosen father. They called him Mr. Mathews –...
KMOV
Last-minute legal efforts seek to halt the execution of Kevin Johnson who murdered a Kirkwood officer
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Kevin Johnson, 37, faces execution by lethal injection for the killing of Kirkwood Police Sgt. William McEntee. The execution is set for November 29, but last-minute legal efforts seek to spare his life. “It would mean the world to me because I have a son...
KSDK
'Making A Difference' nonprofit in need of van to serve unhoused community
Making A Difference helped those in need in downtown St. Louis today. The organization is looking for help buying a new van.
KSDK
'The Backyard Feature' is bringing backyard movie nights to St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — ‘Tis the season to stay in!. Monday morning, Mary chatted with co-founders Erica and Brittany of The Backyard Feature. The two explain. The Backyard Feature evolved from their own families’ love of backyard movie nights. Their favorite evenings were spent watching moves with friends.
FOX2now.com
Woman scammed by fake landlord, asked to leave Florissant home
A Florissant home becomes a nightmare for a mom and her two children. Woman scammed by fake landlord, asked to leave Florissant …. A Florissant home becomes a nightmare for a mom and her two children. Polar Express train ride returns with real train …. The Polar Express is back...
Beloved sportscaster Jay Randolph Jr. dies at 53
ST. LOUIS – Jay Randolph Jr., the gregarious sportscaster who spent 30 years on the airwaves in St. Louis, died last week after announcing he’d been diagnosed with terminal cancer. He was 53. According to our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Randolph died on Friday, Nov....
KSDK
Chesterfield church helps restore 127-year-old African American schoolhouse
'African School No. 4' is the oldest surviving one-room schoolhouse for African Americans in Missouri. The school was built around 1894.
KSDK
Gun safety advocates urge the community to take action heading into holiday season
Gun safety advocates are urging the community to take action as the holidays approach. Gun locks are available at all the City of St. Louis library locations.
abc17news.com
Suburban St. Louis police shoot and kill man after standoff
O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Police shot and killed a man after a standoff in suburban St. Louis during the weekend. Police identified the man as 32-year-old Taylor Lee Shomaker of St. Charles. Police Lt. Tom Wilkison said the shooting occurred Saturday in O’Fallon after officers responded to a call that a gun was fired when Shomaker was fighting with his father. Shomaker barricaded himself inside the home. His parents left the home unharmed. Shomaker came out of the house several times during negotiations but then went back inside. Wilkison said Shomaker eventually came out and shot at officers. Five officers returned fire, striking Shomaker, who was later pronounced dead.
Toddler shot in south St. Louis, in critical condition
A toddler was shot Saturday afternoon in south St. Louis. The victim, a three-year-old boy, has been rushed to a local hospital and is in critical condition.
KSDK
St. Louis couple says police never came after calling 911 for help
St. Louis leaders are looking to solve the problem. One couple says police wouldn't come out to an attempted carjacking after they called 911.
Comments / 0