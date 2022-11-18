ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

gladstonedispatch.com

100 Neediest Cases kick off: St. Louis families lose everything in flood

UNIVERSITY CITY — Marisa Scott and Ben Smith live in a room crammed with the boxed-up remains of their lives. Scott, Smith, and daughter Mira, 1, left Chicago in late June and moved in with Scott’s mother. They stored nearly all their belongings in the basement while Smith started a new job, saving up money for a place of their own.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Woman found fatally shot at Walgreens on Lafayette Avenue

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department launched a homicide investigation after a woman was found dead in a parking lot near Soulard. Police were called at about 11:15 p.m. to the parking lot of the Walgreens at 1530 Lafayette Ave. in St. Louis. There, a female victim was found unconscious and not breathing with a gunshot wound to her chest inside of a vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

SLU students organize 'Turkeypalooza' food drive

It's almost time for Thanksgiving. Most people have turkey on their minds. Unfortunately, not everyone has access to it. Some Saint Louis University students are making sure people don’t go hungry as part of the Campus Kitchen program. FOX 2's Vernon Smith reports. SLU students organize ‘Turkeypalooza’ food drive...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Woman scammed by fake landlord, asked to leave Florissant home

A Florissant home becomes a nightmare for a mom and her two children. Woman scammed by fake landlord, asked to leave Florissant …. A Florissant home becomes a nightmare for a mom and her two children. Polar Express train ride returns with real train …. The Polar Express is back...
FLORISSANT, MO
FOX2Now

Beloved sportscaster Jay Randolph Jr. dies at 53

ST. LOUIS – Jay Randolph Jr., the gregarious sportscaster who spent 30 years on the airwaves in St. Louis, died last week after announcing he’d been diagnosed with terminal cancer. He was 53. According to our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Randolph died on Friday, Nov....
SAINT LOUIS, MO
abc17news.com

Suburban St. Louis police shoot and kill man after standoff

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Police shot and killed a man after a standoff in suburban St. Louis during the weekend. Police identified the man as 32-year-old Taylor Lee Shomaker of St. Charles. Police Lt. Tom Wilkison said the shooting occurred Saturday in O’Fallon after officers responded to a call that a gun was fired when Shomaker was fighting with his father. Shomaker barricaded himself inside the home. His parents left the home unharmed. Shomaker came out of the house several times during negotiations but then went back inside. Wilkison said Shomaker eventually came out and shot at officers. Five officers returned fire, striking Shomaker, who was later pronounced dead.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

