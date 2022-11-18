ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

WTVR-TV

Celebrate with Virginia Lottery’s Holiday Scratcher

RICHMOND, Va. -- John Hagerty, Virginia Lottery Public Affairs Specialist, stopped by to share their Holiday Scratcher. The Virginia Lottery is located at 600 East Main Street in Richmond. For more information, give them a call at 804-692-7777 or visit the website, www.valottery.com. Connect on social media at www.facebook.com/valottery/, www.twitter.com/VirginiaLottery, and www.instagram.com/virginialottery/.
RICHMOND, VA
WHSV

Flu rates high in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With the holiday season underway, the American Nurses Association is encouraging everyone to get vaccinated against the flu. The Virginia Department of Health reported “very high” flu levels in the commonwealth during the first week of November. “We are seeing a higher-than-average number of...
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

RSV leaving many sick across Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Respiratory illness season is here and experts shared just how harsh it has been, even this early into the season. As the colder weather has started to settle in, experts say these illnesses are to be expected, but here in Virginia, RSV and the flu have been increasing.
VIRGINIA STATE
WUSA9

Here's what Thanksgiving weather looks like now

WASHINGTON — It's almost turkey time! Thanksgiving is next week and that means the travel season is about to ramp up across D.C., Maryland, Virginia and the rest of the country. Weather can sometimes cause a snag in travel plans, but so far the travel out of the DMV...
MARYLAND STATE
WTVR-TV

Chef Coco’s “Punch of Cream” and Sweet Bread

RICHMOND, Va. -- Sequoia “Chef Coco” Ross, of Favour Cookie Company, always brings the fun and the flavor when she visits Virginia This Morning. Check out this recipe for her Punch of Cream and Sweet Bread, perfect for the holidays. For more information visit Chef Coco’s website.
VIRGINIA STATE
mynbc5.com

Vermont State Police investigating fatal crash

SHARON, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened on Thursday afternoon on I-89 South near Sharon. Police said 45-year-old Essex woman was driving when she started drifting off the road into rock ledges. A passenger and two children were inside the car. One child...
SHARON, VT
WVNT-TV

Snow squalls return Friday

Tonight will feature very cold temperatures once again under mostly cloudy skies. Black ice will once again be an issue, especially on the bridges and overpasses and on any roadways that remain untreated. Low temperatures will drop into the lower 20s. Friday features a weak front scooting through the area....
VIRGINIA STATE
Travel Maven

This Field of Abandoned Statues in Virginia is Fascinating

Virginia is home to many abandoned places but none are quite as fascinating and puzzling as this collection of abandoned statues that were built and left to decay in a privately owned field just outside of Williamsburg. Originally a part of Presidents Park, these 20-foot sculptures of former U.S. presidents have sat abandoned since 2010, keep reading to learn more.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA

