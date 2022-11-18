Read full article on original website
Celebrate with Virginia Lottery’s Holiday Scratcher
RICHMOND, Va. -- John Hagerty, Virginia Lottery Public Affairs Specialist, stopped by to share their Holiday Scratcher. The Virginia Lottery is located at 600 East Main Street in Richmond. For more information, give them a call at 804-692-7777 or visit the website, www.valottery.com. Connect on social media at www.facebook.com/valottery/, www.twitter.com/VirginiaLottery, and www.instagram.com/virginialottery/.
Fatal crash closed I-95 in Virginia
The crash involved a Toyota Avalon, a motorcycle, and a tractor-trailer, according to Virginia State Police.
Flu rates high in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With the holiday season underway, the American Nurses Association is encouraging everyone to get vaccinated against the flu. The Virginia Department of Health reported “very high” flu levels in the commonwealth during the first week of November. “We are seeing a higher-than-average number of...
Will snow affect my Thanksgiving travel in West Virginia?
As West Virginia saw its first widespread snow flurries this week, many may be wondering if the roads are going to be covered for their holiday travel.
Virginia recognized as a top state in national ranking of hospital patient safety
Virginia hospitals have once again been recognized as top performers when it comes to patient safety. Virginia is ranked second overall among states in the Fall 2022 Leapfrog Group Hospital Safety Grade state rankings that are based on the share of hospitals in each state that earn “A” grades.
Rising respiratory illnesses have local hospitals warning of a 'bed crisis'
WASHINGTON — Like much of the nation, our area is seeing a surge in respiratory viruses following two years of mask wearing and social distancing. The impact is taking over area hospitals. THE QUESTION:. How many hospital beds remain available and just how at-risk is our area?. THE SOURCES:
RSV leaving many sick across Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Respiratory illness season is here and experts shared just how harsh it has been, even this early into the season. As the colder weather has started to settle in, experts say these illnesses are to be expected, but here in Virginia, RSV and the flu have been increasing.
Here's what Thanksgiving weather looks like now
WASHINGTON — It's almost turkey time! Thanksgiving is next week and that means the travel season is about to ramp up across D.C., Maryland, Virginia and the rest of the country. Weather can sometimes cause a snag in travel plans, but so far the travel out of the DMV...
So, how much snow will Southwest, Central Virginia see this winter?
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s almost Thanksgiving, which means it’s about time for turkey stuffing and your Winter Weather Outlook. Look, we all know forecasting a week out isn’t easy. Predicting the weather three to four months out is even harder. But, our track record with these...
Chef Coco’s “Punch of Cream” and Sweet Bread
RICHMOND, Va. -- Sequoia “Chef Coco” Ross, of Favour Cookie Company, always brings the fun and the flavor when she visits Virginia This Morning. Check out this recipe for her Punch of Cream and Sweet Bread, perfect for the holidays. For more information visit Chef Coco’s website.
Visit the Most Charming Christmas Town in Virginia
There's certainly no place like home for the holidays–but some places are definitely exceptions. That is definitely true for one of the most festive towns in the state of Virginia, the charming town of Middleburg.
Vermont State Police investigating fatal crash
SHARON, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened on Thursday afternoon on I-89 South near Sharon. Police said 45-year-old Essex woman was driving when she started drifting off the road into rock ledges. A passenger and two children were inside the car. One child...
Snow squalls return Friday
Tonight will feature very cold temperatures once again under mostly cloudy skies. Black ice will once again be an issue, especially on the bridges and overpasses and on any roadways that remain untreated. Low temperatures will drop into the lower 20s. Friday features a weak front scooting through the area....
Governor-elect Joe Lombardo announces transition team
Nevada Governor-Elect Joe Lombardo announced his transition team and working committees on Wednesday, ahead of taking office in January.
NOAA outlook: Will West Virginia have a snowy winter?
An update to the Climate Prediction Center's official winter forecast shows colder weather and higher chances of precipitation than the last long-range forecast.
This Field of Abandoned Statues in Virginia is Fascinating
Virginia is home to many abandoned places but none are quite as fascinating and puzzling as this collection of abandoned statues that were built and left to decay in a privately owned field just outside of Williamsburg. Originally a part of Presidents Park, these 20-foot sculptures of former U.S. presidents have sat abandoned since 2010, keep reading to learn more.
