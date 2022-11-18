Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sierra Sun
Wolverines slam Bulls on the way to 3A crown
The Truckee football team has captured the Class 3A state championship. The Wolverines dominated Sports Leadership and Management of Nevada throughout Monday’s title game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, rolling to a 40-13 win and the program’s first championship since 2012. Truckee gained momentum early, recovering a...
KMPH.com
Bulldogs punch ticket to Mountain West Championship
Fresno State (7-4, 6-1) defeated Nevada in Reno 41-14 to win the West Division and punch its ticket to the Mountain West Championship. The Bulldogs will face Mountain Division Champion Boise State (8-3, 7-0) in the title game on December 3 in Boise, Idaho. The team lost to Boise State...
Unbeatens Nevada, Kansas State clash in Cayman Islands
Nevada and Kansas State will put their unblemished records on the line Tuesday night in the semifinals of the Cayman
Fresno State wins West Division, 6th straight & will play in Mountain West Championship game
Fresno State's win clinches a West Division title for the Bulldogs who will face Mountain Division champions Boise State in the Mountain West Championship game on December 3
NOLA.com
Tulane loses Cayman Islands Classic opener to Nevada without point guard Jalen Cook
Playing without star point guard Jalen Cook, the Tulane men’s basketball team lost to Nevada 75-66 in the opening round of the Cayman Islands Classic on Monday. The Green Wave (3-1) led by five with 9:30 left before scoring only six points in the next eight minutes, sealing its fate.
CBS Sports
Watch Tulane vs. Nevada: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NCAAB game
The Tulane Green Wave will square off against the Nevada Wolf Pack at 4 p.m. ET Monday at John Gray Gymnasium. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins. Everything went the Green Wave's way against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers last week as they made off...
Record-Courier
Outage affects most of Carson Valley, Lake Tahoe
A reported transformer fire in Minden may be responsible for knocking out power to 22,156 homes and businesses across Douglas County. The outage is affecting people from Lake Tahoe to the Pine Nuts. Reported at 5:10 a.m., a power surge set off alarms across the region, both burglar and fire.
Record-Courier
The Nov. 21, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — A power outage affected very nearly every home and business in Carson Valley from Gardnerville to Lake Tahoe this morning. The lights are still out in Genoa as I write this. According to nvenergy.com there are 484 separate outages affecting 21,584 customers in the county. I...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Power restored after outage in Tahoe area affects tens of thousands in California and Nevada
Tens of thousands of homes and businesses in the South Lake Tahoe area lost power for a few hours Monday morning, with widespread outages reported on both the California and Nevada sides of the lake. The Liberty Utilities online outage map showed a total of 23,875 customers impacted as of...
Sierra Sun
Sugar Bowl Resort to Open Sugar Rush Tubing and Snow Play Park
NORDEN, Calif. – Get ready for a Sugar Rush! Sugar Bowl Resort’s new tubing and snow play park is opening this winter. Featuring thrilling tubing lanes that will get your heart pumping, an experiential snow play area for the littlest snow lovers, and goodies galore – from donuts to funnel cake, candies to hot cocoa, and warm libations for those of age – there’s fun for everyone at the Sugar Rush Tubing and snow play park.
mynews4.com
Wildlife officials release details of South Reno mountain lion attack
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW) released more details about a mountain lion attack involving a teenage girl in South Reno that led to the animal being euthanized. The encounter happened the morning of Nov. 10 in the Virginia Foothills of...
mymotherlode.com
Another Mountain Pass Closes For The Winter Season
Sonora, CA – Caltrans closes another regional mountain pass this week. Due to recent snowfall, Caltrans officially closed Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass for the winter from the Mt. Reba turnoff just west of Lake Alpine to Silver Creek, 5 miles west of the Highway 89 junction in Alpine County. As reported here on Tuesday, Sonora Pass was closed from the Sno-Park gate east of Strawberry in Tuolumne County to the U.S. 395 junction in Mono County.
susanvillestuff.com
William Michael Engman – November 19, 2022.
William Michael Engman passed away on 11/19/2022 in Reno, NV at the age of 63. He was born in Reno, NV, but spent nearly his whole life in the Susanville area. He is survived by his wife of 29 years Stacy Engman. His daughters: Sara Schortz (Matt), Savannah Carpenter (John) and Taylor Blakely (Will). His mother Terry Nelson. His sisters: Michelle Nunez, Heidi Mahnke and Lisa Nelson. His grandchildren Tannin Schortz, Michael Cox, Guinevere Cox and Amelia Carpenter.
Nevada Appeal
Former Carson City supervisor Brad Bonkowski dies
“To die will be an awfully big adventure.” (Peter Pan) And so begins an obituary for a human whose true value will only be known by those who knew him. Bradford Edward Bonkowski was born in 1961 in Redwood City, Calif., and raised in Corning, Calif. He moved to Reno in 1979 and later lived in South Lake Tahoe, Indian Hills and Dayton.
bisonbrew.com
The Best Breweries in Reno, NV
Whether you are looking to unwind after a day of skiing at nearby resorts or to try your luck at one of the many casinos in the area, be sure to check out these 10 world-class breweries the next time you find yourself in Reno, Nevada. 10 Torr Distilling and...
Sierra Sun
Entrepreneurs present at The Tahoe Pitch Showcase
TRUCKEE, Calif. – After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Tahoe Pitch Showcase was back in action. Co-partnered by Tahoe Silicon Mountain and the Sierra Business Council, the pitch camp and showcase enable local entrepreneurs to develop a presentation and then pitch their business or business idea to a panel of judges and an audience.
KOLO TV Reno
NV Energy identifies cause of Douglas County power outage
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 11:37 a.m.: NV Energy says the cause of the fire was equipment failure inside a substation Monday morning. The fire did not impact any other equipment and did not pose a risk to public safety, NV Energy says. Update at 8:56 a.m.: NV Energy...
mynews4.com
Deadly vehicle versus pedestrian crash causes lane closures on US-50 in Fallon
FALLON, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A deadly crash involving a pedestrian has closed westbound lanes on US-50 in Fallon Monday evening, the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol (NSP, HP) said. NSP, HP is asking the public to avoid the area of US-50 near Roberson and use...
KOLO TV Reno
Pedestrian killed in crash near Firecreek Crossing
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A pedestrian has been killed after being hit by a car in Reno. It happened just after 5:00 p.m. in the area of Kietzke Lane at Firecreek Crossing. Reno Police say life saving measures were attempted but the pedestrian ultimately succumbed to their injuries. The driver...
Record-Courier
Former Lakeside will be site of new Barton Hospital
The former Lakeside Inn will become the new home base of Barton Health, the hospital announced on Friday. “We are excited to receive this direction from the Board of Directors, securing Barton’s future as Lake Tahoe’s community health partner,” said Barton President and CEO Dr. Clint Purvance. “The future of healthcare is complex and changing, and we have a responsibility to remain viable and capable of providing care to this community for another 60 years, which is why we are developing plans for the Barton Regional Expansion.”
Comments / 0