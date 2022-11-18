Read full article on original website
Felony Gang Graffiti Suspect Nabbed In Kennewick Tuesday
It's not just about unsightly painting on fences, buildings, and even cars. Gang graffiti, say police, is an indication of likely activity in neighborhoods. This image is from Tuesday morning's arrest. Suspect nailed on felony charges. Tuesday morning, Kennewick Police apprehended a suspect in connection with recent felony graffiti activity.
nbcrightnow.com
Benton County Sheriff's patrol leads to arrest of man wanted by Richland police
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- A Benton County Sheriff's Deputy patrolling near Mayo Drive and Highway 224 on the morning of November, 22, spotted a silver Hyundai driven by a male suspect wanted by Richland Police. The Deputy attempted to stop the car, but the driver sped away. According to the Benton...
nbcrightnow.com
KPD investigating homicide
KENNEWICK, Wash. – An adult man was found dead of a gunshot wound on Sat. November 19, 2022,…
elkhornmediagroup.com
Two Kennewick teens arrested in homicide
WALLA WALLA — Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a deadly stabbing on June 29 that claimed the life of Miguel Perez-Barragan, 24, from the Tri-Cities area. The victim’s body was found by deputies in an advanced stage of decomposition on July 5 on Kibler Road near Highway 12 and the weigh station northeast of Walla Walla Regional Airport.
Kennewick man identified as victim in homicide investigation
KENNEWICK, Wash. – Authorities have identified a Kennewick man who they said was found shot to death on November 19. Authorities said Mark Jurgens, 67, was found dead from what looked like an apparent gunshot wound. Kennewick officers were called to a home on the 4100 block of West 3rd Avenue for a report of a medical assist. However, when...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Trial date set for man in jail for shooting trooper
WALLA WALLA – The man accused of shooting Washington State Patrol Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr. on Sept. 22 is set to stand trial January 24, 2023. Brandon Dennis O’Neel, 37, of Walla Walla was originally scheduled to be tried next week, but on Nov. 9 he signed a waiver of his right to a speedy trial.
KEPR
Officers investigating homicide after finding man dead
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Officers of the Kennewick Police Department are investigating a homicide after a man died from a gunshot wound. On Nov. 19, just after 11 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 4100 block of W. 3rd Ave. for a medical assist. When officers arrived to...
Driver With Self-Made License Plate Busted for Lots of Warrants
It appears a 48-year-old Kennewick resident felt he was above the law in town, the state, and perhaps the world. Man arrested for multiple warrants, and for unusual self-made plate. Late Sunday night, around 11:45 PM a Kennewick Police officer on patrol noticed a speeding car near Kennewick Ave. and...
Shop burned in fire north of Pasco
PASCO, Wash. — A detached shop was severely damaged during a fire just north of Pasco Tuesday morning, Nov. 22. The fire on the 5100 block of Janet Road was reported to emergency personnel just before 7 a.m. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office was among responding agencies and said everyone got out and no one was injured....
Tri-Cities Idiot Learns – Don’t Use Homemade License Plates
It may have seemed like a good idea at the time, but this dumb mistake caused a Tri-Cities man with warrants to be captured by police. The story was spelled out on the Kennewick police Facebook this morning. A KPD officer spotted a speeder around Kennewick Ave and Quincy St late Sunday night around midnight. After confirming the speed with radar, the officer turned on the emergency lights and got behind the driver to pull them over. That is when the officer noticed something very strange with the license plate (more on that in a second).
Jury denies release of Walla Walla child rapist
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — A jury in Walla Walla County denied the release of a convicted child rapist after the Washington Attorney General’s Office proved that the man remains dangerous. Justin Mackey, 42, was convicted of three counts of first-degree child rape in Walla Walla County in 1993....
ifiberone.com
WSP: 3 injured in crash after impaired driver runs stop sign near Warden
WARDEN — Three people were injured in a collision after a suspected impaired driver allegedly ran a stop sign at state Route 17 near Warden. Timothy A. Johnson, a 25-year-old Moses Lake man, was driving a 1998 Cadillac west on Road 6, approaching SR 17 late Friday night. State troopers say he failed to stop at the stop sign and collided with a 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe heading north on SR 17.
Accused Kennewick murderer doesn’t believe wife is dead. Will he be able to stand trial?
A judge has ordered that he get treatment, after he told evaluators he believed his wife was still alive.
Tri-City Herald death notices Nov. 18-19, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
Anticipated Groundbreaking For New Tri-Cities Animal Shelter is Soon!
The time is finally here for the new Tri-Cities Animal Shelter Groundbreaking. It's been a long time in the works and it's happening next Wednesday, November 30th. A special Groundbreaking ceremony will be at 10 am at 1312 South 18th Avenue. According to a press release from the City of Pasco:
Yakima Herald Republic
Kathy Shirey of Kennewick
FOX 11 and 41
Person in Richland dies while headed to hospital
RICHLAND, Wash. — A person being driven to the hospital for a “serious medical problem” called for emergency assistance around Tapteal Drive on the afternoon of November 16, according to Richland Police Commander Jon Schwarder. The fire department responded to assist, but the person died at the...
ifiberone.com
Dog that was in car when it was stolen in Ellensburg found in Mattawa, reunited with owner
ELLENSBURG — A dog that was inside a vehicle when it was stolen in Ellensburg this week has been reunited with its owner. A Honda Accord was reported stolen at about 10 a.m. Wednesday, with 11-year-old Maya inside, according to Ellensburg police. More than 24 hours later and more...
Here’s How to Help Kids in Tri-Cities This Christmas
For the last 23 years, local businesses and radio stations in the Tri-Cities have come together to make Christmas special for local kids in need with the annual 'Christmas For Children' toy drive and event. The goal is to fill the Ben Franklin Toy Trolley with new unwrapped toys for...
FOX 11 and 41
Jordan Torres family holds vigil to honor his memory
TOPPENISH, Wash. – Friends and family gathered at an abandoned house near the intersection of Progressive Road and Mckinley Road on Friday to honor the memory of Jordan Torres. Torres was shot and killed last weekend and found on the side of the road in front of the house...
