Elon Musk-Apple War Heats Up
Elon Musk and Apple quietly maintain a rivalry that occasionally comes to light. But most often the confrontation is not direct. Both sides throwing barbs at each other from a distance. Musk is the one who most often fires at the iPhone maker, which sometimes responds with subtlety. This was...
Jean-Louis Gassee doesn't know who an iPad is for, and thinks you don't either
Jean-Louis Gassee doesn't know who an iPad is for, and thinks you don't either

Ex-Apple executive and longtime Apple commentator Jean-Louis Gassee says theiPad is failing. It's clear that he doesn't know what it's for, but that in no way makes it a dying product.
Billionaire Barry Diller said there is something 'quite odd' in Mark Zuckerberg's decision to turn Facebook into Meta
IAC founder Barry Diller said "something is quite odd" in Mark Zuckerberg's metaverse pivot. The billionaire questioned Zuckerberg's decision to focus on tech that "doesn't yet exist." Meta has shed over 70% of its value since the Facebook founder changed its name. Media mogul Barry Diller had some harsh words...
Just How Rich Are Elon Musk, Donald Trump and These Other Big Names?
What do Elon Musk, Donald Trump and Oprah Winfrey have in common? They're all really, really rich. But do you know their actual net worths? The Future of Finances: Gen Z & How They Relate to...
JP Morgan lowers AAPL target to $151 as iPhone 14 Pro lead times increase
Apple continues to struggle with keeping up with high demand for iPhone 14 Pro models. With lead times increasing, investment analyst JP Morgan has lowered its stock price target. Demand is so far ahead of iPhone production that by November 17, 2022, when Apple published a list of recommended last...
There are 'new' Apple Car rumors floating around - but beware
A new interview claims to have secrets about the long-rumored Apple Car -- but if you've been paying attention, you already know what's in it and that some of it is crap. It probably isn't easy being a product leaker. Sourcing information from people working in the shadowy corners of Apple can be a precarious task.
Samsung tapped for RAM in Chinese iPhones
Samsung will supply RAM for iPhones intended for the Chinese market, instead of local supplier YMTC, as Apple continues to bow to pressure from the US. Apple has not yet bought RAM from the Yangtse Memory Technologies Co (YMTC). Nor is it prohibited from doing so by the latest US regulations, which focus on exports rather than imports.
How to use invisible files in macOS
How to use invisible files in macOS

There are a lot of hidden files and folders inmacOS, which you can still access if you know the method. Here's how to see the invisible files.
Tesla museum exhibit teases Apple Music support
A Tesla used as a museum exhibit is seemingly hinting that Apple Music support for the built-in infotainment system could finally be on the way. A Tesla Model S Long Range is part of an exhibit for the car company at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles. While the exhibit collects together vehicles from the company's history and explores its technology, the interface of one vehicle may be of interest to Apple users.
Elon Musk's personal worth shrinks by $100 billion, yet more than Jeff Bezos'
Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, has seen $100 billion of his fortune wiped off in less than a year. Even after such a sharp decline, he remains the richest person on the planet, Forbes reported. It was November of 2021 when Elon Musk rode the wave of his electric...
Corellium's iOS security tool used by rogue's gallery of iPhone hacking
Despite vehement denials, virtual iOS tool creator Corellium allegedly sold its software to spyware and malware distributors, including the makers of the infamous Pegasus. Corellium became known for producing a virtualized version of iOS to enable security firms and researchers to sniff out bugs and weaknesses. The firm has previously caught the attention of Apple, prompting a copyright lawsuit that was settled in 2021 but appealed against by Apple shortly after.
iPhone 15 rumored to have have more rounded corners
A prolific leaker has said that the iPhone 15 enclosure will get a redesign, and have a new frame with more curved edges. There have been many early reports of the iPhone 15 range, concentrating on issues to do with cameras, and a greater difference between the regular and Pro models. It's also been rumored that Apple will name its top of the range model, the iPhone 15 Pro Ultra, taking the naming convention from the new Apple Watch Ultra.
iCloud for Windows users see corrupted iPhone videos with mystery images
Users of iCloud for Windows are having problems viewing videos and images, with corrupt footage and images that may belong to other accounts appearing on their PCs. The iCloud for Windows tool makes it easy for Windows users to synchronize their photos, videos, contacts, and other items with their other Apple ecosystem hardware. However, while usually a reliable service, some users are starting to encounter issues on Monday.
What happens when CEOs return? History has some lessons for Bob Iger and Disney
So-called boomerang CEOs can be like Steve Jobs, who propelled Apple to new heights. Or they can fail to recapture the magic.
Disney's media sales boss to exit in Iger shake-up
Nov 21 (Reuters) - A day after returning to the company, Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) Chief Executive Bob Iger moved to undo a corporate structure put in place by his hand-picked successor.
Truth Social and Parler in limbo as Elon Musk forges ahead
A key shareholder vote on Tuesday served as a lifeline for the financial future of Donald Trump's Twitter alternative, Truth Social, while the status of Ye's plans to acquire Parler remains cloudy. Why it matters: Elon Musk's reinstatement of both Trump and Ye's accounts is creating major growth challenges for...
Disney first approached Bob Iger about returning as CEO just days ago
Bob Iger served as the CEO at Disney from 2005 to 2020 and had said earlier this year that he had no interest in reprising the role.
Amazon Alexa bled $10 billion in cash in 2022
Amazon Alexa bled $10 billion in cash in 2022

With Amazon Alexa reportedly responsible for $10 billion in expenses in 2022, teams working on the smart speaker are expected to see mass layoffs as a major cost-saving measure.
