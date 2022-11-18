Read full article on original website
Lamont seeks additional funding for worker bonuses
(The Center Square) – Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont is asking the General Assembly to reconvene in effort to pump more money into a program that will provide bonuses for essential workers who remained on the job during the pandemic. Lamont said Thursday, he agreed to increase funding for essential worker bonuses from $35 million to $90 million in order to provide cash bonuses for about 134,000 workers, who have been pre-qualified for the one-time payments. Lamont said he expects lawmakers to take up the proposal...
wshu.org
Eversource, United Illuminating will cut Connecticut's electric rates for some, but not until 2024
The electric bills for roughly 1.5 million power customers in Connecticut are expected to spike dramatically come January, but a long-awaited initiative that would ease monthly energy costs for the state’s lowest-income residents is still more than a year away. Last week, both Eversource and United Illuminating — Connecticut’s...
Eyewitness News
Teachers union survey reveals a desperate need for teachers
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The state’s largest teachers union released the results of a new survey that highlighted a desperate need for teachers. The Connecticut Education Association unveiled its results on Tuesday during a news conference Tuesday morning, and said it showed just how many educators are considering leaving the profession.
DoingItLocal
GOVERNOR LAMONT ANNOUNCES CONNECTICUT RECEIVES CREDIT RATING INCREASE FROM S&P
(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that his administration has received notification from credit rating agency Standard & Poor’s (S&P) that it is increasing Connecticut’s general obligation bond credit rating from A+ (positive) to AA- (stable). This credit rating increase follows increases in 2021 by several other agencies, including Moody’s, S&P, Fitch, and Kroll.
cbia.com
What Paid Holidays Will Connecticut Employers Offer in 2023?
Every fall, CBIA surveys member companies to find out what paid holidays they will offer employees in the coming year. The results of the latest survey reflect responses from 369 Connecticut firms. Employers were also asked if they give employees time off for holidays not included in the survey. No...
ctnewsjunkie.com
Tong Opens Civil Investigation Into Altice Optimum
Following nearly 500 consumer complaints over a five year period, Connecticut Attorney General William Tong is opening up an investigation into Altice Optimum’s Internet service, including slow speeds and hidden fees. Tong said consumers who contacted his office ran home speed tests and they discovered they were not receiving...
ctnewsjunkie.com
ANALYSIS | GDI Signals That Connecticut Is On An Economic Plateau
Signaling a stall in Connecticut’s aggregate economic activity, the General Drift Indicator (GDI), slipped 0.1% between 2022-Q2 and 2022-Q3, from 96.3 to 96.2. The nonfarm job count, which increased by 0.9%, provided the sole positive contribution to the index. The Connecticut Manufacturing Production Index (CMPI), a big leader of...
Electric Bills Are on the Rise in New England
New England is feeling the pain of higher electric bills, with Maine being the latest state to approve rate hikes. The increase is due to price increases in natural gas. New England relies on natural gas for electricity generation, and when the market price of natural gas goes up, then the supply rates also go up. The Maine Public Utilities Commission says that because burning fossil fuels is how most electricity is produced, there is nothing that the Public Utilities Commission can do to lower fuel prices.
Connecticut Attorney General William Tong investigating Optimum after receiving 500 complaints about internet speed
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — About 500 complaints has triggered a state investigation into Optimum’s practices, Connecticut Attorney General William Tong announced Monday. The investigation falls under the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices into Altice Optimum customer complaints that the company has slow internet speeds, hidden fees and “unacceptable” technical support, according to Tong. The investigation will […]
The Four Least Religious States in the Nation Are All in New England
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Religion remains a large part of the majority of people's lives in the United States. There are very few populated communities throughout New England where you won't find a church or house of worship nearby. But according to a new survey done by World Population Review, people in Maine, Massachusetts, Vermont, Connecticut, and New Hampshire are all using those churches and houses of worship less.
How Connecticut got CAPTA Wrong
Opinion: How Connecticut has implemented CAPTA on the ground level has gone far and dangerously off course. The post How Connecticut got CAPTA Wrong appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Do You Need a Marriage License To Be Legally Married in Connecticut?
I remember my dad's friends joking around in the 70's & 80's about how they had to find a new place to live, because they were approaching 10 years of living with their girlfriends. Dangerously close to a Common-Law Marriage. I always thought it existed in Connecticut, it does, in a way.
Bad News For Connecticut: Electric Rates Will Double in 2023
When they say rate increase, they were not kidding. According to a press release from the Office of the Attorney General of Connecticut, William Tong, both Eversource and United Illuminating will be doubling their rates. That is correct, Connecticut citizens that use either Eversource or United Illuminating, you guys will...
cbia.com
Coming Soon: New Criminal Background Check Rules
The following article was provided by Berchem Moses PC. It is posted here with permission. Beginning Jan. 1, 2023, public and private employers in Connecticut must comply with new rules regarding the use of criminal background information. Employers were already prohibited from seeking information regarding criminal history that was erased,...
nddist.com
Kimball Midwest Opens Connecticut Distribution Center
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Kimball Midwest has begun operations at its new distribution center in Newtown, Connecticut, just months before the company reaches its centennial. The 142,000-square-foot facility, which the company acquired in 2021 before undertaking an extensive remodeling process, will allow for enhanced service to thousands of customers across the northeastern U.S.
This Is The Best Cheeseburger In Connecticut
Love Food compiled a list of the best cheeseburgers in every US state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
sheltonherald.com
Editorial: Utilities’ price hike will be painful for CT
Nothing unites politicians from opposing parties like utility rate hikes. Republican leaders, as one might expect, criticized planned rate hikes from Eversource and United Illuminating this winter as if they were the product of state government leadership. But the state’s actual leaders, including recently reelected Gov. Ned Lamont, were just as harsh in their criticisms. “This is a massive increase that will be unaffordable for many Connecticut families and businesses,” Attorney General William Tong, also reelected earlier this month, said.
alternativeswatch.com
Connecticut places another $1bn-plus into private markets
Connecticut State Treasurer Shawn Wooden announced $1.13 billion in approved investment commitments for the Connecticut Retirement Plans and Trust Funds . . . Unlock this article instantly, along with the rest of our premium content and daily, weekly and monthly newsletters, with a convenient pay-as-you-go monthly subscription. Annual subscriptions save...
DoingItLocal
ATTORNEY GENERAL TONG STATEMENT ON EVERSOURCE AND UNITED ILLUMINATING SUPPLY RATE INCREASE
(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong released the following statement regarding new Eversource and United Illuminating standard service supply rates effective January 1. Eversource supply rates will double from 12.05 cents per kWh to 24.2 cents per kWh, resulting in an $84 per month increase for the average user. United Illuminating supply rates will go from 10.6 cents per kWh to 22.5 cents per kWh, resulting in an $83.09 increase for the average user.
Eversource, United Illuminating announce unprecedented supply charge increase
Both Eversource and United Illuminating filed for an unprecedented supply charge increase of nearly 50%.
