Exuberance with temperance: WVU football, Garrett Greene seek balance

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Garrett Greene will start at quarterback for West Virginia this week in the Mountaineers’ season-ending game at Oklahoma State with the coaching staff trying to put some restraints on his improvisations at the position without detracting from his exuberance on the field. “It’s...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVU men's basketball must find its identity

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — What some may see as a fault in this year’s West Virginia University basketball team could well be what makes its special season end. See, right now as it goes into the prestigious Phil Knight Legacy tournament in Portland, Oregon, beginning with a Thanksgiving Day matchup against Purdue, it is a team in search of its identity.
MORGANTOWN, WV
James William Short

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 53-year-old Clarksburg man has pleaded guilty to a breaking …
CLARKSBURG, WV
Paula Sue Staats

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Paula Sue Staats, 62, of Clarksburg passed away on Monday, No…
CLARKSBURG, WV
Larry Gene Ice

JANE LEW, W.Va. (WV News) — Larry Gene Ice, 75, of Salem, passed unexpectedly on November, 21, 2022. Although it was too soon, the family takes comfort in knowing he is in the arms of the Lord. Larry was born on January 31, 1947, in Uniontown, WV, a son...
SALEM, WV
Robert Eugene 'Gene' Riley

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WV News) — Robert Eugene “Gene” Riley, 92, of Fairmont, passed away Monday, November 21, 2022 after a 4 ½ year battle with cancer surrounded by his family. Gene was born on a farm in Parrish Run, Marion County, to the late Philmore Riley...
FAIRMONT, WV
Bruceton School holds Family Fitness Night

BRUCETON MILLS — Bruceton School celebrated its first Family Fitness Night last week with illustrations of how to keep fit and eat healthy, while having fun. Principal Jonas Knotts said the school plans to make it an annual event.
BRUCETON MILLS, WV
ATC

KINGWOOD — The Kingwood Detachment of the West Virginia State Police will accept donations of canned goods and new, unwrapped toys for the annual State Troopers for West Virginia Needy campaign beginning Nov. 28. Donations will be accepted at the detachment, located at 50 J.T. Brammer Lane, just off...
KINGWOOD, WV
Preston schools lose enrollment

KINGWOOD — Preliminary figures show that Preston County Schools lost enrollment this year, which will translate to lost personnel in the next school year, Board of Education members were told last week. Although the West Virginia Education Information System had frozen data last week on school systems, Laura Shaffer,...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV

