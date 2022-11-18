Read full article on original website
Exuberance with temperance: WVU football, Garrett Greene seek balance
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Garrett Greene will start at quarterback for West Virginia this week in the Mountaineers’ season-ending game at Oklahoma State with the coaching staff trying to put some restraints on his improvisations at the position without detracting from his exuberance on the field. “It’s...
WVU opens play in the Phil Knight Legacy
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — There will be no Thanksgiving Day dinner for the West Virginia University basketball team on Thursday.
WVU men's basketball must find its identity
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — What some may see as a fault in this year’s West Virginia University basketball team could well be what makes its special season end. See, right now as it goes into the prestigious Phil Knight Legacy tournament in Portland, Oregon, beginning with a Thanksgiving Day matchup against Purdue, it is a team in search of its identity.
Column: New media rights deal gives Big 12 member a chance to stay competitive
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Money doesn’t guarantee success when it comes to college athletics. If it did, the NCAA’s top two earners — Texas and Texas A&M — would be fighting for FBS supremacy every year rather than every few decades.
Tucker's Record Setting Performance Earns WVU Honors; varsity sports update
After a record-setting performance against No. 11 NC State, senior Mary Tucker of the No. 5-ranked West Virginia University rifle team had been named the WVU Student-Athlete of the Week. Tucker led the way for the Mountaineers in their 4751-4687 win over the Wolfpack. WVU set the program records for...
James William Short
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 53-year-old Clarksburg man has pleaded guilty to a breaking …
Two options for free Thanksgiving dinner in Morgantown, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — If you want a proper Thanksgiving meal it doesn’t matter if you’re in need, a student without family, or just don’t feel like cooking, two area groups are offering meals to anyone who wants to eat. In Westover, Scorer's Sports Bar...
3 graduate from UHC School of Diagnostic Medical Sonography in Bridgeport, West Virginia
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The WVU Medicine United Hospital Center School of Diagnostic Medical Sonography recently held a commencement and reception for three 2022 graduates. Diplomas were presented last week by Tavia DeFazio, program director and Micah Ford, clinical coordinator, to the students.
Paula Sue Staats
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Paula Sue Staats, 62, of Clarksburg passed away on Monday, No…
Clarksburg, West Virginia, man enters pleas to B&E at fish farm; separate designer sunglasses theft caper
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 53-year-old Clarksburg man has pleaded guilty to a breaking and entering at a fish farm in Wallace, as well as separately stealing multiple pairs of designer sunglasses and other items. Harrison Circuit Judge James A. Matish accepted the pleas from John Patrick Paletta...
Larry Gene Ice
JANE LEW, W.Va. (WV News) — Larry Gene Ice, 75, of Salem, passed unexpectedly on November, 21, 2022. Although it was too soon, the family takes comfort in knowing he is in the arms of the Lord. Larry was born on January 31, 1947, in Uniontown, WV, a son...
Marion Co., West Virginia, Transit Authority unveils state's first electric public transportation van
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Fairmont-Marion County Transit Authority on Tuesday afternoon became the first public transit organization in the state to unveil an electric van, which will be used as part of a larger initiative to increase alternative energy in Appalachia. The initiative, called the “Rural Reimagined,...
Robert Eugene 'Gene' Riley
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WV News) — Robert Eugene “Gene” Riley, 92, of Fairmont, passed away Monday, November 21, 2022 after a 4 ½ year battle with cancer surrounded by his family. Gene was born on a farm in Parrish Run, Marion County, to the late Philmore Riley...
Laurel Park Bridge to be renamed in honor of Frye brothers who served in World War II
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — The Laurel Park Bridge has officially been renamed Frye Brothers Veterans Memorial Bridge by the West Virginia Legislature, and a dedication ceremony will be held at noon Saturday. Henrietta Kirkpatrick, the daughter of Harold Q. “Red” Frye, led the effort for her family and was aided...
Bruceton School holds Family Fitness Night
BRUCETON MILLS — Bruceton School celebrated its first Family Fitness Night last week with illustrations of how to keep fit and eat healthy, while having fun. Principal Jonas Knotts said the school plans to make it an annual event.
Robinson Grand host Winter Beach Bash with Jimmy Buffett tribute band
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center has announced its inaugural Winter Beach Bash featuring the music of Bluffett, a Tribute to Jimmy Buffett, and the mangia of the Big Kahuna on Jan. 28. “A lot of people have the opportunity to see Jimmy Buffett...
Ribbon cutting held to celebrate Cartoon Headquarters Fun Zone's relocation to Nutter Fort, West Virginia
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Local officials and officials with the Harrison County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting in Nutter Fort Tuesday for the relocation of Cartoon Headquarters Fun Zone. James VanScoy, owner of the business, had operated for years in the Meadowbrook Mall. The opportunity...
Contractor fraud allegations case moves forward against 60-year-old Mount Clare, West Virginia, man
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A man without a valid business franchise registration certificate for his company accepted about $65,000 up front for one construction job in Clarksburg and about $56,000 for another job in Mount Clare and then failed to complete the jobs, a state trooper has alleged.
ATC
KINGWOOD — The Kingwood Detachment of the West Virginia State Police will accept donations of canned goods and new, unwrapped toys for the annual State Troopers for West Virginia Needy campaign beginning Nov. 28. Donations will be accepted at the detachment, located at 50 J.T. Brammer Lane, just off...
Preston schools lose enrollment
KINGWOOD — Preliminary figures show that Preston County Schools lost enrollment this year, which will translate to lost personnel in the next school year, Board of Education members were told last week. Although the West Virginia Education Information System had frozen data last week on school systems, Laura Shaffer,...
