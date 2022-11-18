ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Staten Island Advance

Ex-Mets infielder drops the gloves in Venezuelan Winter League game

Things got a little messy during a Venezuelan Winter League game Friday night. And a former New York Mets player was at the center of it. Carlos Castro, who plays for Tiburones de La Guaira, rocked his third home run of the night, looked up at it, and flipped his bat while staring at the Caribes de Anzoategui’s dugout before jogging towards first base. Asdrubal Cabrera didn’t like that and ran over and hit Castro in the head with his forearm, sending him to the ground.
QUEENS, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
65K+
Followers
42K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy