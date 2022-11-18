Cherokee County School District employees to get bonuses

Brian Hightower

Teachers and staff in the Cherokee County School District are getting a bonus before winter break.

The Cherokee County school board voted Thursday to approve midyear bonuses of $1,000 to eligible full-time employees and $500 to permanent part-time employees.

The bonuses, which will be issued in employees’ November paychecks, were proposed by Superintendent Brian Hightower, who said the money was available due to the state government restoring full funding to its educational formula for public schools and school district savings on insurance premiums.

“This is, we hope, a statement to our teachers and to our employees that we care about them and we’re trying to...be a little more competitive,” he said.

The bonuses total $5.57 million and will be distributed to 5,000 full-time and part-time employees.

Hightower also told school board members he plans to give permanent raises to school employees next school year, after a recent compensation study by the district. The proposed raises, bonuses and other adjustments total over $20 million.

The superintendent’s recommended budget, which the school board is scheduled to vote on in June, will include:

A longevity salary “step” for all eligible teachers and an additional raise of at least $2,500. The average total increa♦ ses (including the raise and step) will be: 7% for teachers with bachelor’s degrees and/or master’s degrees; 5% for teachers with specialist and/or doctorate degrees. The starting teacher salary will increase to $51,500 from $49,000.

♦ All returning and new employees will receive a retention bonus in September mirroring this month’s mid-year bonus structure: $1,000 for full-time employees and $500 for part-time employees.

♦ School psychologists and speech language pathologists will receive a step and an additional raise of $4,000.

♦ Assistant principals will receive a step and an additional raise of $2,500.

♦ Employees who are considered “classified” (non-teachers) will receive 3% plus a step raise.

♦ New salary schedules were created for certified specialists/lead positions/special education facilitators, school psychologists, speech language pathologists, clerical, Support Services and Technology & Information Services staff.

♦ The step schedule will expand from 29 to 30 years for teachers, and to 25 years for all non-teachers.

♦ Supplemental pay rates will be increased for additional roles including academic, coaching and support.

“This is a considerable investment to ensure we retain and recruit the best possible teachers and support staff to serve our students,” Hightower said in a statement. “The most important factor in a student’s success at school is an outstanding teacher. We need to show our teachers we value their critically important role in our schools and our community.”

School board members thanked Hightower and his staff for developing the proposals.

“This is a great step in the right direction,” School Board Chair Kyla Cromer said.

Hightower and the school board also discussed the two biggest competitors with Cherokee for teachers, the Fulton and Cobb County school districts, which have taken “big swings” at teacher salaries, he said, — particularly Cobb, which has benefited from tax revenues from Truist Park.

School board member Clark Menard said while he appreciated the salary study and supports efforts to be competitive, Cherokee can’t win an “arms race” of teacher salaries with Cobb. He suggested enhancing and promoting the quality of life that’s available for teachers in Cherokee County.

Also on Thursday, the board:

Approved its 2023 Legislative Partnership Priorities, an annual report outlining the school board’s stand on education issues expected to come up in the legislative session. Priorities include fully funding the state educational funding formula, add permanent raises for teachers to the state salary schedule. The school board is also asking lawmakers to create a special charter designation for Mountain Educational Charter High School, which operates an evening school in Cherokee County, faces closure after last session the state legislature cut its funding.

♦ Voted to reject all proposals for the Creekland Middle School classroom addition and Creekview High School’s new gym and classroom addition projects. Cromer said that while the board was expecting a cost of $22 to $24 million, the lowest proposal bid was over $40 million. Hightower said he will ask the architects to look for possible design changes that could reduce construction costs before advertising the projects for new construction proposals.

“We want to build a quality building for them, but we want to be fiscally responsible,” Cromer said.

♦ Committed $32.5 million of reserves in its operating budget for upcoming construction projects, which will allow the school district to reduce borrowing through bonding. The commitment still maintains 15% in reserves, according to CCSD.

♦ Recognized school board member Mike Chapman, who served his last meeting Thursday after 19 years in office. Chapman, who did not seek re-election, is unable to attend next month’s meeting due to work obligations. He received tributes from fellow school board members and Hightower, an award recognizing his longtime service and a standing ovation.

♦ Heard an announcement from Hightower that CCSD has earned a $50,000 Workforce for Georgia Grant Program grant from Georgia Power and the Georgia Foundation for Public Education to support a Career Pathway program in Energy and Power: Generation, Transmission and Distribution at Cherokee High School. The grant will allow for the construction of a hands-on lab where high school students can learn skills for careers in the power industry.