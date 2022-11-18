Read full article on original website
Multi-vehicle crash blocks part of I-95 in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A multi-vehicle crash affected traffic on I-95 North in Martin County on Tuesday morning. Florida Highway Patrol said a Martin County Fire Rescue vehicle was rear ended by a 2023 White Kia around 1:19 a.m. The driver of the Kia was transported to the...
Photos: Car collides into fire truck on I-95, driver hospitalized
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is in the hospital after he collided into a Martin County fire truck on I-95. The crew on the truck was helping crash victims when that second crash happened. Martin County Fire Rescue said first responders were working on the highway's shoulder...
Multiple reports of flooded roads in Vero Beach due to constant rain
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Drivers are being warned to be especially careful of potential flooding on multiple roads across Vero Beach, after steady rainfall throughout the week. The police department reported as of Tuesday, around 2.75 inches of rain was recorded. Multiple people called in flooded roads across...
Man arrested after fleeing deputies in Indian River County
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man in Indian River County is behind bars after fleeing deputies multiple times. According to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office, Gary Baker fled deputies on two separate occasions over the past few weeks. Baker has multiple felony suspensions on his driver's...
Woman arrested for DUI while dropping off child at Sebastian River High School
A 37-year-old Vero Lake Estates woman was charged with DUI and Child Endangerment at the Sebastian River High School. Tonya Nicole Mitchell arrived at the school Thursday morning at approximately 7 a.m. to drop her child off. A school staff member notified the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office of a parent who appeared intoxicated while dropping their child off.
Man found dead on sidewalk in Pahokee after shooting
Bacteria advisories issued for two locations in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) has issued bacteria advisories in two locations after high levels of enteric bacteria was found in the water. The FDOH said samples from the waters of the Jensen Beach Causeway and Leighton Park in Palm City were tested...
Vero Beach High School student arrested for making threats, deputies say
Deputies have arrested a high school student who they say made threats to faculty and staff at Vero Beach High School.
Woman killed in semi-truck crash in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman was killed and a man seriously injured after a semi-truck collided into their car. The Florida Highway Patrol said on Friday at around 11:43 a.m., a sedan was driving south down State Road 710. A semi-truck was driving north down the same road.
No injuries after classic car catches fire in Vero Beach
Indian River County Fire Rescue and other emergency vehicles are at the scene of a vehicle fire in Vero Beach Saturday afternoon.
Memorial dolphin statue missing from Vero Beach park
An Indian River County family is asking for help after a memorial dedicated to their loved one has disappeared. It was a statue of a dolphin placed inside Riverside Park in Vero Beach – a tribute to Cole Coppola. "Cole was really the type of kid (who) did things...
Sustainable Restaurants In Indian River County
So what does it mean to be sustainable? This word is thrown around a lot lately, but do we really have a good understanding of what it means to be sustainable? The definition as listed in the Oxford dictionary reads as follows “avoidance of the depletion of natural resources in order to maintain an ecological balance“. In terms of what that means when you dine out at local restaurants, who is buying the most local products, who is using sustainably sourced ingredients, and who is recycling the old to make it new again.
Brevard County deputies looking for missing Palm Bay newborn
PALM BAY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a missing child alert for a baby, barely a week old, that has not been seen since Tuesday. 9-day-old Ryder Stroud was last seen on Tuesday, Nov. 15 in the area of the 3300 block of Vista Oaks Circle in Palm Bay. He is described as white and bald.
SLC Sheriff: State Attorney Declines Prosecution in the Death of Joseph Warren Tenore
St. Lucie County - Tuesday, November 22, 2022: The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office has announced that the State Attorney for the 19th Judicial Circuit of Florida has declined prosecution in the death of Joseph Warren Tenore. Their decision was based on "strong evidence" that supports a stand your ground...
Police find man they say burglarized store in Fellsmere by tracking his ankle monitor
FELLSMERE, Fla. (CBS12) — Fellsmere police found the man they say stole cash from a store on Monday morning. After the crime, deputies already had an idea of who the culprit could be: 34-year-old Dustin Cruce. Cruce was out on pretrial release for an unrelated offense. One condition of...
Physical altercation ends in house fire
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A physical altercation between two roommates leads up to a residential house fire on Friday. Fort Pierce police and Saint Lucie Fire Rescue responded to the 300 block of Mockingbird Avenue regarding a physical altercation between two female roommates. According to police, the victim in...
1 man killed, 1 injured in early morning shooting in Pahokee
Overnight shooting in Pahokee leaves one dead
'Active investigation' that caused road closure in Okeechobee County resolved
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — An urgent situation that caused the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office to close a road to traffic has been resolved. Authorities called the incident an "active investigation" and said it ended about 45 minutes after it was announced, midday Wednesday. The activity was confined to a...
2 female roommates injured after fight, fire at Fort Pierce home
Two women were hurt, including one that was severely burned, after they were involved in an altercation in Fort Pierce on Friday night, police said.
