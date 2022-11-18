ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Consumer Reports.org

Best Early Black Friday Deals at Walmart

Black Friday may not have begun yet, but you can still find big savings. Walmart’s deals have already started popping up—both on the retailer’s website and in brick-and-mortar stores. And starting Monday, the retailer will be resuming its annual "Deals for Days" sales, releasing sales every Monday on popular items like TVs and headphones.
TechRadar

Walmart Black Friday deals just dropped: $35 Keurig, $159 AirPods, $188 4K smart TV

The Walmart Black Friday sale is live - and yes, you read that right. While Black Friday deals officially drop on November 25, the retailer is getting a head start with early offers that you can shop today. You can find incredible offers on TVs, kitchen appliances, vacuums, toys, laptops, and so much more, and we're rounding up all the top Walmart Black Friday deals just below.
Digital Trends

Walmart’s $99 laptop deal is still available — but probably not for long

It’s pretty rare that laptop deals include the opportunity to grab a laptop for under $100, but Walmart currently has the Gateway 14-inch Ultra Slim Notebook discounted down to just $99. That’s a savings of $130, as the laptop would typically cost you $229. This is an impressive deal, and one that isn’t likely to last. Walmart’s website reflects more than 500 have been sold in the last 24 hours, so we recommend grabbing this now to keep from missing out when inventory inevitably runs out.
BobVila

Home Depot Is Giving Away Free DeWalt Tools for Black Friday

While there are certainly savings to be found on a number of tech and appliances this month, some of our favorite Black Friday deals (naturally) relate back to the workshop. Power tools and outdoor equipment typically see similar price drops on the sale holiday, and this year they are starting well before November 25. DeWalt—one of the biggest names in the business—is giving away free tools with the purchase of a battery kit.
Mashed

What Does Costco Do With All Of Its Leftover Food?

Food waste is a critical issue across the world. According to BBC News, "over 900 million tonnes every year" worldwide, with 17% of food sold to consumers, ends up in the trash. In America, the USDA believes that 30% to 40% of all food is wasted, equating to 133 billion pounds and $161 billion.
CNN

31 holiday gifts for teens that they’ll actually like

Whether you’re buying for your kid, their bestie who basically lives at your house, a niece or nephew or a gaggle of grandteens, you'll want to check out the teen-certified holiday and Christmas gifts we’ve gathered here.
Digital Trends

Walmart shoppers are loving this $99 laptop – get it while you can

Here’s an offer from the early Walmart Black Friday deals that’s getting a lot of attention — a $130 discount for the Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook, which brings the laptop’s price down to just $99 from its original price of $229. If you were looking forward to this year’s Black Friday laptop deals, you could avoid the chaos that’s expected from the shopping holiday by taking advantage of this bargain right now. However, you need to hurry in finalizing your purchase because we’re not sure if the price cut will still be available tomorrow.
SheKnows

Aldi Just Dropped a Festive New Snack That's Nearly Identical to This Fan-Favorite Trader Joe's Item

Peppermint season is here, the most refreshing time of year! Sweet candy canes, warm peppermint mochas, desserts sprinkled with crunchy, minty pieces — it’s all so delicious. And this year, Aldi has a new festive snack for our peppermint-loving hearts, which is surprisingly similar to a Trader Joe’s treat from 2020. Stop by the nut aisle to try the Choceur Candy Cane Chocolate Covered Almonds at Aldi, which are roasted almonds dipped in dark and white chocolate, with bits of crushed candy cane inside. It’s the perfect savory-sweet treat, which Instagram user @aldi.mademedoit loved. “These literally fell from heaven and landed in...
BGR.com

Walmart has a Black Friday iPad Air deal that’s too good to pass up

Black Friday 2022 is just over three weeks away, and retailers are already running plenty of early Black Friday deals. Walmart is one of the stores eager to offer customers early discounts, and the retailer just dropped an amazing iPad Air 4 deal that Black Friday shoppers shouldn’t miss.
CNN

CNN

