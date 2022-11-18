Read full article on original website
Consumer Reports.org
Best Early Black Friday Deals at Walmart
Black Friday may not have begun yet, but you can still find big savings. Walmart’s deals have already started popping up—both on the retailer’s website and in brick-and-mortar stores. And starting Monday, the retailer will be resuming its annual "Deals for Days" sales, releasing sales every Monday on popular items like TVs and headphones.
TechRadar
Walmart Black Friday deals just dropped: $35 Keurig, $159 AirPods, $188 4K smart TV
The Walmart Black Friday sale is live - and yes, you read that right. While Black Friday deals officially drop on November 25, the retailer is getting a head start with early offers that you can shop today. You can find incredible offers on TVs, kitchen appliances, vacuums, toys, laptops, and so much more, and we're rounding up all the top Walmart Black Friday deals just below.
11 Items To Buy at Costco Instead of Amazon
It's so easy and convenient to order whatever you need from Amazon -- especially if you pay for a Prime Membership, which grants you same-day, one-day or two-day delivery on a variety of items....
The Single Best Thing To Buy at Costco This November
Preparing your Thanksgiving feast is pretty easy with Costco -- the difficult part will be opting not to buy everything that looks tasty. Definitely do not go shopping when you're hungry! Holiday...
I’m a coin collector – your Lincoln penny could be worth $3,525, the exact ‘small date’ to look for
THIS regular-looking penny could be worth thousands of dollars, as long as you have a few minor details. An expert and coin collector, who goes by the name the_coin_guy to his TikTok family, originally found this penny on the Professional Coin Grading Services (PCGS). This content is common for him...
Digital Trends
Walmart’s $99 laptop deal is still available — but probably not for long
It’s pretty rare that laptop deals include the opportunity to grab a laptop for under $100, but Walmart currently has the Gateway 14-inch Ultra Slim Notebook discounted down to just $99. That’s a savings of $130, as the laptop would typically cost you $229. This is an impressive deal, and one that isn’t likely to last. Walmart’s website reflects more than 500 have been sold in the last 24 hours, so we recommend grabbing this now to keep from missing out when inventory inevitably runs out.
Home Depot Is Giving Away Free DeWalt Tools for Black Friday
While there are certainly savings to be found on a number of tech and appliances this month, some of our favorite Black Friday deals (naturally) relate back to the workshop. Power tools and outdoor equipment typically see similar price drops on the sale holiday, and this year they are starting well before November 25. DeWalt—one of the biggest names in the business—is giving away free tools with the purchase of a battery kit.
Costco Black Friday Deals You Shouldn’t Pass Up
Taking a page out of Walmart's book, Costco announced details of its own expansive Black Friday sales, which started in late October and run near the end of November. Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items...
What Does Costco Do With All Of Its Leftover Food?
Food waste is a critical issue across the world. According to BBC News, "over 900 million tonnes every year" worldwide, with 17% of food sold to consumers, ends up in the trash. In America, the USDA believes that 30% to 40% of all food is wasted, equating to 133 billion pounds and $161 billion.
11 Gifts You Should Buy for Christmas Now — Before They Sell Out
Suddenly it's November and you haven't even thought about who you're buying gifts for--or what you're going to buy them. This year, Americans plan to spend about $930 on gifts, which is up from $837...
TechRadar
Black Friday TV deals: Amazon's best-selling TV is on sale for just $79.99
If you're looking to pick up cheap TV ahead of the official Black Friday TV deals event, then you're in luck. We've just spotted the 2022 Insignia 24-inch Fire HD TV on sale for just $79.99 (opens in new tab) - a price unheard of for a smart display. The...
31 holiday gifts for teens that they’ll actually like
Whether you’re buying for your kid, their bestie who basically lives at your house, a niece or nephew or a gaggle of grandteens, you'll want to check out the teen-certified holiday and Christmas gifts we’ve gathered here.
Dollar General: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy Now
If you're feeling the strain of inflation when it comes to buying beauty products and home decor items, you might be searching for alternatives. You could wait for a sale or a coupon to come along, or...
Digital Trends
Walmart shoppers are loving this $99 laptop – get it while you can
Here’s an offer from the early Walmart Black Friday deals that’s getting a lot of attention — a $130 discount for the Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook, which brings the laptop’s price down to just $99 from its original price of $229. If you were looking forward to this year’s Black Friday laptop deals, you could avoid the chaos that’s expected from the shopping holiday by taking advantage of this bargain right now. However, you need to hurry in finalizing your purchase because we’re not sure if the price cut will still be available tomorrow.
I’m a bargain hunter – I found seven items for 90% off at Walmart including two for 20 cents
EARLY Black Friday deals are already underway at Walmart but you can find steep post-Halloween clearance sales, too. Couponwithkayla, a self-described "extreme couponer," found several items up to 90 percent off. Couponwithkayla typically shares the best savings at stores, including Walmart, Walgreens and Dollar General, to her 2.1million followers on...
Aldi Just Dropped a Festive New Snack That's Nearly Identical to This Fan-Favorite Trader Joe's Item
Peppermint season is here, the most refreshing time of year! Sweet candy canes, warm peppermint mochas, desserts sprinkled with crunchy, minty pieces — it’s all so delicious. And this year, Aldi has a new festive snack for our peppermint-loving hearts, which is surprisingly similar to a Trader Joe’s treat from 2020. Stop by the nut aisle to try the Choceur Candy Cane Chocolate Covered Almonds at Aldi, which are roasted almonds dipped in dark and white chocolate, with bits of crushed candy cane inside. It’s the perfect savory-sweet treat, which Instagram user @aldi.mademedoit loved. “These literally fell from heaven and landed in...
Target Doesn’t Want You To Know These Money-Saving Secrets
If you frequently shop at Target, you already know this retailer can help you save money on anything from pillows to Pepsi. With more than 1,800 stores across the U.S., the retail giant has made its...
I now make up to $17,000 a month on Amazon after being laid off – how I started it as a side hustle with zero experience
A WOMAN has revealed how she now makes up to $ 17,000 a month after being laid off from her job during the pandemic and turning to Amazon as a side hustle. Sue Irven and her husband Manny Irven started an Amazon account in June 2020, self-publishing "low-content books" with zero experience, she explained.
We work at Aldi and here’s everything customers should know but don’t – including when to nab the best deals
THERE are loads of reasons why Aldi is one of our favourite places to shop - and it's not just the cheap prices that keeps sucking us in. In fact, the German supermarket chain - made popular by its speedy check-out and no-fuss shopping - has become a go-to for many, but there are some things we should all know.
Walmart has a Black Friday iPad Air deal that’s too good to pass up
Black Friday 2022 is just over three weeks away, and retailers are already running plenty of early Black Friday deals. Walmart is one of the stores eager to offer customers early discounts, and the retailer just dropped an amazing iPad Air 4 deal that Black Friday shoppers shouldn’t miss.
