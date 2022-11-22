ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The best vacuum cleaners of 2022

Over the course of more than six months, we tested top-rated vacuums of every type — including cordless stick, robot, canister, handheld and upright vacuums — to make it easy for you to choose the best vacuum for your needs.
An Early Black Friday Deal on These 'Soft and Luxurious' Cooling Sheets Puts Them at Just $32 on Amazon

The best-selling set has 119,000 five-star ratings In the midst of holiday gift shopping, it's so easy to forget about yourself and your needs. At the very least, you deserve a good night's rest. And right now, you can treat yourself to a new set of bed sheets — one that multiple reviewers say feels like checking into a hotel every time they slip into bed. Have a staycation right at home with the LuxClub 6-Piece Sheet Set, which has over 119,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. You don't...
The Independent

Black Friday mattress deals 2022: Best offers from Emma, Hypnos, Simba and more

The biggest and best sales event of the year – aka Black Friday – is just three days away. The shopping bonanza sees all your favourite retailers, including Amazon, Currys, and John Lewis & Partners taking part, slashing their prices across gaming, tech, home appliances and so much more. Another particularly pricey item that you can expect to save on during the event is a mattress, with all of the best brands – including Simba, Emma, Brook + Wilde, and Otty – slashing their prices considerably on single, double, king, and super king-size beds. Follow live: The best early Black Friday 2022...
29 editor-loved products on sale for Black Friday

With Black Friday almost here, we rounded up some of our editor’s most beloved products that you can find deals on. And if your shopping thirst still isn’t quenched, shop from our A to Z guide of early Black Friday deals.
Spotted at Anthropologie: Matilda Goad Scalloped Linens Marked Down to IKEA Prices

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. While we patiently wait on Black Friday sale details from Anthropologie, you can find us in the brand’s stacked home section, shopping to the tune of 30% off through November 28. And while there are thousands of items (no joke) to sift through, we’re pretty excited to see a trio of our latest collection crushes included. Recent collabs with the likes of California-cool Amber Lewis, British shabby-chic Matilda Goad & Co., and maximalist masters House of Hackney have produced heirloom-worthy quilts, beautiful barware, and festive holiday gear.
Our Favorite Deals From Brooklinen’s (Early) Black Friday Sale

Brooklinen’s Black Friday sale is kicking off a little early this year. From now until Monday, November 28, just about all full-price items on their site are 20 percent off — no code required. (The only exclusions are products from partner brands and already discounted pieces.) So if you’ve been thinking about upgrading to their super-plush towels, silky bedsheets, supportive-yet-soft pillows, or fluffy bathrobes, now is the time to hit it.
The best stand mixers in 2022

The best stand mixer is a kitchen can help you mix a batch of cookies, knead bread dough and whip frosting, and with attachments can do everything from spiralizing vegetables to rolling out pasta to grinding flour or meat.
Review: Eight Sleep Pod 3 Mattress – deep sleep at any cost

Cooling and heating is game-changing for sleep and recovery. Water grid in cover is greatly improved in comfort. Cable position means some bed frames not compatible. Most of us don’t get anywhere near enough sleep daily, which is why sleep tech is big business. Whether that’s because of small...
