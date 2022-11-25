ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Ugg Black Friday sale 2022: Snuggly savings on boots, slippers, slides and more

The Black Friday extravaganza is well and truly underway with everything from beauty and home appliances to dehumidifiers and the latest tech getting once-in-a-blue-moon price cuts. But the deal train is also stopping at Ugg town, with up to 30 per cent off selected styles.The sheepskin footwear has been a cult classic since the Noughties, but the fluffy shoes have been hitting a sartorial high point in recent years too, thanks to the endorsement of everyone from fashion edits to A-listers, including Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid.Ugg isn’t the only shoe sale you can shop during the sale, with stellar...
CNET

Black Friday and Cyber Monday Cheat Sheet: Your Guide to the Best Deals in 2022

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. Black Friday may be over, but Cyber Monday is right around the corner. Major deals and discounts are still live from many retailers, including Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy, Target and Kohl's. We expect many more deals to drop as we head into Cyber Monday. Here at CNET, we've been rounding up the available deals so far, and we're pulling together some of our top tips here to kickstart your shopping experience.
goodmorningamerica.com

Shop Black Friday and Cyber Monday kitchen and home deals up to 75% off

Looking for Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on products for your home and kitchen? We've got you covered. Right now, shop sales at Crate & Barrel, Macy's, Wayfair and more on products like air fryers, vacuums and Instant Pots. For example, save 70% on Power XL's air fryer during...
Phone Arena

Grab these T-Mobile Black Friday deals while you still can: Galaxy, iPhone, and more

Black Friday did not disappoint — prices have dropped to their lowest and it's high time we go out and buy ourselves some new phones! If you enjoy being with the Un-carrier, you will be happy to know you can buy and activate a phone on T-Mobile now and pay it off in extremely low monthly instalments. Especially if you have an older handset to trade in!
SPY

JCPenney’s Insane 80% Off Sale on Diamond Jewelry Returns for Black Friday 2022

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. For the Black Friday shopping weekend, JCPenney has brought back its epic blowout sale on diamond jewelry. It’s the kind of sale that sounds too good to be true, but this is the real deal. In fact, SPY editors have personally shopped this sale, and it’s one of Black Friday’s true undiscovered gems. As in years past, JCPenney is offering massive discounts on thousands of styles of diamond jewelry. We’re talking diamond stud earrings, genuine tennis bracelets and diamond engagement rings, with discounts...
CNET

Black Friday Target Deals Still Live: Price Drops Ahead of Cyber Monday

Black Friday 2022 sales are fading but many of the best deals are still live. And Cyber Monday deals are starting to creep into the mix at Target and elsewhere. In fact, all the major retailers -- including Amazon and Best Buy -- have massive sales this year, with prices slashed on a huge number of products from brands including Apple, LG, Nintendo and more.
Women's Health

The North Face fleeces our editors are buying in the Black Friday sales

If you've been holding out until Black Friday to get that North Face bargain you've had on your wish list for ages, now is the time to act because we have scoured the Internet for the best savings we could find. Now, we know some of you might be holding...
CNET

Take Up to 70% Off UGG Closet Gear for Black Friday

Just say no to boring footwear and workout wear, you know? Add a pop of color to your shoe game for less this Black Friday season. UGG Closet, UGG's hipper sibling, is taking up to 70% off of UGG Closet's catalogue throughout the Black Friday sales event. UGG Closet marked...
Digital Trends

Make Starbucks at home with this coffee maker — $99 for Black Friday

One of the most popular items on holiday wishlists around the world is a coffee maker, which is why it’s an item we always keep our eyes on during the annual Black Friday deals. This year, coffee maker deals are aplenty, and one of the most exciting deals we’ve seen for those who want more than just your average cup of joe is the deal Walmart is offering on the Chefman Barista Pro Espresso Machine. Originally $139, this coffee maker is on sale today for only $99, saving you $40 off one of the best espresso machines that’s on sale today.
