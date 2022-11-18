ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Inside the battle for Kherson

This reconnaissance team includes some of the better-trained international volunteers that have arrived in Ukraine since the war began. Originally from the United States, Britain, New Zealand and Germany, alongside other European nations, these volunteers served their respective militaries in the past and some have previous experience fighting with Kurdish forces against ISIS in Syria.
CNN

USS Cole Bombing Fast Facts

Read CNN's Fast Facts on the bombing of the USS Cole and learn more about the terrorist attack in Yemen on October 12, 2000.
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
173K+
Post
1034M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy