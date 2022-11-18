Read full article on original website
IAEA warns whoever was behind 'powerful explosions' at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant is 'playing with fire'
Powerful explosions rocked the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine this weekend, renewing concerns that fighting so close to the facility could cause a nuclear accident.
Russian dissident Alexey Navalny says he was moved into solitary cell to 'shut me up'
Imprisoned Russian dissident Alexey Navalny has been transferred into a solitary prison cell, according to tweets from himself and his staff, in what he described as a move designed to "shut me up."
Inside the battle for Kherson
This reconnaissance team includes some of the better-trained international volunteers that have arrived in Ukraine since the war began. Originally from the United States, Britain, New Zealand and Germany, alongside other European nations, these volunteers served their respective militaries in the past and some have previous experience fighting with Kurdish forces against ISIS in Syria.
Hear what Russian soldier told his girlfriend on the phone from front line
CNN has obtained an intercepted phone conversation between a Russian soldier and his girlfriend where he describes what he sees on the ground in Ukraine as the "third world war." CNN's Matthew Chance reports.
Exclusive: Video shows Ukrainian forces infiltrating Russian command center
CNN joins a Ukrainian reconnaissance unit as they review the weeks leading up to liberating Kherson from Russia. CNN's Sam Kiley reports.
Special counsel in Mar-a-Lago and January 6 investigations begins work with no sign probes will slow down
Newly appointed special counsel Jack Smith is getting to work with no signs yet that the two investigations he now oversees around Donald Trump will slow down -- despite being stuck in the Netherlands due to a cycling injury.
A week after 4 University of Idaho students were killed, there are mounting questions in the investigation and few answers
One week after the the bodies of four University of Idaho students were discovered in their shared off-campus home in the town of Moscow, authorities do not have a suspect in custody nor has a weapon been found, according to Moscow Police Captain Roger Lanier.
'Our dreams never came true.' These men helped build Qatar's World Cup, now they are struggling to survive
Kamal was standing outside a shop with other migrant workers, having finished yet another grueling working day, when he and -- he says -- a few others were arrested this August. Without explanation, the 24-year-old says he was put into a vehicle and, for the next week, kept in a Qatari jail, the location and name of which he does not know.
Kamala Harris' visit to the Philippines sends China a message of US intent
A Philippine archipelago known for tropical vacations will become the focus of political attention this week when Vice President Kamala Harris becomes the highest ranking US official to visit its main island.
Bolsonaro derided for ‘senseless’ challenge to Brazil election he lost last month
Jair Bolsonaro has challenged the Brazilian presidential election he lost last month to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, arguing votes from some machines should be “invalidated”. Bolsonaro’s claim seems unlikely to get far, as Lula’s victory has been ratified by the superior electoral court and acknowledged by...
Chechnya Fast Facts
Read CNN's Fast Facts about Chechnya, a republic in southwestern Russia, in the Caucasus Mountains region.
China's Xi attempts to claim diplomatic victory in battle for global influence after summit whirlwind
Xi Jinping may have rejected US President Joe Biden's description of the 21st century as a battle between democracies and autocracies, but as the G20 and APEC summits showed, the Chinese leader remains intent on pushing back at American influence overseas.
Fake Facebook and Instagram accounts promoting US interests had ties to US military, Meta says
People "associated with the US military" were likely behind a network of phony Facebook and Instagram accounts that promoted US interests abroad by targeting audiences in Afghanistan and Central Asia, Facebook parent firm Meta said Tuesday.
Nuclear watchdog says Iran enriching up to 60% at underground Fordow nuclear facility
Iran has begun producing uranium enriched up to 60% in its underground Fordow nuclear facility, the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said on Tuesday, bringing the country closer to weapons grade material.
USS Cole Bombing Fast Facts
Read CNN's Fast Facts on the bombing of the USS Cole and learn more about the terrorist attack in Yemen on October 12, 2000.
