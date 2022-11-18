Read full article on original website
Related
Exclusive: Video shows Ukrainian forces infiltrating Russian command center
CNN joins a Ukrainian reconnaissance unit as they review the weeks leading up to liberating Kherson from Russia. CNN's Sam Kiley reports.
VP Harris has brief encounter with China's leader Xi
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris spoke briefly with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Saturday in another step toward keeping lines of communication open between the two biggest economies. A White House official said Harris and Xi exchanged remarks Saturday while heading into a closed-door meeting at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum’s summit in Bangkok. The official said Harris echoed President Joe Biden’s comment to Xi at an meeting between the two leaders earlier in the week that China and the U.S. must keep lines of communication open to “responsibly manage the competition between our countries.” The official spoke on...
Another Chinese Rocket Mishap Threatens Elon Musk's Starlink Satellites
A Long March 6A breaks up in orbit, threatening SpaceX's Starlink satellite constellation
China signs $60 billion LNG deal with Qatar - one of biggest deals ever for the highly coveted fuel
China signed a deal to secure liquefied natural gas flows from Qatar on Monday. The agreement is worth $60 billion and is one of the largest deals for LNG to date. China will receive roughly 4 million tons annually of LNG from Qatar starting in 2026. China reached a $60...
Saudi Arabia's victory over Argentina is the greatest upset in World Cup history, says data company
Argentina has won the World Cup twice -- in 1978 and 1986 -- but at Qatar 2022 La Albiceleste wrote its name into the history books in an altogether different way.
Soros takeover: FCC clears path for liberal group to buy Spanish-language conservative talk radio stations
Spanish-language radio stations are set to be controlled by a far-left group linked to billionaire George Soros after the Federal Communications Commission cleared a takeover.
My personal insight into fireworks back at the Magic Kingdom: The return of Disney’s triumphant General Iger
After 40 years of researching leadership and discussions with Bob Iger and Bob Chapek, Yale's Jeff Sonnenfeld shares his thoughts on Disney's transition.
The Only Way the U.S. Can Win the Tech War with China
The tech war between China and the U.S. over advanced semiconductors is rapidly heating up, but the U.S. needs allies to win
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
The Latest Model of the Leopard 2 Is Among the Most Strongly-Armored Tanks Ever Developed
Technology advanced at an incredible rate in the 20th century, especially when it came to weapons and vehicles of war. As such, some tanks entered development almost immediately after their predecessor began service. This was the case with the Leopard 2, which saw development begin shortly after the introduction of the Leopard I. While both remain in service, the newer features some impressive technological upgrades.
China's Xi attempts to claim diplomatic victory in battle for global influence after summit whirlwind
Xi Jinping may have rejected US President Joe Biden's description of the 21st century as a battle between democracies and autocracies, but as the G20 and APEC summits showed, the Chinese leader remains intent on pushing back at American influence overseas.
Qatar is a minefield for World Cup advertisers. One team has already lost a sponsor
Billions of people watch FIFA's World Cup every four years, a tantalizing opportunity for advertisers who want to capitalize on the feel-good fervor of the world's biggest sporting event. But this year, it's a reputational minefield for some of the world's biggest brands.
FIFA World Cup 2022: Qatar v Ecuador, Where To Watch, Live Stream
All the key details as the 2022 World Cup gets underway with the hosts taking on Ecuador.
France 24
France and Germany move forward with European fighter jet deal
France and Germany on Friday hailed the conclusion of a deal to build a new European fighter jet after months of disagreements between two companies involved -- Airbus and Dassault Aviation. Launched by France and Germany in 2017 and since joined by Spain, the Future Combat Air System (FCAS) aims...
Gumball 3000: The world's most extravagant car rally heads to the desert
The Gumball 3000 is one of the world's most exclusive and extravagant car rallies -- and it has just made its Middle East debut.
100M euros pledged to Moldova, hit hard by war in Ukraine
PARIS (AP) — Diplomats are drumming up money and other support Monday for Europe’s poorest country, Moldova, which is suffering massive blackouts, heavy refugee flows and potential security threats from the war in neighboring Ukraine. Monday’s international aid conference in Paris is aimed at “concrete and immediate assistance” for the land-locked former Soviet republic, according to the French Foreign Ministry. Two previous conferences for Moldova this year raised hundreds of millions of euros, but as the war drags on, its needs are growing. “This international support is all the more important as Moldova is currently facing an unprecedented energy crisis which, with the approach of winter, poses a risk of a humanitarian crisis for the Moldovan population,” the ministry said. Broad blackouts temporarily hit more than a half-dozen Moldovan cities last week as the Russian military pounded infrastructure targets across Ukraine. Moldova’s Soviet-era energy systems remain interconnected Ukraine, which is why the Russian missile barrage triggered the automatic shutdown of a supply line.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
South Korea’s K9 Thunder Is a Cutting-Edge Self-Propelled Howitzer
Following the Second World War, Korea split into two regions along the 38th Parallel. The North fell under the perview of the Soviet Union, while the South was under the influence of the United States. Similar to the USSR and America, both North and South Korea were (and continue to be) in an arms race, which eventually led to the K9 Thunder being added to the South’s arsenal.
Qatar’s World Cup Opens With Flair, Then a Flop, Amid Uneasy Backdrop
Qatar’s opening ceremony was a spectacle. Its opening performance was not. And no amount of fanfare will detract from the matters surrounding the competition.
constructiontechnology.media
Indian PM to launch projects worth US$943m
Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi is reported to be launching state and central government projects worth Rs 7,710 crore (US$943 million). These include projects worth Rs 4,309 crore (US$533 million) in Rajkot, Rs 2,738 (US$334 million) crore in the adjoining Morbi district, and Rs 633 crore (US$77 million) in Jamnagar and other districts of the Saurashtra region.
CNN
1M+
Followers
173K+
Post
1034M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0