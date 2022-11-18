ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

VP Harris has brief encounter with China's leader Xi

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris spoke briefly with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Saturday in another step toward keeping lines of communication open between the two biggest economies. A White House official said Harris and Xi exchanged remarks Saturday while heading into a closed-door meeting at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum’s summit in Bangkok. The official said Harris echoed President Joe Biden’s comment to Xi at an meeting between the two leaders earlier in the week that China and the U.S. must keep lines of communication open to “responsibly manage the competition between our countries.” The official spoke on...
WASHINGTON STATE
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

The Latest Model of the Leopard 2 Is Among the Most Strongly-Armored Tanks Ever Developed

Technology advanced at an incredible rate in the 20th century, especially when it came to weapons and vehicles of war. As such, some tanks entered development almost immediately after their predecessor began service. This was the case with the Leopard 2, which saw development begin shortly after the introduction of the Leopard I. While both remain in service, the newer features some impressive technological upgrades.
France 24

France and Germany move forward with European fighter jet deal

France and Germany on Friday hailed the conclusion of a deal to build a new European fighter jet after months of disagreements between two companies involved -- Airbus and Dassault Aviation. Launched by France and Germany in 2017 and since joined by Spain, the Future Combat Air System (FCAS) aims...
The Associated Press

100M euros pledged to Moldova, hit hard by war in Ukraine

PARIS (AP) — Diplomats are drumming up money and other support Monday for Europe’s poorest country, Moldova, which is suffering massive blackouts, heavy refugee flows and potential security threats from the war in neighboring Ukraine. Monday’s international aid conference in Paris is aimed at “concrete and immediate assistance” for the land-locked former Soviet republic, according to the French Foreign Ministry. Two previous conferences for Moldova this year raised hundreds of millions of euros, but as the war drags on, its needs are growing. “This international support is all the more important as Moldova is currently facing an unprecedented energy crisis which, with the approach of winter, poses a risk of a humanitarian crisis for the Moldovan population,” the ministry said. Broad blackouts temporarily hit more than a half-dozen Moldovan cities last week as the Russian military pounded infrastructure targets across Ukraine. Moldova’s Soviet-era energy systems remain interconnected Ukraine, which is why the Russian missile barrage triggered the automatic shutdown of a supply line.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

South Korea’s K9 Thunder Is a Cutting-Edge Self-Propelled Howitzer

Following the Second World War, Korea split into two regions along the 38th Parallel. The North fell under the perview of the Soviet Union, while the South was under the influence of the United States. Similar to the USSR and America, both North and South Korea were (and continue to be) in an arms race, which eventually led to the K9 Thunder being added to the South’s arsenal.
constructiontechnology.media

Indian PM to launch projects worth US$943m

Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi is reported to be launching state and central government projects worth Rs 7,710 crore (US$943 million). These include projects worth Rs 4,309 crore (US$533 million) in Rajkot, Rs 2,738 (US$334 million) crore in the adjoining Morbi district, and Rs 633 crore (US$77 million) in Jamnagar and other districts of the Saurashtra region.
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
173K+
Post
1034M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy