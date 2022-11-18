Lamar Jackson Misses Practice With Illness But Will Play Vs. Panthers

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed Friday's practice with an illness, but he should be ready to play against the Carolina Panthers in Week 11, according to coach John Harbaugh.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed Friday's practice with an illness, but he should be ready to play against the Carolina Panthers in Week 11, according to coach John Harbaugh.

"He'll be fine," Harbaugh said. "He tried to get to practice but he was just too sick."

Jackson is having another solid season. He has completed 62.3 percent of his passes for 1,768 yards with 16 touchdowns and 6 interceptions (93.7 QBR).

Jackson was not listed on the prior injury reports this week.

Tight end Mark Andrews is dealing with knee and shoulder injuries and will likely be a game-time decision.

“We’ll wait until Sunday to say for sure, but Mark was out there," Harbaugh said. "[He] took quite a few reps, and Gus [Edwards] was out there limited. Of course, I was planning on those guys being back, but I don’t want to get ahead of myself yet.”

Ravens Final Injury Report

TE Mark Andrews — Knee/shoulder —Questionable

CB Jalyn Armour-Davis — Hip — Doubtful

RB Gus Edwards Hamstring/knee — Questionable

QB Lamar Jackson Illness — Questionable

Panthers' Final Injury Report

S Juston Burris — Illness/concussion —Out

DB Myles Hartsfield — Ankle — Doubtful

CB Jaycee Horn — Foot —Questionable

DT Matt Ioannidis — Calf — Out

LB Frankie Luvu — Illness — Full

DT Marquan McCall — Illness — Full

T Taylor Moton — Elbow/NIR — Full

DT Daviyon Nixon — Illness — Full

TE Giovanni Ricci — Neck —Questionable

QB PJ Walker — Ankle — Out