Lamar Jackson Misses Practice With Illness But Will Play Vs. Panthers
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed Friday's practice with an illness, but he should be ready to play against the Carolina Panthers in Week 11, according to coach John Harbaugh.
"He'll be fine," Harbaugh said. "He tried to get to practice but he was just too sick."
Jackson is having another solid season. He has completed 62.3 percent of his passes for 1,768 yards with 16 touchdowns and 6 interceptions (93.7 QBR).
Jackson was not listed on the prior injury reports this week.
Tight end Mark Andrews is dealing with knee and shoulder injuries and will likely be a game-time decision.
“We’ll wait until Sunday to say for sure, but Mark was out there," Harbaugh said. "[He] took quite a few reps, and Gus [Edwards] was out there limited. Of course, I was planning on those guys being back, but I don’t want to get ahead of myself yet.”
Ravens Final Injury Report
TE Mark Andrews — Knee/shoulder —Questionable
CB Jalyn Armour-Davis — Hip — Doubtful
RB Gus Edwards Hamstring/knee — Questionable
QB Lamar Jackson Illness — Questionable
Panthers' Final Injury Report
S Juston Burris — Illness/concussion —Out
DB Myles Hartsfield — Ankle — Doubtful
CB Jaycee Horn — Foot —Questionable
DT Matt Ioannidis — Calf — Out
LB Frankie Luvu — Illness — Full
DT Marquan McCall — Illness — Full
T Taylor Moton — Elbow/NIR — Full
DT Daviyon Nixon — Illness — Full
TE Giovanni Ricci — Neck —Questionable
QB PJ Walker — Ankle — Out
