Local radio station Cities 92.9 accused of conservative bias, misinformation in Washington Post article

Jean Moews
4d ago
People should be able to decide for themselves but if they only listen to one radio station or read one newspaper that leans either right or left they never get the true picture of what's really happening. You may not like what you hear or read but you have a better chance of learning something new and important.
FTP--IL
3d ago
Who cares if they are conservative or bias that way? Look at the show the view and most of the major news outlets they're all biased against conservatives. I go bad it was during the presidential eperiod how many news stations were against trump..
Gelar
3d ago
That’s a bunch of BS…92.9 says more truth than CNN or any other nightly new program!! Dems trying to censor again!!
videtteonline.com
Kinzy offers support to LGBTQIA+ community following Club Q shooting
Following the mass shooting at Club Q, a LGBTQIA+ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Illinois State University's President Terri Goss Kinzy sent out an email to the campus community offering her support. The email, sent out Monday afternoon, said that ISU denounces the shooting and stands with the LGBTQIA+ community...
videtteonline.com
ISU students meet dean of students candidate Morgan, discuss addressing student concerns
Illinois State University students met with Dr. Andy Morgan Thursday afternoon to discuss his experience at Indiana State University as he applies for the open position of assistant vice president/dean of students. Students and Morgan discussed how he hopes to address some of the issues affecting LGBTQIA+ students, and how...
wglt.org
B-N LGBTQ groups and ISU decry Colorado club shooting
Bloomington-Normal groups and institutions are decrying the shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs over the weekend and calling for change in national culture and laws. Illinois State University President Terry Goss Kinzy affirmed efforts to make the university a safe space. In a message to the campus community,...
Local election candidates start campaigns
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The 2022 United States midterm elections may be in the past, but local 2023 elections are approaching, and several candidates are getting their campaigns started. Monday marked the start of the petition filing periods of several cities. Candidates are required to gain community signatures to formally file as candidates for office; […]
Document reveals Monticello’s police chief felt ‘pressure’ to resign
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) – For the first time, our investigative team has gained insight into a leadership change within the Monticello Police Department. Last Monday, Monticello Mayor Larry Stoner announced John Carter’s resignation as police chief. But, Carter’s resignation letter reveals he felt “pressure” to step down. The city also disclosed his separation agreement and […]
1470 WMBD
UPDATED: Faulty equipment blamed for large Washington boil notice
WASHINGTON, Ill. — Residents in Washington can be hopeful that a boil water advisory will be lifted in time for traditional meal prep on Thanksgiving Day. A large portion of Washington is under a boil order after the city’s water treatment plant began to malfunction Monday morning. City...
wglt.org
11 candidates file for Bloomington, Normal councils on 1st day
Monday was the first day to submit nominating petitions for the spring municipal elections in Illinois. Six candidates filed for election to the Normal Town Council, including each of the incumbents whose seats for the at-large council will be on the ballot. Kathleen Lorenz is seeking a third term on...
Argument Between Neighbors Over Barking Dog Turns Deadly In IL
Illinois man is killed by his neighbor after a fight about a loud dog. I've been blessed with good neighbors most of my life. I think that really helps make a great neighborhood. Sometimes, they aren't so great. That makes things difficult. The worst is a person on the block that you are constantly battling with. Unfortunately, things can get very ugly and even violent.
25newsnow.com
Pekin mayoral field will not include an incumbent
PEKIN (25 News Now) - Three candidates filed to become the new Mayor in the city of Pekin, but the incumbent mayor was not among them. The candidates who have filed are Councilmembers Becky Cloyd and Dave Nutter as well as outgoing Tazewell County Treasurer Mary Burress. Mayor Mark Luft tells 25 News he is not planning to seek reelection.
Springfield mayor plans to file for re-election
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder plans to file for re-election on Monday. According to a press release, Langfelder has worked to protect the city’s workforce, increase community engagement and trust, enable police and firefighters to respond faster, among many other accolades. “When I was elected in 2015, I made the pledge that […]
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Police Department sees “overwhelming” response to gun buyback
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — There was an overwhelming response to a gun buyback event in Peoria this weekend. “We had people flowing in from the fellowship hall, through our other door, I mean we had people coming from every direction,” said Susan Turner, a trustee at First Baptist Church of Peoria.
advantagenews.com
Proposed legislation would close loopholes for predatory lenders in Illinois
Legislation is being considered in Springfield to address triple-digit interest rates on consumer loans. Last year, the Predatory Loan Prevention Act established a 36% interest rate cap on consumer loans in Illinois, but critics say some lenders are getting around the cap. The Woodstock Institute is urging lawmakers to pass House Bill 5840 that would close a loophole.
1470 WMBD
Weekend PPD Gun buybacks end swiftly due to massive demand
PEORIA, Ill. — A weekend gun buyback event in Peoria had to be cut short because of sky-high demand, according to Peoria Police. PPD held a citywide gun buyback opportunity on Saturday — no questions asked — and provided gift cards worth up to $500 for those who turned in their unwanted guns.
wglt.org
How a craft machining shop in Bloomington adapted its way to a fourth generation
You’ve heard a lot about the global supply chain over the past few years. This is a story about the Bloomington-Normal supply chain. G3 Machining in Bloomington is a locally owned machine shop that can make just about anything. Custom bolts for the electric automaker Rivian. Brackets for wireless routers at State Farm. Tap handles for Bloomington-Normal’s craft breweries.
nowdecatur.com
2022 Macon County Tentative Multiplier Announced
November 20, 2022 – Macon County has been issued a tentative property assessment equalization factor of 1.0165, according to David Harris, Director of the Illinois Department of Revenue. The property assessment equalization factor, often called the “multiplier”, is the method used to achieve uniform property assessments among counties, as...
wmay.com
Aldermen Unhappy With Mobile Tattoo Parlor
Some Springfield aldermen are complaining about a mobile tattoo parlor that has been setting up operations at different locations around town. Styx Unlimited Tattoo Emporium had been a brick-and-mortar store, but moved to a mobile operation earlier this year. Mobile tattoo parlors are permitted under state law, but city officials say local rules also apply.
wcbu.org
Health officials, hospitals request limited visits during flu season
The Peoria City/County Health Department and the Tazewell County Health Department are asking the public to “voluntarily limit hospital visits” with flu season showing an unexpected spike. According to a news release, OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center, UnityPoint Health’s Methodist, Proctor, and Pekin campuses, Hopedale Medical Complex...
Central Illinois Proud
Nationwide warrants issued for suspects last seen in Illinois
LIVINGSTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Nationwide arrest warrants have been issued for two suspects on the run after last being seen in Lisle, IL. According to a press release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s office, Gytis Cesnaitis and Kamile Andriuskeviciute are wanted for three separate theft incidents involving GPS units in Livingston County, amounting to roughly $100,000.
WAND TV
Buyers officially close on Benedictine University Campus in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- The Board of Directors of Preservation, Inc. announced on Tuesday, they have officially closed on the Benedictine Property. Preservation, Inc posted to Facebook Tuesday evening stating " The campus is now back in the hands of people that will love and protect Ursuline for many years to come."
wdbr.com
Eight trapped on balcony
Springfield Fire Department rescued eight people from the balcony of a burning apartment house late Sunday. This happened at 1015 South First Street at 10:46 p.m. The fire chief says nobody was hurt, and the damage was confined to one apartment, the roof and attic, and an outside staircase.
