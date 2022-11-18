ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

What are the best times, dates to spot a UFO in Tampa?

By Daisy Ruth
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MkhNc_0jFznbXK00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A new report has revealed the best times and dates to spot a UFO in Tampa and across the state of Florida.

FloridaBet.com , a website that provides information on gambling news in the state, analyzed every UFO sighting reported to the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC), breaking down the time and date of each sighting.

Family grateful for firefighters who saved mom after car crashed into Clearwater pond

There are 251 UFO sightings in Tampa in the NUFORC’s database . According to the website, the following are the most common times to spot UFOs in the city.

  • 9 p.m. – 12 sightings
  • 10 p.m. – 11 sightings
  • 9:30 p.m. – 9 sightings
  • 8 p.m. – 8 sightings
  • 12 a.m. – 6 sightings

The most common dates to spot UFOSs in Tampa are Oct. 1, April 18, Jan. 1, May 6 and Sept. 7, according to FloridaBet.com’s analysis.

There have been 7,790 UFO sightings in Florida, according to data from the NUFORC.

The most common times to see one include:

  • 9 p.m. – 457 sightings
  • 10 p.m. – 377 sightings
  • 11 p.m. – 286 sightings
  • 8 p.m. – 266 sightings
  • 9:30 p.m. – 228 sightings
  • 7 p.m. – 205 sightings
  • 8:30 p.m. – 194 sightings
  • 12 a.m. – 180 sightings
  • 10:30 p.m. – 153 sightings
  • 7:30 p.m. – 143 sightings

The most common days for UFO-spotting in Florida include July 4, Jan. 1, Dec. 21, June 1 and June 30, according to FloridaBet.com.

The NUFORC has over 150,000 UFO sighting reports in its database and has been operating for 47 years.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFLA

Run For Fun: Leigh debuts digital show for aspiring runners

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — For many people, running for exercise is a chore or something to be avoided at all costs. Believe it or not, there are people who find joy in running, and WFLA Meteorologist Leigh Spann is one of those. Her mission is to show people how to enjoy the sport of running […]
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

Rain chances increase this afternoon and evening

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – While we start the day out dry and mild, rain chances increase to 60% by the evening. The sky remains mostly cloudy through the day. Despite the clouds and showers, highs still reach the mid-upper 70s, which is close to average for late November. The showers continue overnight and into tomorrow […]
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

Florida pharmacy manager swipes $90K in drugs from store, deputies say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The manager of a local Florida pharmacy is behind bars after he confessed to stealing tens of thousands of dollars worth of medications from the store he managed. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Pharmacy Manager Kerolos Ibrahim, 31, of Sarasota, was caught on security camera swiping “multiple non-controlled substances” […]
SARASOTA, FL
WFLA

WFLA

117K+
Followers
24K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy