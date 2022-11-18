What are the best times, dates to spot a UFO in Tampa?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A new report has revealed the best times and dates to spot a UFO in Tampa and across the state of Florida.

FloridaBet.com , a website that provides information on gambling news in the state, analyzed every UFO sighting reported to the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC), breaking down the time and date of each sighting.

There are 251 UFO sightings in Tampa in the NUFORC’s database . According to the website, the following are the most common times to spot UFOs in the city.

9 p.m. – 12 sightings

10 p.m. – 11 sightings

9:30 p.m. – 9 sightings

8 p.m. – 8 sightings

12 a.m. – 6 sightings

The most common dates to spot UFOSs in Tampa are Oct. 1, April 18, Jan. 1, May 6 and Sept. 7, according to FloridaBet.com’s analysis.

There have been 7,790 UFO sightings in Florida, according to data from the NUFORC.

The most common times to see one include:

9 p.m. – 457 sightings

10 p.m. – 377 sightings

11 p.m. – 286 sightings

8 p.m. – 266 sightings

9:30 p.m. – 228 sightings

7 p.m. – 205 sightings

8:30 p.m. – 194 sightings

12 a.m. – 180 sightings

10:30 p.m. – 153 sightings

7:30 p.m. – 143 sightings

The most common days for UFO-spotting in Florida include July 4, Jan. 1, Dec. 21, June 1 and June 30, according to FloridaBet.com.

The NUFORC has over 150,000 UFO sighting reports in its database and has been operating for 47 years.

