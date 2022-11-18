Read full article on original website
Wait, how much? NJ Turnpike extension cost hits ‘astounding, absurd, shocking’ amount
TRENTON – More than 30 members of the public lambasted the New Jersey Turnpike Authority at its monthly meeting Tuesday in the wake of revelations that the projected cost to build an expanded Newark Bay extension more than doubled to over $10 billion. The project wasn’t on the authority’s...
New Jersey, You’ve Definitely Broken One Of These Wacky Marriage Rules
There are so many marriage laws on the books that I bet you're breaking at least one of them! From cousins to false teeth, there is quite a wacky range to be aware of. Let’s start with the topic of kissing cousins. Mind you, this is not the marriage rule I’m assuming that you are breaking. Believe it or not, marrying your cuz is legal in every state in one form or another. According to the Legal Inquirer, these 21 states allow you to get hitched to your first cousin:
NJ police get ‘thousands’ of problem calls from TikTok famous motel
NORTH BERGEN — A motel that’s gone viral on TikTok thanks to its savvy owner has also made an infamous name for itself among local police. North Bergen police were called on Sunday night to the Lincoln Tunnel Motel at 3801 Tonnelle Ave., where a 48-year-old father and 18-year-old son were arrested after a third man was stabbed.
Five NJ spa experiences that make a perfect gift
If you’re looking for a gift to give to that man or woman or a couple that has everything, a spa experience is never a bad idea. And many people don’t know that New Jersey has some of the best bars in the Northeast. I compiled a list...
Donald Trump’s NJ stalker is going back to prison for new crimes
A New Jersey man, busted years ago after stalking Donald Trump, has been sentenced to prison for threatening to kill federal agents. Frank Monte was convicted of three counts of threatening a federal law enforcement officer and two counts of transmitting threats in interstate commerce, stemming from menacing phone calls made in 2019.
These are NJ gamblers’ favorite places to wager billions, ranked by revenue
TRENTON – New Jersey casinos, racetracks and their sports-betting partners have reported more than $4.3 billion in gaming revenue in the first 10 months of 2022, according to the state Division of Gaming Enforcement. That’s an increase of nearly 11% from what was reported through October one year earlier....
The 7 best places to get meatballs in NJ
Mark Pica is a Jersey City native who currently lives in Toms River. Last summer he began a meatball binge that took him all over New Jersey. He visited over 30 eateries based on recommendations and posted his opinions also known as "Picas Pics" on his Facebook page. While Pica...
Classic ice cream chain closes another NJ location
TOMS RIVER — The opportunity to grab a Fribble or Happy Ending sundae continues to become more scarce in New Jersey. The ice cream restaurant chain Friendly's has permanently closed its Toms River location along Route 37. The township was once home to four locations. Now it's down to...
This pizzeria was named the best in New Jersey
People in New Jersey love their pizza; they also love arguing about which is the best pizza. With so many unique pizzerias in the state serving all manner of pies, it would seem that deeming one “the best” would be a fool’s errand. Well, the people at 24/7 Wall Street decided to try; they picked the best pizzeria in each state.
Holiday burglaries spike more in NJ than any other state, study says
Using data from the FBI's Crime Data Explorer, the home services marketplace Porch found burglaries are 59% higher in December in New Jersey than the average of the other 11 months of the year. Not only that, the 2022 America's Holiday Burglary Hotspots study said, but the Garden State's December...
NJ superwoman makes female entrepreneurs’ dreams come true
I don’t know about you, but every time I watch Shark Tank I think that there are so many great ideas I have that I wish I could bring to market. A lot of women have these dreams, and Shark Tank proves it. But there’s one woman who has...
Record streak for New Jersey job growth snapped in October
TRENTON – New Jersey’s economy lost jobs in October for the first time in nearly two years, snapping the state’s longest streak of job growth since at least the 1980s. Preliminary estimates from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics announced Thursday by the state labor department show that private-sector jobs grew for the 30th consecutive month – but that 6,700 increase was eclipsed by a loss of 8,000 public-sector jobs.
Whatever happened to the Brendan Byrne/Continental Airlines Arena/Izod Center in NJ?
EAST RUTHERFORD — On July 2, 1981, while he was still in office, a new building in the Meadowlands named for Gov. Brendan Byrne opened with a Bruce Springsteen concert. The construction of Brendan Byrne Arena made the area a true Sports Complex, five years after both Giants Stadium and Meadowlands Racetrack began operation.
Good news (and a little bad) about NJ ANCHOR property tax relief
TRENTON – New Jerseyans will have an additional month to apply for payments from the state’s new ANCHOR property tax relief program, and more renters are being made eligible. Gov. Phil Murphy and legislative leaders announced the changes Friday. They also said the state “will embark on an...
New Jersey’s Favorite Weird Thanksgiving Side Dish Is Embarrassing
When I think of my favorite Thanksgiving foods, I for sure don’t think of this. When I sit down at the table for Thanksgiving dinner, the first thing I’m going for is stuffing, which I thought would be the fan favorite. It was a no-brainer to me until I read this.
See Humongous 50 Foot Christmas Tree Without Leaving New Jersey
"Christmas tree, Oh Christmas tree....." We are less than one week away from Thanksgiving so I think the holiday talk can officially begin. And thank goodness because there is tons to do and see in New Jersey this holiday season. Usually, a lot of Garden State residents take a trip...
Barstool’s Dave Portnoy reviews famous New Jersey pizzeria
Dave Portnoy of Barstool Sports has been spending a lot of time in New Jersey lately, rating multiple pizzerias with his “one bite” reviews. His latest review is of Bricco’s Coal Fired Pizza in Westmont, a pizzeria that was named one of the best in the country earlier this year. Keep in mind that that designation came from actual pizza experts from Italy, not a guy who runs a sports empire.
Meet the NJ police dog that tracked a killer
To say a police officer is close to their partner is an understatement. When their partner is a highly trained police dog it’s a special bond few will ever feel. The pride Detective Christ Nichols feels for the work his partner Remi did over 5 years and 312 calls is immeasurable.
Hey, NJ! Pop-Tarts Wants To Pay You $15,000 – Here’s How
If you’re looking to get creative with Pop Tarts this holiday season, you could win some serious cash. Of course, we all LOVE to eat pop tarts, but if you can create a holiday masterpiece with them, you could win about $15,000. This is open to just about anyone...
Another MrBeast Burger is coming to New Jersey
MrBeast, the man with over 100 million YouTube followers, is opening another ghost kitchen; this one will be in Manasquan. Who is MrBeast? According to the MrBeast Burger website:. MrBeast is an award-winning digital content creator known for his over-the-top stunts and charitable endeavors. He has joined forces with Virtual...
