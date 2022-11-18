Can I still plant daffodil bulbs this month? If it is too late, what is the best way to store them over the winter? Can I then plant them in the spring?. You can still plant them now, or even later as long as the ground is not frozen. I have slipped bulbs into the ground during thaws as late as early February and still have them come up and bloom, though a bit later than normal.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 7 HOURS AGO