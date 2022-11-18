Read full article on original website
"Overwintering" New Guinea Impatiens #816789
With the first cool weather of October, I moved two large potted New Guinea Impatiens from the front steps to the back steps (south side of our house). Several weeks of sunny weather caused both to bloom--many beautiful blooms. Just before the first serious frost, I moved both Impatiens inside. They look robust (and are still blooming) in a west-side window. Could they last the winter? I think maybe; my wife thinks no. Advice?
When to prune blueberry bushes? #816758
Thank you for your question. The answer can be found about 2/3 of the way into the following comprehensive Extension article about growing blueberries: https://extension.oregonstate.edu/pub/ec-1304. You might find the other information helpful, as well. Good luck!. Kristena LaMar Replied November 21, 2022, 1:48 PM EST. Thank you for your question....
how do i get rid of tree roots over in ground wires #816790
Several years ago i had a large maple removed. Its roots were growing under the driveway and causing problems. The power locator service indicated that roots in the yard were over electrical and gas lines. Is there a way to safely get rid of these?. Washington County Oregon. Expert Response.
How late can I plant daffodil bulbs? #816788
Can I still plant daffodil bulbs this month? If it is too late, what is the best way to store them over the winter? Can I then plant them in the spring?. You can still plant them now, or even later as long as the ground is not frozen. I have slipped bulbs into the ground during thaws as late as early February and still have them come up and bloom, though a bit later than normal.
