GAINES COUNTY, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal crash in Gaines County on November 18 at 7:25 p.m. The initial investigation revealed that 32-year-old Lorena Paz-Alvarez of Denver City of traveling southbound on FM 2055. Paz-Alvarez failed to negotiate a curve, which lead to her veering into the east barrow ditch and rolling over. Paz-Alvarez was ejected from the vehicle and transported immediately to Yoakum County Hospital where she would later succumb to her injuries.
Victim in deadly September RV fire identified
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The victim killed in a deadly RV fire in September has been identified as 54-year-old Quentin David Norman, the Ector County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed. On September 7, deputies with the Ector County Sheriff’s Office, along with Odessa Fire Rescue and the West Odessa Volunteer Fire Department responded to a […]
Drivers Were Not Impaired in Crash of Andrews ISD Buses
BIG SPRING, TX — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released its docket about the November 2021 crash involving a caravan of buses that were involved in a fatal crash while transporting Andrews High School students to a football game. According to the reporting in the document dump, the driver of an F-350 that apparently caused the crash was not driving while impaired. Neither were the Andrews ISD bus drivers.
GAINES COUNTY, Texas — A Denver City woman was killed in a one-vehicle rollover crash in Gaines County on Friday, the Texas Department of Public Safety said. According to a crash summary released by the DPS, the rollover occurred around 7:25 p.m. on Farm-to-Market Road 2055 about 3.5 miles south of Denver City.
GAINES CO., Texas (KCBD) - A woman has died after a crash just south of Denver City on Friday evening. The crash occurred at 7:25 p.m. on FM 2055 about 3.5 miles south of Denver City, according to a report from DPS. Lorena Paz-Alvarez was driving south when she came...
Medical examiners identify man found dead after Ector Co. RV fire
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Ector County Medical Examiner's office has released the name of the man they found dead in an RV following a fire back in September. Crews initially responded to the fire on Conger Road early in the morning on Sept. 7, 2022. A person's remains...
Two people arrested on capital murder charges in Ector County
ODESSA, Texas — Two people were arrested in Ector County on November 21 on capital murder of a person under the age of 10 and injury to a child charges. The mother, Megan Lange, and the stepfather, Rodolfo Reyes, have been accused of strangling their 8-year-old son to death.
Officer involved shooting at Y Knot bar in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -According to the City of Midland, the Texas Rangers are investigating a Midland Police Department officer-involved shooting that occurred Sunday, November 20, 2022, around 12:45 a.m. Officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a disturbance at the Y Knot bar in Midland. During the incident, an...
Texas Rangers investigating officer involved shooting in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Rangers are investigating a Midland Police Department officer-involved shooting that occurred around 12:45 a.m. on November 20. According to a news release, MPD officers responded to a disturbance at the Y Knot Midland location at 4416 Briarwood Avenue. During the incident, an officer fired his or her weapon, striking Christopher Hernandez, […]
2 hour arrival needed at Midland International Air & Space Port
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Midland says in addition to the holiday travel surge, the TSA suffered an equipment failure on the morning of November 22nd. The Midland International Air & Space Port is asking everyone to arrive at least 2 hours prior to their flight time. Please expect extended wait times at the security checkpoints. On the morning of November 22nd, wait times exceeded 1 hour for security.
West Texas blues band to represent the Permian Basin at International competition
MIDLAND-ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -A West Texas blues band has been invited to perform in the International Blues Challenge in Memphis, Tennessee. Never 2 Young has four members, but only three of them are able to go to Tennessee, because of the age restrictions, but they say this is an opportunity of a lifetime that they take seriously.
UPDATE: Big Spring double murder suspect arrested
BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Big Spring Police Department officers have arrested 33-year-old Quincy Lamar Henry in connection with a Thursday night shooting that left two men dead and one woman injured. BSPD confirmed to Yourbasin.com on Friday night that Henry was arrested and is being booked into the Howard County jail. Henry’s arraignment is expected […]
Trio charged in alleged crime spree from Lubbock to Midland to Odessa
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Three people from Lubbock were arrested by the Odessa Police Department Thursday after an alleged crime spree that began in Lubbock. The trio then reportedly hit stores in Midland and Odessa before being spotted in a stolen vehicle in central Odessa. Jaden Salinas, 28, has been charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal […]
Big Spring Police Department asks for help locating suspect wanted for capital murder
BIG SPRING, Texas — The Big Spring Police Department is looking for a male suspect, 33-year-old Quincy Lamar Henry, who is accused of murdering two men on November 17. Officers were called to the area of 16th and Lexington in reference to several gunshots being fired. When they arrived, they found two men laying on the floor with gunshots wound, who would later succumb to their injuries. The officers also found a third victim, an adult female, in the residence with a gunshot wound and she was transported for treatment to Scenic Mountain Medical center with non-life-threatening injuries.
A White Thanksgiving? Could Snow Be In The Forecast For The Permian Basin
The old saying is very true if you don't like the weather in West Texas give it a minute and it will change. Up until the last week or so the Permian Basin, Midland/Odessa hasn't seen very low temperatures. We might have seen some cooler spells but nothing that has been cold until lately. Last weekend was probably the coldest consecutive days we have seen since last winter. When I was looking at the weather this morning the National Weather Service Midland was saying we would have sunny skies and temps in the 60s for the upcoming weekend. Later this afternoon, I saw an update this afternoon that has everything changing and a big white cloud across the Permian Basin.
Victim in deadly hit-and-run Andrews Co crash identified
ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The victim killed last week in a hit and run crash in Andrews County has been identified by the Texas Department of Public Safety as 87-year-old Soledad Rodriguez Gonzalez, of Hobbs, New Mexico. Gonzalez died at the scene. According to a DPS crash report, the crash happened around 12:32 p.m. on […]
Odessa man accused of assaulting mother, again
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man who was once accused of assaulting, and threatening to kill, his mother was arrested earlier this week after he allegedly assaulted the victim once again. Oscar Romero, 28, has been charged with Continuous Violence Against the Family. According to an affidavit, on November 14, officers with the Odessa Police […]
Suspected street racer accused in early morning crash
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested early Monday morning after witnesses said he was allegedly street racing in West Odessa and caused a crash that injured multiple people. Joshua Burk, 31, has been charged with Racing on a Highway Causing Serious Bodily Injury or Death. According to an arrest warrant, around 12:30 […]
Man accused of dropping 1-year-old on his face amid argument
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested Tuesday evening after neighbors called 911 and said he allegedly dropped a baby amid a disagreement with the child’s mother. Michael Lefebvre, 30, has been charged with Injury to a Child and Resisting Arrest. According to an affidavit, on November 15, officers with the Odessa Police Department […]
Former Stanton High School prinicipal sentenced to pretrial diversion
STANTON, Texas (KOSA) -According to our media partners at KBest Media, former Stanton High School Principal Justin Matthew Turney was sentenced to Pretrial Diversion earlier this month. Turney was indicted for indecency with a child in July 2021. This month he was sentenced to pretrial diversion. This means that Turney...
