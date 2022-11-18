Read full article on original website
Two arrested after vehicle break-ins, items stolen in Oconee Co.
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said two people from Florida have been charged in connection to an investigation involving multiple vehicle break-ins.
Deputies investigate theft of heavy equipment in Anderson Co.
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is searching for pieces of equipment that have been taken.
Retired State Trooper from the Upstate arrested
SLED has arrested a retired Highway Patrol trooper for taking personal property from the scene of a collision and selling it. 59 year-old David Eugene McAlhany of Greer is facing Misconduct in Office and other charges.
Sheriff’s Office in Danielsville investigates shooting in Hull
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Monday shooting in Hull: it happened on Woodale Street, with one person shot and wounded and another in custody. From the Madison Co Sheriff’s Office Facebook page…. The Sheriff’s office responded to a shooting today on Woodale Street in Hull....
Former Highway Patrol Trooper arrested for misconduct charges while in office
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A former Greenville County Highway Patrol Trooper was arrested and charged on Monday with several misconduct charges after SLED officials say he stole while in office. Officials say 59-year-old David McAlhany of Greer was employed as a SC State Trooper when it's believe that...
Anderson Co. sees spike in drug-related deaths
Authorities in Anderson County said there has been an increase in drug-related deaths.
Dispute over pigs leads to attempted murder in NC, DA says
TUCKASEGEE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A dispute about a pig escalated into attempted murder and a man ordered to serve at least two decades in prison, according to District Attorney Ashley Hornsby Welch. The district attorney said Kenneth McCall, 68, shot William McCall, 39, over free-ranging pigs. William McCall claimed...
Retired SC trooper accused of stealing property during crash investigation
A retired South Carolina trooper is accused of taking someone's property during a crash investigation in 2011 and later selling it.
Cleveland Man Arrested In Connection With Stolen Vehicle
(Cleveland)- A White County man faces charges in connection with a stolen vehicle from Hall County. Saturday night a White County Sheriff’s Deputy observed a 2017 Chevrolet Suburban that was believed to have been stolen out of Hall County. Captain Clay Hammond with the White County Sheriff’s office said...
Coroners in South Carolina address drug problem after 2 drug deaths, 2 overdoses over the weekend
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — Coroners in Anderson County, South Carolina, are speaking out about what they call the 'continuous problem' of drugs aftertwo people were found dead from drug use and two others overdosed over the weekend. Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore said deputies were called at about 2...
2 Dead And 2 Injured As Investigation Is Underway On Jones Street In Anderson County
After the discovery of two bodies on Jones Street and the transportation of two others to the hospital with injuries, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office has stated that deputies are conducting an investigation into the incident. According to the Anderson County Coroner’s Office, the use of illegal drugs was...
Motorcyclist injured following crash after fleeing from troopers, officials say
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a motorcyclist was hurt they tried to flee from troopers during a traffic stop on Monday. According to troopers, the crash happened at around 1:03 p.m. on Fairview Church Road near Highway 221. Troopers said they initiated a traffic...
Two found dead in suspected overdose at Upstate home
Anderson County Deputies are investigating a suspected drug overdose that left two people dead and another hospitalized. Deputies were called to a home on Jones Street early Sunday morning regarding a drug overdose.
Habersham Co Sheriff’s Office: Debbie Collier death was suicide
The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office says the September death of an Athens woman was a suicide: the naked and partially burned body of 59 year-old Debbie Collier was found September 11 near Tallulah Falls, one day after she had been reported missing by her family. From WSB TV…. A...
Deputies investigating after 2 found dead, 1 hurt in Anderson County
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were found dead and one person was hurt on Sunday morning. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Jones Street. Deputies say one person was taken to the hospital and is in...
Body Found in Greenville County
Psychiatric facility with Upstate ties forced to close in Low Country. Meteorologist Jason Myers and Sky3 Pilot Chip Tayag were killed in a helicopter crash on I-77 near Charlotte. Holiday Travel At GSP. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Chrissy Kohler talks to an expert on what you need to know...
Man faces drug charge after chase in Oconee Co.
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested Wednesday for trafficking methamphetamine after a chase Wednesday in Oconee County. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office charged 27-year-old Clifford Jacob Ricketts with failure to stop for a blue light, possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime and trafficking in methaphetamine. According to investigators, […]
Oconee man arrested on drug and weapons charges
An Oconee County man is facing drug and weapons charges after a police chase there. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office says, 27 year old Clifford Jacob Ricketts was arrested Wednesday for trafficking meth and other charges.
Psychiatric facility with Upstate ties forced to close in Low Country
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - As FOX Carolina Investigates continues to look into what goes on behind the walls at a Simpsonville psychiatric treatment center, we’ve uncovered similar issues at sister facility. Broadstep, a Raleigh-based company offering behavioral health services, operates facilities throughout the country. We began investigating their...
Cornelia man charged after Hollywood wreck seriously injures one man
A Franklin County man suffered serious injuries, and his passenger also was hurt in a Habersham County wreck Sunday afternoon. A maroon 2000 Nissan Pathfinder driven by 77-year-old Garnett Edward Pitts of Cornelia was traveling north in the left turning lane attempting to turn left onto Talmadge Drive and failed to yield to a red 2004 Ford Super Duty pickup truck that was towing a camper, the Georgia State Patrol reported.
