Oconee County, SC

WGAU

Sheriff’s Office in Danielsville investigates shooting in Hull

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Monday shooting in Hull: it happened on Woodale Street, with one person shot and wounded and another in custody. From the Madison Co Sheriff’s Office Facebook page…. The Sheriff’s office responded to a shooting today on Woodale Street in Hull....
HULL, GA
FOX Carolina

Dispute over pigs leads to attempted murder in NC, DA says

TUCKASEGEE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A dispute about a pig escalated into attempted murder and a man ordered to serve at least two decades in prison, according to District Attorney Ashley Hornsby Welch. The district attorney said Kenneth McCall, 68, shot William McCall, 39, over free-ranging pigs. William McCall claimed...
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
wrwh.com

Cleveland Man Arrested In Connection With Stolen Vehicle

(Cleveland)- A White County man faces charges in connection with a stolen vehicle from Hall County. Saturday night a White County Sheriff’s Deputy observed a 2017 Chevrolet Suburban that was believed to have been stolen out of Hall County. Captain Clay Hammond with the White County Sheriff’s office said...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
FOX Carolina

Deputies investigating after 2 found dead, 1 hurt in Anderson County

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were found dead and one person was hurt on Sunday morning. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Jones Street. Deputies say one person was taken to the hospital and is in...
FOX Carolina

Body Found in Greenville County

Psychiatric facility with Upstate ties forced to close in Low Country. Meteorologist Jason Myers and Sky3 Pilot Chip Tayag were killed in a helicopter crash on I-77 near Charlotte. Holiday Travel At GSP. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Chrissy Kohler talks to an expert on what you need to know...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Man faces drug charge after chase in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested Wednesday for trafficking methamphetamine after a chase Wednesday in Oconee County. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office charged 27-year-old Clifford Jacob Ricketts with failure to stop for a blue light, possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime and trafficking in methaphetamine. According to investigators, […]
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Psychiatric facility with Upstate ties forced to close in Low Country

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - As FOX Carolina Investigates continues to look into what goes on behind the walls at a Simpsonville psychiatric treatment center, we’ve uncovered similar issues at sister facility. Broadstep, a Raleigh-based company offering behavioral health services, operates facilities throughout the country. We began investigating their...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
accesswdun.com

Cornelia man charged after Hollywood wreck seriously injures one man

A Franklin County man suffered serious injuries, and his passenger also was hurt in a Habersham County wreck Sunday afternoon. A maroon 2000 Nissan Pathfinder driven by 77-year-old Garnett Edward Pitts of Cornelia was traveling north in the left turning lane attempting to turn left onto Talmadge Drive and failed to yield to a red 2004 Ford Super Duty pickup truck that was towing a camper, the Georgia State Patrol reported.
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA

