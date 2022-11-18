Open for Business: Blackrock Wine Co. helps you pick the perfect wine pairings for your Thanksgiving dinner

Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
KOLO Cooks: Mix up your traditional Thanksgiving sides with Chef Jonathan Chapin’s tropical Hawaiian bread stuffing
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Leave the boxed stuffing at the grocery store and grab some Hawaiian rolls and fresh fruit instead. Chef Jonathan Chapin from Reno Recipes is whipping up your new favorite Thanksgiving side that’ll pair perfectly with your turkey or ham. Ingredients:. 2 packs Hawaiian rolls. 1...
KOLO TV Reno
As grocery prices soar, local restaurants and casinos could offer affordable options for Thanksgiving
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Higher costs of Thanksgiving staples mean more families may choose to eat at a local restaurant, or if you live in the Biggest Little City, a casino. Eating at a restaurant is usually more expensive. However, the cost of dining out rose 8.6 percent over the last year while the cost of eating at home jumped 12.4 percent over the same period, according to the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics. Meaning that dishes at your favorite restaurant are closer in price to your food at home.
KOLO TV Reno
Holiday Antique Shopping
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s almost time to start thinking about holiday shopping. If you’re looking for items that are unique that you can’t find online or at a big box store, why not try an antique store? Michael Robbins, owner of Hanifan’s Arts & Antiques in Carson City, visited KOLO 8 to talk about the kind of shopping experience people can get at antique stores.
wyo4news.com
Wandering AmyLessly: Family still operating Reno’s oldest restaurant, 1937 style
Okay, so to clarify from the start, I didn’t actually wander into a family’s current home, although it sure felt that way. It all started a few weeks ago when I made a post on Facebook asking if any of my friends had suggestions for places to eat in Reno. I wanted something that wasn’t a buffet or a casino restaurant. Basically, I was looking for something local.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno-Sparks Gospel Mission hosting its annual Thanksgiving dinner
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno-Sparks Gospel Mission will be hosting its annual Thanksgiving dinner on Thanksgiving Day, starting at 4:00 p.m. Dinner will be served to all in need at their Mission at 355 Record Street in Reno. They will be providing hot holiday meals for Senior Centers and Family Housing Apartments.
KOLO TV Reno
Make “Magical Memories” at the Resort at Squaw Creek’s holiday kick-off event
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Make your Black Friday full of Christmas magic! Resort at Squaw Creek is hosting his its 17th annual Magical Memories holiday showcase. The mountain resort will be open to the public, not just guests of the hotel, for live music, ice skating performances, a special appearance from Santa Claus, a grand tree lighting ceremony, fireworks and more.
KOLO TV Reno
Truckee Meadows Fire shares holiday safety tips
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Many people are gathering around the table this week for Thanksgiving and Truckee Meadows Fire is sharing holiday safety tips. “The fire risk increases during the holiday season whether it’s for cooking purposes or decoration purposes,” says Adam Mayberry, Truckee Meadows Fire Communications Manager.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno business woman shares important message of leading with love, not fear
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Khalilah Cage has an impressive resume. She’s the co-owner of five local bars/restaurants including Brewer’s Cabinet, Ole Bridge Pub, Sierra Tap House and Shim’s Surplus Supplies. She serves on the board of directors of Artown. She’s a singer/performer at Shim’s speakeasy. She is the co-creator and host of the “I Am Her” podcast. And soon she’ll be launching a new podcast called “Let the Kids Speak,” which will share insights from her 12-year-old son and 10-year-old daughter as they make their way through challenging times.
KOLO TV Reno
Peppermill hosts 7th annual ‘Pie it Forward’ Bake Sale fundraiser benefitting local non-profit
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Sunday, November 20th, Peppermill Reno hosted its 7th annual Pie it Forward bake sale, selling freshly baked pumpkin pies for $7 with all proceeds going directly to The Empowerment Center, a local nonprofit dedicated to helping women who are recovering from substance abuse. “It’s a big...
KOLO TV Reno
Catholic Charities gearing up for Thanksgiving dinner
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Preparations are underway for the annual Thanksgiving dinner at Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada. The non-profit will host the event Thursday. The Nugget is partnering with Catholic Charities to help put on the meal. Anyone will be able to stop by and pick up a plate...
KOLO TV Reno
U.S. Postal Service gears up for holiday rush
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Like accountants anticipating Tax Day, people at the post office know what’s coming with the holidays. It’s going to be busy, but, “hey, really get into it,” says Robert Hamm, the Supervisor for Customer Support at Reno’s Main Post Office on Vassar Street. “They wear their Santa hats. We know this is our time to shine and it makes them all that happier to do it.”
KOLO TV Reno
Monday Motivations: Dr. Randall Gates explains difference between headaches, migraines and vestibular migraines
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - During this week’s Monday Motivations, Dr. Randall Gates, D.C. from Gates Brain Health, explained how migraines are different from normal headaches and the signs to look for to determine if you could be diagnosed with vestibular migraines. Many of Dr. Gates’ patients have come to his practice after having had migraines for years and now want to get to the root of their issue.
KOLO TV Reno
Hometowne Christmas parade returns to Sparks next week
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Sparks is inviting the community to celebrate the holidays during its Hometowne Christmas parade Dec. 2 and Dec. 3. The city’s annual tree lighting ceremony will be held on Dec. 2 from 6:30 to 7:00 p.m. next to the large gazebo on the corner of Victorian Avenue and Victorian Plaza Circle.
KOLO TV Reno
Ten Truckee Meadows businesses sold booze to underage volunteer
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Ten Truckee Meadows businesses had clerks who sold alcohol to an underage volunteer Thursday and Friday and five did not, authorities said Saturday. The Regional Human Exploitation and Trafficking unit used a 20-year-old volunteer to do alcohol compliance checks at 15 businesses. If asked for identification, the person provided actual state identification, HEAT said in a statement.
KOLO TV Reno
Making Thanksgiving Dementia-Friendly
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America has some tips that can help during the holiday season. Families who are impacted by Dementia-related illness can have a stress-free Thanksgiving by making a plan that fits their schedule. Prepare your loved one before the celebration by showing pictures,...
KOLO TV Reno
New rules regarding specialty plates take effect January 1, 2023
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno resident Peter Gulash shows us two of the things that make him happy in this world. A 1970 MG BGT and a 1974 Jensen Healey MKY. He’s currently president of the Reno British Car Club and says most of the members have plates like he does. They say “Classic Vehicle.”
KOLO TV Reno
Sparks PD announces road closures for annual Turkey Trot
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The 24th annual Turkey Trot is set to happen Thanksgiving Day at 8:30 a.m., and the Sparks Police Department is closing streets to accommodate it. Between 6:00 a.m. and noon, these streets will be impacted with temporary closures, lane restrictions, and/or race participants in the roadway:
Record-Courier
Outage affects most of Carson Valley, Lake Tahoe
A reported transformer fire in Minden may be responsible for knocking out power to 22,156 homes and businesses across Douglas County. The outage is affecting people from Lake Tahoe to the Pine Nuts. Reported at 5:10 a.m., a power surge set off alarms across the region, both burglar and fire.
tahoeonstage.com
Dropkick Murphys rock Reno, give fascists ‘Middle Finger’
“It’s funny playing these shows where everyone’s seated,” Dropkick Murphys frontman Al Barr said to a sold out crowd in Reno. “It’s like we’re a bunch of adults!” The band followed up Barr’s words by bouncing into the intro to their song “Middle Finger,” which brought all those adults to their feet with middle fingers prominently waving.
Large outage leaves more than 23,000 in South Lake Tahoe without power
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — A widespread power outage has hit the South Lake Tahoe area Monday morning. As of 7 a.m., Liberty Utilities' website shows that 23,875 customers are without power. The power outage stretches from Meyers to Stateline, encompassing most of the city of South Lake Tahoe. Exactly what is causing the power outage is unclear. El Dorado County officials say their offices in South Lake Tahoe will be closed until at least 10 a.m.
