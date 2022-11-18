Read full article on original website
karey
3d ago
Less state income taxes means extremely higher property taxes. And given that the GOP led state continues to give developers big tax incentives then that means extremely high property taxes for homeowners. Homeowners, can you afford to live in Iowa? Property taxes are already ridiculous in Iowa for homeowners.
Rural Iowa should brace for school ‘vouchers’
It won’t be long before empty parking spaces near the Iowa Capitol will be as hard to find as a compromise between Democrats and Republicans. The Legislature returns to Des Moines on Jan. 9, more firmly in Republican control than it was on May 24, when this year’s session ended. With their strong showing in […] The post Rural Iowa should brace for school ‘vouchers’ appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCCI.com
Parents weigh in on new Iowa House Education Reform Committee
DES MOINES, Iowa — When Iowa lawmakers head back to the statehouse in January, they're expected to take up several education bills that never made it to the floor last session. Iowa House leaders plan to strengthen their focus on education with a new Education Reform committee in addition...
bleedingheartland.com
Will Pat Grassley's power play get school vouchers through Iowa House?
Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley sent Governor Kim Reynolds a message this past week: her school voucher plan will need to go through him before it reaches the House floor. In an unusual move, the speaker put himself in charge of a new five-member Education Reform Committee "dealing with bills containing significant reforms to our educational system."
kjan.com
Governor pardons turkeys in video
(Radio Iowa) – Governor Kim Reynolds pardoned two tom turkeys today (Tuesday) — signing a proclamation in a video. “Iowa’s turkey pardoning event is something that I look forward to every year — but with a statewide order currently in place to protect flocks from the threat of avian influenza — we’re honoring the tradition a little bit differently,” Reynolds said. The video showed Ben Slinger and his family, who provided the two turkeys for the virtual event.
kjan.com
Iowa PBS experiencing cybersecurity issue
(Radio Iowa) – Iowa P-B-S is experiencing some sort of cybersecurity issue, but the network’s over-the-air broadcasts and online offerings are not affected. A spokesperson for Iowa P-B-S told The Des Moines Register suspicious activity was detected in Iowa P-B-S network systems early Sunday morning. The final four days of the Iowa P-B-S Fall Festival pledge drive have been cancelled. Iowa P-B-S communications director Susan Ramsey told The Register this will mean a considerable loss of donor revenue. Iowa P-B-S online and on air programming is not affected.
Reynolds tries to dodge responsibility by arguing she lacks authority
Former President Harry S. Truman famously displayed a sign on his desk in the White House that proclaimed: “The buck stops here.” The sign was a notice that Truman was responsible for the decisions made in his administration – he wasn’t “passing the buck” to someone else. The buck is a hot potato in Gov. […] The post Reynolds tries to dodge responsibility by arguing she lacks authority appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
kscj.com
HALBUR DROPS CHALLENGE FOR RECOUNT OF AUDITOR’S RACE
REPUBLICAN TODD HALBUR HAS ABANDONED HIS CALL FOR A STATEWIDE RECOUNT OF HIS RACE AGAINST IOWA AUDITOR ROB SAND AND CONCEDED FRIDAY. RADIO IOWA’S O. KAY HENDERSON REPORTS. A SPOKESMAN FOR THE IOWA REPUBLICAN PARTY SAYS HARD-WORKING CANDIDATES WIN ELECTIONS BY ATTENDING EVENTS, TALKING TO VOTERS AND RAISING MONEY — AND THE IOWA G-O-P LOOKS FORWARD TO DEFEATING SAND IN HIS NEXT ELECTION.
KCCI.com
State asks Iowa Supreme Court to dismiss wrongful termination suit
DES MOINES, Iowa — A wrongful termination lawsuit against the State of Iowa is now in the hands of the State Supreme Court. The lawyers for Gov. Kim Reynolds asked the court last week to dismiss Polly Carver-Kimm's lawsuit. Carver-Kimm was the former spokesperson for the Iowa Department of...
Greising: Pritzker’s Presidential Daydreams Might Help the People of Illinois
At his victory celebration Tuesday night, Gov. J.B. Pritzker delivered a speech that fueled speculation he might run for president. On Wednesday, when reporters asked about that, Pritzker emphatically answered with words that fell short of a simple “no.”. “I’m planning to be the governor for the next four...
kjan.com
Key Iowan talks about defending Iowa Caucuses first-in-the-nation position
(Radio Iowa) – The Iowan who’s on the panel that will decide if Iowa’s Democratic Party Caucuses go first in 2024 says Iowa is key to winning the presidency. Scott Brennan is a member of the Democratic NATIONAL Committee’s Rules and Bylaws panel. It meets in early December to discuss which states vote first as the party picks its 2024 presidential nominee. “We can’t let the Midwest become a Republican monolith,” he says. “…North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa, Missouri — if they all turn red, we can’t elect Democratic presidents because the Electoral College math does not work.”
kjan.com
Iowa GOP chair challenges Harkin, Vilsack to ‘stand up’ for their party’s Caucuses
(Radio Iowa) – The chairman of the Iowa Republican Party says two well-known Iowans in the DEMOCRATIC Party need to speak out to help keep their party’s Caucuses first-in-the-nation. Iowa G-O-P chairman Jeff Kaufmann says former U.S. Senator Tom Harkin and former Iowa Governor Tom Vilsack need to use their clout. “Stand up and help,” Kaufmann says. “Where in the world is Vilsack? Where in the world is Harkin?” The REPUBLICAN National Committee has voted to have the Iowa Caucuses kick off the G-O-P’s presidential nominating process in 2024, but a group of national DEMOCRATS will meet next week to consider other state’s vying to go first in their party’s process.
kmaland.com
Iowa Farmers' Priorities Released for 2023 Farm Bill
(KMAland) -- Rural advocacy groups in Iowa have released their priorities for the 2023 Farm Bill, which is already being discussed in Washington, D.C. The Center for Rural Affairs has spent months gathering input from Iowa farmers, which the group wants lawmakers to consider. The Center is focusing on improving funding for crop insurance, more investment in conservation programs, and supporting entrepreneurial farmers. Those small farmers may otherwise be hesitant to take chances on progressive farming methods without a financial backstop.
kiwaradio.com
Reynolds is now chair of Republican Governors Association
Statewide Iowa — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has been elected chair of the Republican Governors Association. Reynolds says Republican governors and candidates must show voters an alternative to the chaos and dysfunction in the federal government. Twenty-eight states currently have a Republican governor, but Democrats defeated GOP candidates in...
First Iowans, Now Counties Are Being Sued Over Carbon Pipeline
Another lawsuit has been filed around the controversial carbon dioxide pipelines planned to stretch Iowa. This makes two Iowa counties that have been sued over their local stance on the pipeline. Back in August, Navigator CO2 Ventures sued four sets of landowners to gain access to their properties in order...
kjan.com
Governor’s annual turkey pardoning ceremony cancelled
(Radio Iowa) – An annual Thanksgiving week event outside the governor’s mansion has been cancelled, due to bird flu concerns. American presidents began pardoning turkeys in the 1870s and governors around the country have been holding annual ceremonies, too, to offer clemency to birds that otherwise were otherwise headed to the Thanksgiving table. Alex Murphy, a spokesman for Governor Kim Reynolds, said with a statewide order in place “to protect flocks from the threat of bird flu, turkeys will not be transported to Terrace Hill” for the annual pardoning ceremony.
KBOE Radio
AMIDST EXTREME DROUGHT AND RECORD HIGH INPUT COSTS, IOWA FARMERS REPORT RECORD CORN AND SOYBEAN YIELDS IN 2021
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Nov. 18, 2022 – The 2022 Iowa Agricultural Statistics, a comprehensive overview by Iowa’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) office and released by the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation (IFBF), found Iowa’s corn yield in 2021 averaged 205 bushels per acre, breaking the previous high of 203 in 2016. Iowa’s soybean crop yielded an average of 63 bushels per acre, eclipsing the old record of 60, also set in 2016.
Leave the Iowa Caucuses alone
I looked over the shoulder of the chair of the Marion County, Iowa, Democratic Party, who was also a caucus official, and watched as she keyed in the results from one caucus location in Knoxville, Iowa, that fateful night, Feb 3, 2020. She poked her finger at the keyboard on her iPhone, once, then again, […] The post Leave the Iowa Caucuses alone appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCCI.com
Iowa man awarded $27M in UnityPoint malpractice case
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Polk County jury awarded $27 million to a man after his case of meningitis was misdiagnosed as the flu. Attorneys for 47-year-old Joseph Dudley said he came into UnityPoint Health urgent care clinic in 2017 with a high fever. He was sent home with...
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Monday, November 21st, 2022
(Des Moines) -- A member of the DCI crime lab tells the state medical marijuana board the number of edible cannabis products out there makes it difficult to figure out which ones meet Iowa's guidelines for legal medical use. Kelli Flanagan says they reached out to the DEA and found federal officials face the same issue -- developing and validating testing for hundreds of products is almost impossible. She says the DEA tends to prioritize other controlled substances that they get in on a daily basis, such as fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin. Flanagan says the DCI has taken the same type of focus as federal officials on the issue. The Bureau Chief of the medical cannabis program says the edibles sold legally under Iowa's programs are tested by the State Hygienic Lab to certify that they meet state standards.
KCRG.com
Working Iowa: McGrath Auto
TrueNorth has offices in Chicago and Colorado, but Cedar Rapids is where they are headquartered. They are looking to expand their workforce. A local company which makes everything from lotion to lip balm is looking for more employees. Eastern Iowa media technology company looks to hire as company expands. Updated:...
