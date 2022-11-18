Read full article on original website
Related
michiganradio.org
"Irruption" phenomenon causes some bird species to return to Michigan
Heading into winter, Michigan bird watchers can expect to see some uncommon birds for this time of year. The phenomenon is called an “irruption,” and is extending the bird watching season in the Midwest, as birds return from the Northeast and parts of Canada due to a lack of food.
Detroit News
Detroit animal shelter at capacity, waiving all fees Thanksgiving week
The Detroit Animal Care Shelter says it's over capacity and needs help in either adopting or fostering an animal this season. The shelter, located at 7401 Chrysler Dr., said Tuesday it continues to prioritize placing as many animals as it can and can only transfer so many. In the hopes people will find their "furever friend," the shelter is waiving all fees throughout Thanksgiving week.
wcsx.com
Michigan Will Soon Have a New Largest Indoor Waterpark
A favorite Michigan lodge has announced a massive $80 million expansion to help add a waterpark. Not only that, but this new waterpark will mark the largest indoor waterpark in Michigan. The fact it’s indoor obviously makes it ideal for Michigan’s cold winter months. That lodge is the...
Michigan dog injured after owner tries to slit its throat
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - The Ingham County Animal Control is reporting an uptick in violence towards animals after a person allegedly attempted to kill a dog by slitting its throat.
ClickOnDetroit.com
4 from Detroit, Northville, Sterling Heights charged in 500,000-pill telehealth opioid scheme
DETROIT – Three pain clinic operators from Detroit and Northville and a patient recruiter from Sterling Heights have been charged in a scheme to schedule telehealth visits and prescribe more than 500,000 opioids in exchange for cash payments. Angelo Foster, 33, of Detroit; Brandy King, 33, of Detroit; and...
Did You Know The Smallest Community In Michigan Only Has 74 People?
If you want to live in a small community, you can't get any smaller than one Michigan community that has only 74 residents. There is something to be said about living in a small town. I grew up in the small town of Holly, Michigan. Best known for its Carry Nation Festival, Holly Hotel, Battle Alley, and Mt Holly Ski & Snowboard Resort. It's right off of I-75 between Pontiac and Flint and if you are ever nearby and want a great pizza, go to the Red Devil in downtown Holly.
fox2detroit.com
Thanksgiving travel: The worst times to drive in Michigan this week
DETROIT (FOX 2) - If you're planning on traveling this week, give yourself some extra time and be prepared to deal with Thanksgiving traffic. According to INRIX, the peak time for traffic in Detroit will be 2-4 p.m. Wednesday. One of southeast Michigan's most congested areas is expected to be northbound US-23 between Eight Mile and Lee in Livingston County, with about a 32% increase in traffic over a typical day.
The Detroit Free Press
Michigan's largest indoor water park is coming to Frankenmuth
Frankenmuth is known for its year-round holiday festivities, but it will soon also be known for having the state's largest indoor water park. Frankenmuth's Bavarian Inn Lodge is one of the biggest Bavarian-themed resorts in the U.S. Its new $80-million expansion will add over 100,000 square feet to its indoor water park and family entertainment center.
Deer population in Oakland county causing major issues
The deer spottings in Southfield are common and so is the damage they are causing. So much so that the issue ended up on November's ballot."Our plan had been to humanely kill deer and then use the meat in food shelters," said Mayor Ken Siver.Siver said 62% of people voted in favor of the plan. But adds that it's a polarizing issue, with many people not wanting to kill the deer. But he doesn't see many options. "A steady increase in deer-car accidents. And some of these can be very, very serious, resulting in injury or even loss of life,"...
fox2detroit.com
Pediatric RSV cases declining in Metro Detroit hospitals
Dr. Whitney Minnock, the pediatric chief of Emergency at Corewell Health in Royal Oak, said pediatric cases of RSV are declining. Doctors say they are watching a small but strong increase in adult RSV cases, but they don’t believe we will see a tridemic of RSV, flu, and Covid.
metrodetroitmommy.com
Holiday Markets 2022 Now Happening at Eastern Market!
Look no further than Holiday Markets at Eastern Market in Detroit to find great gifts for family and friends as well as encourage giving to local nonprofit organizations! There are special markets for the holiday season, and you can even pick out your yuletide tree!. The Tuesday market dates are...
HometownLife.com
Popular holiday makers market moves from Northville to Livonia
Shoppers looking for unique Christmas gifts need not look further than the newest holiday event in Livonia. The popular Tinsel and Treasures Holiday Market is setting up shop at the Embassy Suites on Victor Parkway in Livonia Dec. 9-11. The weekend makers market is normally held in Northville, but is relocating to Livonia for its 43rd year.
candgnews.com
Bathroom threat occurs at Novi Meadows Sixth Grade House
NOVI — Sixth grade students were forced to evacuate Novi Meadows Elementary School Nov. 16 after yet another threat was found on a bathroom wall at a Novi school. This threat was to “bomb the school,” while in the two prior incidents at Novi High School the threat was to “shoot up the school.”
How you can approach the holidays safely with many viruses still spreading
For the past two years, the holiday season has been disrupted by the pandemic, and as we approach the 2022 holiday season, viruses are still in circulation.
Genesee County Woman Getting Famous For Epic Holiday Charcuterie Boards
Creative food displays for holiday parties are a family favorite and great way to up your dinner party hosting game. So many themes are possible between Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year celebrations. Even big games and birthday themed events during the holidays can get a charcuterie food treatment. What is...
Northville couple to be honored with memorial service
Monday night, family members and first responders are planning to gather at the site of the crash to remember the lives of Kadry and Salamen.
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Canadian woman saved after jumping from Blue Water Bridge
A woman who survived a jump from the Blue Water Bridge on Friday afternoon was saved from the water by Port Huron rescue crews. The Times Herald reports that crews with the Port Huron Fire Department and Coast Guard responded to the scene some time before 12:30 p.m. following several reports of someone jumping from the bridge. Within 10 minutes of receiving the call, a fire department boat was retrieving the woman from the water and transporting her to the U.S. Coast Guard Station, where she was taken by Tri-Hospital EMS for further medical treatment, having survived the fall.
$2,500 reward offered for information about missing endangered teen
ANN ARBOR, MI – A cash reward is being offered for information on the whereabouts of a teen who ran away from home and may be a danger to herself. Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a $2,500 cash reward for information leading to the location of Samyah Setin Nundley who has been missing from her Ann Arbor home for more than a month.
fox2detroit.com
Couple killed by suspected carbon monoxide poisoning identified by Oakland County sheriff
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Carbon monoxide poisoning is suspected after a Rochester Hills couple was found dead Friday. The daughter of Paul Louis Kamulski, 75, Frances Kamulski, 74, asked neighbors to check on her parents around 3 p.m. They were found unconscious in bed at their home in the 1100 block of E. Avon Road.
Detroit News
'Boblo Boats' documentary, with bonus footage, now available to stream
Filmmaker Aaron Schillinger's 2022 documentary "Boblo Boats: A Detroit Ferry Tale" is now available on streaming services and on DVD with an additional hour of bonus footage not included in the theatrical release. The film can be streamed online for $12, and the bonus footage — which includes a Q&A...
Comments / 0