Alabama Friends Team Up To Surprise Waffle House Waitress With $1,125 Tip

Tanya Ragsdale and her friends love to give back. This Thanksgiving, for the second year in a row, they celebrated their good fortunes by treating an unsuspecting restaurant worker to an extra-large tip. After surprising a waitress at Cracker Barrel with a few hundred dollars last year, they set their sights on the local Waffle House.
CULLMAN, AL
thebamabuzz.com

Wonderland Under Warrior returns to Rickwood Caverns, open now through Jan. 8

From now until January 8, you can celebrate the holiday visit with a trip to Rickwood Caverns State Park for its annual Wonderland Under Warrior celebration. Hosted in the park’s centerpiece cave system, Wonderland Under Warrior offers a magical experience featuring festive light displays, decorations and the opportunity to take photos with iconic holiday characters. Keep reading for more information.
WARRIOR, AL
Bham Now

11 delicious breakfast places you need to try in Birmingham

Did you know Birmingham is full of delicious breakfast places? From French toast to pancakes and eggs, we have you covered with a guide to the best breakfast places around Birmingham. Keep reading to find out where you need to eat breakfast next. 1. Big Bad Breakfast. Looking for the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
momcollective.com

Ultimate Guide to Gyms With Childcare in Birmingham

Sometimes it feels like there isn’t enough time during the day to get everything done! I know I constantly feel this way, but I want to make sure that I am staying mentally and physically fit. Childcare is a huge component when I am considering gyms, so here is a list of gyms with childcare in Birmingham!
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

Christmas Village and Pop-Up Shop in Anniston

Anniston, AL – Main Street Anniston is hosting a Christmas Village and PopUp Shop at 1118 Noble Street on Friday, December 2nd from 6pm till 9pm; Saturday, December 3rd from 12pm till 6pm; Monday, December 5th from 6pm till 9pm; and during the Downtown Anniston Christmas Parade on Tuesday, December 6th from 5pm till 9pm.
ANNISTON, AL
momcollective.com

Christmas in Birmingham :: Holiday Traditions and Must Dos!

The Magic City is nothing short of magical during the holiday season. Communities, businesses, churches, store fronts, and more, go out of their way to make this city and its surrounding areas shine so brightly during the most wonderful time of the year. Perhaps you already have your annual family favorite holiday traditions set this year, or maybe you’re looking for a ‘where to guide’ on how to experience new holiday traditions with your loved ones. Whichever category you fall under, this mama’s got the scoop on how to make the most of this Christmas in Birmingham and it’s surrounding areas.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Holiday events you can take your family to in central Alabama

If you're looking for places to take your family this holiday season, WVTM 13 has compiled a list of local holiday festivities below. City of Trussville - Nov. 27; 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. 360 North Chalkville Road, Trussville, AL, 35173. City of Hoover - Nov. 29; 5 p.m. 100...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Velma’s Bar reopening in Trussville

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Velma’s Bar is set to reopen in Trussville in the former Sky Bear Confections building at 1911 Gadsden Highway. According to a Facebook post, Velma’s Bar will be opening back up in 2023. Velma’s originally opened its doors in the 1930s and was the...
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Bham Now

7 amazing Birmingham Black Friday deals you need to check out

Birmingham, get ready to shop til you drop with these hot Black Friday deals! To help you better prepare for the big day, we gathered Black Friday deals for seven Birmingham businesses. Keep reading to find out how to spend less and save more. 1. Stella Blu. Stella Blu, located...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

UAB to offer free vision services during its 'Gift of Sight' event

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — University of Alabama at Birmingham Community Eye Care, the clinical outreach arm of the School of Optometry, announced Monday it will hold its ninth annual Gift of Sight event from November 28 to December 2 at the Jefferson County Western Health Center. The health center...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

32 New & Coming Soon Homes in Birmingham—Nov. 18-20

Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 32 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Mike Wald at 205-541-0940 or...
