3 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
A Sick Alabama Nurse Goes to American Family Care, Gets Swab Test & Falls Asleep Waiting on Results; No One Wakes Her UpZack LoveForestdale, AL
Community Nutcracker Returns to Stage December 2-4P3 StrategiesBirmingham, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Birmingham, Alabama Expects Low Temperatures and Light RainBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
The Daily South
Alabama Friends Team Up To Surprise Waffle House Waitress With $1,125 Tip
Tanya Ragsdale and her friends love to give back. This Thanksgiving, for the second year in a row, they celebrated their good fortunes by treating an unsuspecting restaurant worker to an extra-large tip. After surprising a waitress at Cracker Barrel with a few hundred dollars last year, they set their sights on the local Waffle House.
thebamabuzz.com
Wonderland Under Warrior returns to Rickwood Caverns, open now through Jan. 8
From now until January 8, you can celebrate the holiday visit with a trip to Rickwood Caverns State Park for its annual Wonderland Under Warrior celebration. Hosted in the park’s centerpiece cave system, Wonderland Under Warrior offers a magical experience featuring festive light displays, decorations and the opportunity to take photos with iconic holiday characters. Keep reading for more information.
Bham Now
11 delicious breakfast places you need to try in Birmingham
Did you know Birmingham is full of delicious breakfast places? From French toast to pancakes and eggs, we have you covered with a guide to the best breakfast places around Birmingham. Keep reading to find out where you need to eat breakfast next. 1. Big Bad Breakfast. Looking for the...
momcollective.com
Ultimate Guide to Gyms With Childcare in Birmingham
Sometimes it feels like there isn’t enough time during the day to get everything done! I know I constantly feel this way, but I want to make sure that I am staying mentally and physically fit. Childcare is a huge component when I am considering gyms, so here is a list of gyms with childcare in Birmingham!
Christmas Village and Pop-Up Shop in Anniston
Anniston, AL – Main Street Anniston is hosting a Christmas Village and PopUp Shop at 1118 Noble Street on Friday, December 2nd from 6pm till 9pm; Saturday, December 3rd from 12pm till 6pm; Monday, December 5th from 6pm till 9pm; and during the Downtown Anniston Christmas Parade on Tuesday, December 6th from 5pm till 9pm.
Eighteen South providing premium modern style for Trussville men
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE —Eighteen South has opened its doors to provide a premium modern style for Trussville men next to Serendipity in Homestead Village. Lacy and Patrick Isbell started Eighteen South to provide quality, stylish clothing to the Trussville City Schools supporters. Still, after seeing the need for a men’s clothing store in […]
Alexander Shunnarah gives away free Thanksgiving turkeys in Birmingham
Alabama celebrity attorney Alexander Shunnarah gave away 500 Thanksgiving turkeys on Monday afternoon in front of his Lakeview office. Natasha Davis pulled her car up and held up her phone for Shunnarah to talk to her friend, Earnestine, who also wanted a turkey. “I thank God for all my blessings...
momcollective.com
Christmas in Birmingham :: Holiday Traditions and Must Dos!
The Magic City is nothing short of magical during the holiday season. Communities, businesses, churches, store fronts, and more, go out of their way to make this city and its surrounding areas shine so brightly during the most wonderful time of the year. Perhaps you already have your annual family favorite holiday traditions set this year, or maybe you’re looking for a ‘where to guide’ on how to experience new holiday traditions with your loved ones. Whichever category you fall under, this mama’s got the scoop on how to make the most of this Christmas in Birmingham and it’s surrounding areas.
wvtm13.com
Holiday events you can take your family to in central Alabama
If you're looking for places to take your family this holiday season, WVTM 13 has compiled a list of local holiday festivities below. City of Trussville - Nov. 27; 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. 360 North Chalkville Road, Trussville, AL, 35173. City of Hoover - Nov. 29; 5 p.m. 100...
Bham Now
Rod Wave is coming to Birmingham on December 5—everything you need to know
The Rod Wave – Beautiful Mind Tour is coming to the BJCC on Monday, December 5—you don’t want to miss it. Keep reading for all the details and to get tickets to the show. Tickets available at Ticketmaster and the BJCC Central Ticket Office. Rod Wave at...
Bham Now
Trussville’s getting festive with a Cookie Walk, Christmas Parade + more
As the holiday season rolls in, Trussville is showing off its festive side. Read on for three seasonal events you won’t want to miss including the city’s tastiest annual Cookie Walk event. 1. Community Caroling & Tree Lighting | Sunday, November 27. There’s no better way to kick...
Two bars and a bakery: Add these new Birmingham openings to your list
With less than two full months left in the year, Birmingham is still racking up the bar and restaurant openings. Four Birmingham industry veterans have opened the doors to their long-awaited projects, right in time for holiday season-- one of the dining industry’s busiest times of the year. Here...
wbrc.com
‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ program makes sure no one is forgotten this holiday season
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Home Instead Birmingham has just ramped up its “Be a Santa to a Senior” program for the holiday season. Dan Pahos is the owner of the franchise in Birmingham. He said there are many seniors in the area who don’t have anyone around the holidays.
Hoover daycare closes in wake of ‘hot sauce’ controversy, mom reflects
In July, a pastor at the church confirmed from the pulpit that hot sauce had been used for years, possibly even decades to punish children.
Turkey giveaways bring joy and relief to families across Jefferson County
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — ‘Tis the season to give thanks! Families throughout Jefferson County are counting their blessings as various organizations throughout the city hosted thanksgiving meal giveaways this weekend. Volunteers at the giveaways tell CBS42 that their boxes full of Thanksgiving goodies mean so much more than just a meal to those in need. […]
wbrc.com
Velma’s Bar reopening in Trussville
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Velma’s Bar is set to reopen in Trussville in the former Sky Bear Confections building at 1911 Gadsden Highway. According to a Facebook post, Velma’s Bar will be opening back up in 2023. Velma’s originally opened its doors in the 1930s and was the...
Bham Now
7 amazing Birmingham Black Friday deals you need to check out
Birmingham, get ready to shop til you drop with these hot Black Friday deals! To help you better prepare for the big day, we gathered Black Friday deals for seven Birmingham businesses. Keep reading to find out how to spend less and save more. 1. Stella Blu. Stella Blu, located...
ABC 33/40 News
UAB to offer free vision services during its 'Gift of Sight' event
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — University of Alabama at Birmingham Community Eye Care, the clinical outreach arm of the School of Optometry, announced Monday it will hold its ninth annual Gift of Sight event from November 28 to December 2 at the Jefferson County Western Health Center. The health center...
CAPS Tuscaloosa to Give Away 100 Turkeys to Families in Need on Monday
Child Abuse Prevention Services of Tuscaloosa, along with several community partners, will host a turkey giveaway Monday afternoon to 100 families in need. CAPS, in partnership with Coca Cola, Sealy Furniture Outlet, CMB Holdings and West Alabama Wholesale, will give out the turkeys and drinks to the first 100 families in attendance at the drive.
Bham Now
32 New & Coming Soon Homes in Birmingham—Nov. 18-20
Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 32 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Mike Wald at 205-541-0940 or...
