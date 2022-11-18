ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Rian Johnson loves the idea of slicing and dicing genres for the follow-up to ‘Knives Out: Glass Onion’

By Michael Allen
wegotthiscovered.com
 4 days ago
News Breaking LIVE

"Ghostbusters" Star Dies

Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
wegotthiscovered.com

Stephen King praises the return of a Netflix drama that almost never finished

Stephen King has rejoiced the return of the supernatural drama Manifest, which has found a new lease on life thanks to Netflix. King tweeted his reaction to the newest season, saying: “I’m 6 episodes into MANIFEST (NETFLIX). It’s like reuniting with old friends you thought were gone forever.”
wegotthiscovered.com

Brie Larson lovers are losing it as first look at ‘The Marvels’ leaks

Although we’re still reeling from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and gearing up to enjoy Phase Five’s first movie outing, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the excitement is already building for another upcoming MCU project ⏤ namely, The Marvels, the Captain Marvel sequel that will see Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers team up with Iman Vellani’s Ms. Marvel and Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau.
wegotthiscovered.com

Jojo Siwa says she’ll probably never talk to Candace Cameron Bure again: ‘that’s sh—y to exclude someone because of who they love’

Well, it seems there continues to be no love lost between Jojo Siwa and Candace Cameron Bure. And honestly, we’re here for it. The dustup between the 19-year-old singer and Fuller House star began over the summer when Siwa called out Bure as the “rudest celebrity she’s ever met.” Though Bure sort of apologized and Siwa seemed to let things drop, their feud reignited last week when the 46-year-old made comments about her conservative new cable channel, Great American Family, making holiday movies for the straights only.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Sci-Fi News: The Rock explains why ‘Black Adam’ blew it at the box office as a surprise ‘Smallville’ return is teased

We have something of a DC takeover on our sci-fi watch today, as Dwayne Johnson has taken the stand to defend Black Adam over why it’s failed to do Marvel-level business at the box office. Meanwhile, a Smallville alum is teasing a potential return as their own beloved superhero in a possible revival. In other news, an Avatar 2 cast member talks how their character will be reimagined for the sequel and a naff but nostalgic family flick evolves into a new form on streaming.
wegotthiscovered.com

Stephen King is as angry as the rest of us at Christmas coming too soon

Acclaimed horror writer Stephen King has expressed his distaste for the overbearing Christmas season. Nowadays, once Halloween ends, Christmas begins and completely takes over the rest of the year. He tweeted, “The damn political ads stopped just in time for the damn Christmas ads to start.”. King — best...
wegotthiscovered.com

‘I didn’t need that sh-t:’ Ice Cube discusses $9 million lost movie deal for refusing Covid vaccine

Ice Cube is still here to tell you if you don’t like how he’s living, well … you know the rest of the lyrics. The actor/rapper recently spoke out about losing work due to his steadfast refusal to take any vaccination against the Covid-19 vaccine and how his feelings haven’t changed despite whatever science might have to say about the matter. Though he may be just as well known for his family comedies as for his gangster rap heyday, he didn’t mince any (curse) words.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Nosferatu’ star is ready for the horror remake to push him to the limit

The Northman director Robert Eggers is making yet another dream into reality — this time it’s his own longtime dream project, a remake of F.W. Murnau’s 1922 silent film classic, Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror. But besides Eggers, no one’s looking forward to the shoot more than Nicholas Hoult, set to work with Eggers for the first time in an as-yet undisclosed role.
wegotthiscovered.com

Fans are dumbfounded that a rare Tom Hanks horror isn’t more widely appreciated

We associate Tom Hanks with many things: talking cowboy dolls, precognitive death row guards, an illegal Dutch immigrant that brought Elvis to the top of the world, Forrest Gump… the list goes on. But no one would ever think to associate the legendary leading man with horror films as, for all the acting chops Hanks possesses, it just doesn’t feel right.
wegotthiscovered.com

A gargantuan fantasy failure that inexplicably got a prequel stinks up the streaming joint

If a movie ends up being roundly trashed by critics, to the extent it literally ranks as the worst-reviewed movie of its star’s entire career, and bombed so hard that it ended up losing $100 million, then you’d think any chance of a franchise is dead, buried, and lost to the sands of time forever. Clearly, nobody told the brains behind R.I.P.D.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Ant-Man 3’ merch reveals new look at a not-very comic-accurate MODOK

It is very hard for those at Marvel Studios to always create totally accurate comic book characters for live-action, and whilst sometimes updates on designs work, many fans want to see the character exactly as they remember them from the pages of their favorites. This is certainly the case with MODOK, and with the release of merchandise from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hitting the shelves, fans aren’t sure what to make of it.

