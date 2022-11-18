Read full article on original website
Young Jeezy to perform in Norfolk for a special birthday tributeStephy SaysNorfolk, VA
4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Walmart Location Temporarily Closed Due to Vehicle Crash. Driver and Employee Among the Injured.Joel EisenbergSuffolk, VA
Carnival Cruises announced major expansion in Norfolk (+ Video of Carnival Magic)Watchful EyeNorfolk, VA
Virginia Beach's Free Things To DoTerry MansfieldVirginia Beach, VA
Restaurants prepare to serve hundreds for Thanksgiving Day
Restaurants prepare to serve hundreds for Thanksgiving …. Norfolk teen struck by hit-and-run driver is thankful …. A driver hit Donasia Lee as she crossed Virginia Beach Blvd. at the intersection of Park Avenue, just outside Booker T. Washington High School. Read more: https://bit.ly/3Vf0pys. Local foodbanks ready for Giving Tuesday...
Young Jeezy to perform in Norfolk for a special birthday tribute
The popular promoter, self-made music manager, & CEO of AMilly Entertainment, LLC., Capri Lawrence, is hosting a birthday bash with Jeezy as the headline. Capri is well-known for her events, well-loved for her support, & well-respected among men & women artists alike. When it comes to promoting & successfully receiving results, the bar is raised & Capri's consistency led to the manifestation of Jeezy performing at her birthday celebration.
Snow Globe Spectacular returns to Town Center in Virginia Beach
Town Center in Virginia Beach is bringing spreading the holiday cheer with their Snow Globe Spectacular.
Tyrod Taylor Foundation feeding families with turkey drive Monday
NFL quarterback and Hampton native Tyrod Taylor is once again putting Thanksgiving dinner on the tables of hundreds of families in Hampton.
Rivers Casino Portsmouth announces opening date
A family is without a home in Parksley following a house fire Thursday. 44 people arrested during two-day warrant sweep in …. Virginia Beach police say 44 people were taken into custody during a two-day citywide warrant sweep. Read more: https://bit.ly/3TWF7Vl. Road rage suspects wanted, assault in Outer Banks …
Virginia’s first full-service casino announces opening date
There is now an opening date for Virginia's first full-service casino.
The holiday spirit arrives in Portsmouth
Portsmouth is in the holiday spirit. The city turned on the lights for all to see Friday night. Old Towne hosted its annual holiday open house and tree lighting, as well.
Norfolk teen struck by hit-and-run driver is thankful to be home for the holidays
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The transport process is difficult, but mom and grandma don’t complain. Every Monday on the campus of Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters, 17-year-old Donasia Lee gets occupational therapy, and every other week she gets three days of physical therapy. “We are...
VB Winter Shelter helps homeless escape the cold
The city has partnered with several faith organizations, on a rotation, to provide shelter and meals.
2,000 turkeys being distributed in Norfolk on Saturday at Turkey Trailer event
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Pamunkey Indian Tribe, the group behind the HeadWaters casino planned to go next to Harbor Park in Norfolk, is set to give away about 2,000 turkeys and other food for Thanksgiving this Saturday, Nov. 19. The tribe is the main sponsor for the third...
Suspects behind multiple ABC store burglaries in Norfolk, police say
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are trying to identify and arrest several suspects behind six recent ABC store burglaries. Two suspects were behind at least three separate burglaries earlier in the month, police say, and one man appears to be behind at least three more recent burglaries. The...
Smithfield favorite Farmer’s Table opening in Newport News
The Farmer's Table, established just months before the start of the pandemic in the middle of a Smithfield strip mall, is opening a second location at 11135 Warwick Blvd.
Same suspect tied to 2 Virginia Beach 7-Eleven robberies
Police say the robberies occurred back-to-back, at 7-Elevens on Lynnhaven Road and Laskin Road.
Students in St. Paul’s area of Norfolk get escorts from buses to help reduce violence
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk residents and members of the New Virginia Majority group have begun meeting school buses in the St. Paul’s area and escorting students home as part of an effort to help reduce violence in the community. Volunteers have spent the past week meeting buses...
5 new Suffolk Police officers sworn in
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Five people were sworn in as Suffolk Police officers during a badge-pinning ceremony Tuesday. “I commend each of you for deciding to become a Suffolk Police officer and join one of the most exemplary, outstanding law enforcement agencies in the Commonwealth of Virginia,” said Mayor Mike Duman. “During these times, the strength, commitment and courage it takes to put on a badge is both honorable and admirable.”
York County students to perform in the Macy's Thanksgiving Dance Parade
Start spreading the news! They're leaving Saturday. For a week, 25 students will visit the city that never sleeps for the biggest televised parade of the year.
Hampton man wins $150K in Powerball drawing
Danny Johnson may have a surprise in store for the friend who recently hounded him into buying his Powerball ticket. That's because Johnson's ticket won him $150,000 in the Nov. 5 drawing.
Skiffes Creek Connector in James City County opens
JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – The Skiffes Creek Connector linking Merrimac Trail and Pocahontas Trail near the Walmart Distribution Center in James City County has opened. It extends the existing Green Mount Parkway with the new segment, which includes one-mile of two-lane roadway, two bridges, expanded turn lanes and new traffic signals at both intersections.
Police conducting death investigation on Richmond Ave in Portsmouth
Police are now investigating a death investigation in Portsmouth Monday morning.
Former Norfolk police chief Larry Boone finalist for Cincinnati police chief position
Former Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone inches closer to being the next Cincinnati police chief in Ohio.
