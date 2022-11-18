ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

WAVY News 10

Restaurants prepare to serve hundreds for Thanksgiving Day

Restaurants prepare to serve hundreds for Thanksgiving …. Norfolk teen struck by hit-and-run driver is thankful …. A driver hit Donasia Lee as she crossed Virginia Beach Blvd. at the intersection of Park Avenue, just outside Booker T. Washington High School. Read more: https://bit.ly/3Vf0pys. Local foodbanks ready for Giving Tuesday...
NORFOLK, VA
Stephy Says

Young Jeezy to perform in Norfolk for a special birthday tribute

The popular promoter, self-made music manager, & CEO of AMilly Entertainment, LLC., Capri Lawrence, is hosting a birthday bash with Jeezy as the headline. Capri is well-known for her events, well-loved for her support, & well-respected among men & women artists alike. When it comes to promoting & successfully receiving results, the bar is raised & Capri's consistency led to the manifestation of Jeezy performing at her birthday celebration.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Rivers Casino Portsmouth announces opening date

A family is without a home in Parksley following a house fire Thursday. 44 people arrested during two-day warrant sweep in …. Virginia Beach police say 44 people were taken into custody during a two-day citywide warrant sweep. Read more: https://bit.ly/3TWF7Vl. Road rage suspects wanted, assault in Outer Banks …
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Suspects behind multiple ABC store burglaries in Norfolk, police say

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are trying to identify and arrest several suspects behind six recent ABC store burglaries. Two suspects were behind at least three separate burglaries earlier in the month, police say, and one man appears to be behind at least three more recent burglaries. The...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

5 new Suffolk Police officers sworn in

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Five people were sworn in as Suffolk Police officers during a badge-pinning ceremony Tuesday. “I commend each of you for deciding to become a Suffolk Police officer and join one of the most exemplary, outstanding law enforcement agencies in the Commonwealth of Virginia,” said Mayor Mike Duman. “During these times, the strength, commitment and courage it takes to put on a badge is both honorable and admirable.”
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Skiffes Creek Connector in James City County opens

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – The Skiffes Creek Connector linking Merrimac Trail and Pocahontas Trail near the Walmart Distribution Center in James City County has opened. It extends the existing Green Mount Parkway with the new segment, which includes one-mile of two-lane roadway, two bridges, expanded turn lanes and new traffic signals at both intersections.
JAMES CITY COUNTY, VA

