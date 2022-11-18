Read full article on original website
Southwick Civic Fund seeks Christmas tree sponsors for Winter Forest and Craft Fair
SOUTHWICK — The Southwick Civic Fund is preparing for its annual Winter Forest and Craft Fair next month and is seeking sponsors for Christmas trees to be put on display in front of Town Hall. Local businesses and vendors will be packed into Town Hall 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec....
Single family residence sells in Feeding Hills for $425,000
William Anjos and Fernanda Anjos bought the property at 77 Nicole Terrace, Feeding Hills, from Viktoriya Gladysh on Nov. 4, 2022. The $425,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $394. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, an underground/basement, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 0.6-acre lot.
Springfield Union Station’s second annual holiday tree lighting ceremony kicks off the holiday travel season
SPRINGFIELD — Kicking off the holiday travel season, the halls were decked at Springfield Union Station for its second annual holiday tree lighting ceremony on Tuesday. “It is going to be a beautiful season,” said State Sen. Adam Gomez, D-Springfield. “Being a graduate of the High School of Science and Technology, it’s a beautiful thing to see the children here and taking part of this tree lighting. There is so much more to appreciate in life and this is one of the small things to enjoy in Union Station.”
Single family residence sells for $805,000 in South Hadley
Chihombori Quao Noone and Caleb Noone bought the property at 2 Dove Hill, South Hadley, from Alicia F Magri on Nov. 2, 2022, for $805,000 which works out to $175 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms and five bathrooms and sits on a 32,960-square-foot lot. These nearby houses...
Single family residence in Northampton sells for $803,000
Michael Aleo and Katherine Aleo bought the property at 583 Coles Meadow Road, Northampton, from James Flynn on Nov. 4, 2022. The $803,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $252. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a underground/basement, and three parking spaces. The unit sits on a 1.8-acre lot.
Mass. launching emergency intake center for migrants, homeless people
A temporary emergency shelter and intake center will open in Devens next month as the Baker administration responds to an influx of migrants to Massachusetts, exacerbating strain on already limited housing options and other existing resources. Up to 60 families or 125 individuals can be housed for several days at...
Single-family house in Worcester sells for $400,000
Raquel McDonald Frankson bought the property at 14 Whitten Street, Worcester, from Denise J Davies and Philip A Davies on Nov. 4, 2022, for $400,000 which represents a price per square foot of $265. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an underground/basement and sits on a 9,375-square-foot lot.
Longmeadow Board, Springfield councilors ask for delay of gas pipeline application hearing
LONGMEADOW — Officials in Springfield and Longmeadow have asked state regulators examining Eversource plans to construct a natural gas pipeline to delay a virtual hearing until after an environmental review can be analyzed and the holidays pass. The Longmeadow Select Board voted Monday to send a letter to the...
City of Worcester names Soloe Dennis new public health director
About four months after Karyn Clark stepped down from her role as Worcester’s director of public health, the city announced Tuesday that they’ve selected Soloe Dennis to fill her shoes. Zachary Dyer has served as acting director since her departure. Dennis is making his way to the city...
Former Springfield Police officer Alexander O’Neil enjoys success with memoir of time in foster care
SPRINGFIELD — Alexander O’Neil remembers the night he told his siblings he would write a book on their time in the state’s foster care system. However, the 78-year-old never dreamed that his memoir, “Is There Any Love Down Back?: The Four Boys,” would earn enough attention that entertainment company Lionsgate would express interest in adapting it for the screen.
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade: 7 celebrity trailers destroyed in N.J. fire
Firefighters on Monday were battling a large blaze at facility in New Jersey used for restoring motor homes and buses for use as celebrity trailers at events such as the upcoming Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. “Today is a devastating day, the fire destroyed seven of our buses,” said Chrisel...
Sale closed in Worcester: $375,000 for a three-bedroom home
Gm Properties LLC acquired the property at 40 Drexel Street, Worcester, from Lt Power on Nov. 4, 2022, for $375,000 which represents a price per square foot of $285. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and a underground/basement. The unit sits on a 0.4-acre lot. These nearby houses have...
Single family residence sells in Wilbraham for $465,000
Brendon Couturier and Judith Couturier bought the property at 68 Crane Hill Road, Wilbraham, from Anthony J Amaral and Sarah K Wilczynski on Nov. 1, 2022, for $465,000 which represents a price per square foot of $312. The property features three bedrooms and four bathrooms. It sits on a 0.7-acre lot.
Westfield police: Robert Tesini found Monday
WESTFIELD — City police said Monday that Robert Tesini has been located, but have not released any further information. Police have referred all questions to Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni’s office. Gulluni has not responded to requests for information yet. Tesini, 32, was last seen at about 12:30...
Sale closed in Shrewsbury: $740,000 for a condominium
Glenn Penna and Pamela Penna bought the property at 157 North Quinsigamond Avenue, Shrewsbury, from N Quinsigamond Ave Rt 157 on Nov. 4, 2022, for $740,000 which represents a price per square foot of $447. The property features three bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a garage. Additional units have recently changed...
Kevin Bradley of New Jersey killed in Hingham Apple store crash, DA says
Enter your email address here to receive MassLive's Breaking News newsletter:. A 65-year-old New Jersey man was identified as the person killed in Monday morning’s crash at the Hingham Apple store, according to District Attorney Tim Cruz. Kevin Bradley was identified as the person killed Monday, Cruz said in...
Three-alarm fire in Worcester triple-decker displaces 16
When Worcester firefighters arrived at 57 Coral St. Monday night, fire was venting out of two sides of the triple-decker’s third floor, according to Deputy Chief Adam Roche. The fire department was alerted to the structure fire at 7:33 p.m. and it took them about a half an hour to get the three-alarm fire under control.
10 most expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Nov. 13-19
A house in Harwich Port that sold for $3.7 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Cape Cod between Nov. 13 and Nov. 19. In total, 96 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $765,591. The average price per square foot was $485.
The Summit Lounge is the only legal cannabis consumption lounge in Mass., and it’s right in Worcester
Recreational cannabis use, including social consumption, was legalized by ballot vote in Massachusetts in 2016, but six years later there are still no cannabis cafes in the state where people can buy and smoke marijuana legally outside of the home. But there’s something close in Worcester. The Summit Lounge,...
Three-bedroom home sells in Worcester for $370,000
Cristian Reyes ponce bought the property at 3 Greybert Lane, Worcester, from Bernard C Mcnamara and Chelsea S Moskivitz on Nov. 1, 2022, for $370,000 which represents a price per square foot of $260. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and a underground/basement sits on a 6,250 square-foot lot.
