Holyoke, MA

MassLive.com

Single family residence sells in Feeding Hills for $425,000

William Anjos and Fernanda Anjos bought the property at 77 Nicole Terrace, Feeding Hills, from Viktoriya Gladysh on Nov. 4, 2022. The $425,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $394. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, an underground/basement, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 0.6-acre lot.
AGAWAM, MA
MassLive.com

Springfield Union Station’s second annual holiday tree lighting ceremony kicks off the holiday travel season

SPRINGFIELD — Kicking off the holiday travel season, the halls were decked at Springfield Union Station for its second annual holiday tree lighting ceremony on Tuesday. “It is going to be a beautiful season,” said State Sen. Adam Gomez, D-Springfield. “Being a graduate of the High School of Science and Technology, it’s a beautiful thing to see the children here and taking part of this tree lighting. There is so much more to appreciate in life and this is one of the small things to enjoy in Union Station.”
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence in Northampton sells for $803,000

Michael Aleo and Katherine Aleo bought the property at 583 Coles Meadow Road, Northampton, from James Flynn on Nov. 4, 2022. The $803,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $252. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a underground/basement, and three parking spaces. The unit sits on a 1.8-acre lot.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
MassLive.com

Single-family house in Worcester sells for $400,000

Raquel McDonald Frankson bought the property at 14 Whitten Street, Worcester, from Denise J Davies and Philip A Davies on Nov. 4, 2022, for $400,000 which represents a price per square foot of $265. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an underground/basement and sits on a 9,375-square-foot lot.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Former Springfield Police officer Alexander O’Neil enjoys success with memoir of time in foster care

SPRINGFIELD — Alexander O’Neil remembers the night he told his siblings he would write a book on their time in the state’s foster care system. However, the 78-year-old never dreamed that his memoir, “Is There Any Love Down Back?: The Four Boys,” would earn enough attention that entertainment company Lionsgate would express interest in adapting it for the screen.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence sells in Wilbraham for $465,000

Brendon Couturier and Judith Couturier bought the property at 68 Crane Hill Road, Wilbraham, from Anthony J Amaral and Sarah K Wilczynski on Nov. 1, 2022, for $465,000 which represents a price per square foot of $312. The property features three bedrooms and four bathrooms. It sits on a 0.7-acre lot.
WILBRAHAM, MA
MassLive.com

Westfield police: Robert Tesini found Monday

WESTFIELD — City police said Monday that Robert Tesini has been located, but have not released any further information. Police have referred all questions to Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni’s office. Gulluni has not responded to requests for information yet. Tesini, 32, was last seen at about 12:30...
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Sale closed in Shrewsbury: $740,000 for a condominium

Glenn Penna and Pamela Penna bought the property at 157 North Quinsigamond Avenue, Shrewsbury, from N Quinsigamond Ave Rt 157 on Nov. 4, 2022, for $740,000 which represents a price per square foot of $447. The property features three bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a garage. Additional units have recently changed...
SHREWSBURY, MA
MassLive.com

Three-alarm fire in Worcester triple-decker displaces 16

When Worcester firefighters arrived at 57 Coral St. Monday night, fire was venting out of two sides of the triple-decker’s third floor, according to Deputy Chief Adam Roche. The fire department was alerted to the structure fire at 7:33 p.m. and it took them about a half an hour to get the three-alarm fire under control.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

10 most expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Nov. 13-19

A house in Harwich Port that sold for $3.7 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Cape Cod between Nov. 13 and Nov. 19. In total, 96 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $765,591. The average price per square foot was $485.
CHATHAM, MA
MassLive.com

Three-bedroom home sells in Worcester for $370,000

Cristian Reyes ponce bought the property at 3 Greybert Lane, Worcester, from Bernard C Mcnamara and Chelsea S Moskivitz on Nov. 1, 2022, for $370,000 which represents a price per square foot of $260. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and a underground/basement sits on a 6,250 square-foot lot.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

