SPRINGFIELD — Kicking off the holiday travel season, the halls were decked at Springfield Union Station for its second annual holiday tree lighting ceremony on Tuesday. “It is going to be a beautiful season,” said State Sen. Adam Gomez, D-Springfield. “Being a graduate of the High School of Science and Technology, it’s a beautiful thing to see the children here and taking part of this tree lighting. There is so much more to appreciate in life and this is one of the small things to enjoy in Union Station.”

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 4 HOURS AGO