wtva.com
United Furniture terminates thousands; other companies offering help to employees
VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) - United Furniture has terminated all employees. Workers learned of the news overnight via an electronic message. United has multiple facilities throughout north Mississippi and employed thousands of people. It's been one of the region's biggest employers. It also did business as Lane Furniture. The following is...
wtva.com
MDOT beefs up construction schedule
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation announced Friday an all-time high number of projects. More than $964 million was approved for MDOT projects in 2022, including everything from bridge replacement to general safety improvements. MDOT said that federal funding, from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act,...
wtva.com
MHP Thanksgiving enforcement period runs through weekend
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Expect to see more state troopers on Mississippi’s highways this Thanksgiving. The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) begins its holiday enforcement period on Wednesday, Nov. 23 and it ends on Sunday. Expect to see safety checkpoints. MHP conducts similar enforcement periods for major holidays, such as...
