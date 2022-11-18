Read full article on original website
Medical community frets over fate of Twitter
For days, doctors, scientists and public health experts have been telling their Twitter followers where to find them on other platforms if Elon Musk's newly-acquired company tanks. That would be a deep loss for medical experts, who have used Twitter since the start of the Covid pandemic as a tool to quickly gather information, share their research, communicate public health messages and forge new collaborations.
