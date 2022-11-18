Read full article on original website
1470 WMBD
Police report adds details to city’s 23rd homicide
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police may still be looking for suspects related to the city’s 23rd homicide of the year, despite a teenager being arrested on Murder and Aggravated Battery charges. 25 News has obtained a redacted version of the police report into the November 7th shooting near...
Arraignment date set for alleged Peoria Heights arsonist
PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. –A Peoria Heights man who allegedly burned down a home and damaged two others in the area last month now stands indicted by a grand jury. Skylar Walker, 32, is accused in the fire that caused “catastrophic” damage to a home at 1016 East Rouse Ave. in Peoria Heights on October 23.
UPDATE: Woman identified in Peoria’s latest homicide
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified Elsa Veronica Quintero-Barriga, 50, of Peoria, as the victim Saturday of the city’s latest homicide. According to Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth, officers were called to West Montana around 8:30 p.m. Saturday for a 911 call of...
Coroner: Saturday homicide victim died of gunshot wound
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Elsa Veronica Quintero-Barriga who died Saturday in her home died of a gunshot wound to her upper body. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says Quintero-Barriga likely died seconds after the shooting incident. No further information is being released at this time. The case remains under...
Police report burglary from southwestern Galesburg
GALESBURG — Over $1,500 worth of electronics and shoes were reported stolen in a residential burglary in southwestern Galesburg Monday night. Police were called to the home in the 700 block of South Academy Street at 10:49 p.m. The victim told officers that he was gone from about 9...
Peoria man sentenced to 40 months for firearm possession
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — 25-year-old Datreon Linwood of Peoria has been sentenced to serve over three years in federal prison for possession of a firearm as a felon. According to evidence presented in court last week, Linwood was discovered in possession of a stolen firearm during a traffic stop in March 2022. The weapon–a semi-automatic handgun–was loaded and equipped with a high-capacity extended magazine, and had been reported as stolen in November of 2016.
Peoria man gets federal prison on weapons charge
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man is going to prison for a little more than three years after pleading guilty in July to a federal weapons charge. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says a judge gave Datreon Linwood, 25, 40 months in prison on a charge of Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.
Woman dead in Peoria's 24th homicide of 2022
A woman is dead in the city's 24th homicide of this year. Peoria police responded just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday to a house in the 2800 block of W. Montana after a 911 caller reported a burglary in progress and shots fired. Officers on scene found an adult woman suffering...
Update: Saturday’s homicide victim likely died within seconds
PEORIA, Ill. – The name of the victim in Peoria’s 24th homicide has been revealed. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says Elsa Veronica Quintero-Barriga, 50, was pronounced dead not long after the Saturday evening shooting on West Montana Street. Harwood says autopsy results show Quintero-Barriga suffered gunshot wounds...
Peoria Police Department sees “overwhelming” response to gun buyback
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — There was an overwhelming response to a gun buyback event in Peoria this weekend. “We had people flowing in from the fellowship hall, through our other door, I mean we had people coming from every direction,” said Susan Turner, a trustee at First Baptist Church of Peoria.
South Peoria car fire spreads to home
PEORIA, Ill. – One person was injured after a car ended up on fire, and spread to the outside of a South Peoria home. Peoria Fire says the blaze near Wiswall and Laramie at 5:50 p.m. Tuesday was put out in about 20 minutes, and could be kept from spreading inside the house, but not before some exterior damage was done.
Peoria man receives more than 3 years in prison for possession of a firearm as a felon
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Datreon Linwood, 25, of the 1400 block of West Covington Court in Peoria, was sentenced Thursday to serve 40 months in federal prison for possessing a firearm as a felon. Linwood is also required to serve a three-year term of supervised release following his imprisonment.
2 arrested stemming from April shooting investigation
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Two people have been arrested during the investigation of an April 12 shooting that left two with apparent gunshot wounds. On Thursday at around 1:13 p.m., Peoria Police conducted surveillance on a residence connected to a wanted suspect, Jahmahn E. Williams, 19. During the investigation,...
Weekend PPD Gun buybacks end swiftly due to massive demand
PEORIA, Ill. — A weekend gun buyback event in Peoria had to be cut short because of sky-high demand, according to Peoria Police. PPD held a citywide gun buyback opportunity on Saturday — no questions asked — and provided gift cards worth up to $500 for those who turned in their unwanted guns.
Saturday night shooting leaves one dead in South Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A woman is dead after being shot Saturday night in South Peoria. In a statement, Police Spokeswoman Semone Roth says Police were called to the 2800 block of West Montana around 8:30 PM Saturday, on a 911 call reporting a burglary in progress, and shots fired.
1 injured in Friday afternoon shooting in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One person was injured after a shooting near Montana and Oregon Streets in Peoria Friday. According to Peoria police, officers received a report of a 35-round shot spotter in the area at approximately 12:40 p.m. While on their way to the scene, officers learned of a victim located near Oregon Street and Trewyn Avenue.
Four-car accident injures one
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – A big rush-hour accident on the East Peoria side of the Cedar Street bridge resulted in a traffic backup almost all the way to Creve Coeur. East Peoria Police say the crash happened just prior to 4:30 p.m. Monday, and involved four vehicles. The driver...
UPDATE: Peoria County Sheriff says missing woman found
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria County Sheriff is asking for your help in finding a missing woman. 29-year-old Michelle Miller was reported missing on Thursday, November 17th. She is 5′01′', with blonde hair and blue eyes. Miller was last seen leaving the Peoria County Courthouse on...
UPDATE: 1 person wounded as Peoria Police probe 50 shots fired on south side
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man was wounded Friday after three ShotSpotter alerts indicated 50 gunshots were fired in just a couple of minutes time on Peoria’s south side. Peoria Police said in a news release they received a ShotSpotter alert of 35 rounds fired in the 2700 block of West Montana just before 12:40 p.m. When police got there, they received another ShotSpotter alert of five rounds fired in the 2300 block of West Grinnell. The third ShotSpotter alert indicated 10 rounds fired in the 1500 block of South Faraday.
