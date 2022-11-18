Read full article on original website
Hundreds of applicants want to work for Gov.-elect Maura Healey
Hundreds of people want to work for the incoming Healey-Driscoll administration. More than 750 individuals submitted applications so far since the governor-elect and lieutenant governor-elect launched their transition website less than two weeks ago, the all-female executive team said Tuesday. The applicant pool spans “every region of the state,” with...
The Summit Lounge is the only legal cannabis consumption lounge in Mass., and it’s right in Worcester
Recreational cannabis use, including social consumption, was legalized by ballot vote in Massachusetts in 2016, but six years later there are still no cannabis cafes in the state where people can buy and smoke marijuana legally outside of the home. But there’s something close in Worcester. The Summit Lounge,...
Live Wire: Tom Petty estate to Kari Lake: Cease and desist using ‘Won’t Back Down’
The estate of Tom Petty issued a cease and desist to Republican Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake. Lake recently lost the race to Democrat Katie Hobbs but has refused to concede. In recent posts to her social media accounts, Lake has been using Petty’s hit “I Won’t Back Down” to apparently show her resolve. Petty’s publisher Wixen Music Publishing took exception to the use of the song, writing, in part: “Using his music to promote yourself and your despicable cause is revolting and antithetical to everything that Tom and his music stand for and mean to millions of people”
New COVID strain BQ.1.1 becomes predominant strain in Massachusetts
A new COVID-19 variant is spreading across the commonwealth and research suggests it’s the best variant at resisting antibody treatment. Last Thursday, the Omnicron subvariant BQ.1.1 made up 39% of the COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, according to a projection from The Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, the Boston Globe reported.
DraftKings Maryland promo code: $200 pre-registration offer ends soon
Kevin Bradley of New Jersey killed in Hingham Apple store crash, DA says
Enter your email address here to receive MassLive's Breaking News newsletter:. A 65-year-old New Jersey man was identified as the person killed in Monday morning’s crash at the Hingham Apple store, according to District Attorney Tim Cruz. Kevin Bradley was identified as the person killed Monday, Cruz said in...
Mass. State Lottery winner: Woman wins $1 million prize off of scratch ticket
A $1 million scratch ticket winner in Massachusetts decided to take home her prize money in cash after claiming the ticket on Oct. 28. Savannah Karch from Weymouth won her $1 million prize on the “$10,000,000 Cash King” scratch ticket game. She purchased her wining ticket at Jenny’s Market at 992 Middle St. in Weymouth, and chose to receive a one-time cash payment of $650,000 before taxes.
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties November 20, 2022 edition
Ellen M. Kupiec to Ashley B. Stewart and William C. Stewart Jr., 61 Carmen Ave., $485,000. Gina M. Hodovanec, representative, Louis Michael DeChristopher, estate, and Louis M. DeChristopher , estate, to Lyudmila Bienvenue, Lyudmila N. Bienvenue and Jonathan D. Bienvenue, 30 Beech Hill Road, $283,000.
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade: 7 celebrity trailers destroyed in N.J. fire
Firefighters on Monday were battling a large blaze at facility in New Jersey used for restoring motor homes and buses for use as celebrity trailers at events such as the upcoming Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. “Today is a devastating day, the fire destroyed seven of our buses,” said Chrisel...
Massachusetts State Lottery: $100,000 scratch ticket sold from auto repair shop
There was a $100,000 lottery winner on Monday who purchased their winning ticket from an auto repair shop in Lawrence. The winning scratch ticket was bought from American Auto Care for the “$100,000 Cash Back” lottery game. It was the highest prize available to win for that game.
How Patriots’ playoff chances look to oddsmakers, computer simulations
Below is a look at how simulators from FiveThirtyEight.com and ESPN’s FPI, as well as BetMGM’s oddsmakers, think the rest of the New England Patriots’ season will play out:. The politics and sports analytics site prediction has the Patriots’ postseason chances climbing:. a 54% chance to...
Patriots’ David Andrews limited at practice two days after injury
The reports of David Andrews’ season being over were apparently greatly exaggerated. The New England Patriots captain was on the field, as a limited participant Tuesday according to the team’s practice report. Andrews’ remarkably quick return to the field comes as a surprise after he sustained a thigh...
Former Patriots: Cordarrelle Patterson breaks all-time special teams record
No player in the history of the NFL has returned more kickoffs for touchdowns than Cordarrelle Patterson. That officially became the case when the former New England Patriots receiver (now an Atlanta Falcons running back) returned a kickoff for a score for the ninth time in his career -- and also helped his win come back to secure a win.
