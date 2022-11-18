The estate of Tom Petty issued a cease and desist to Republican Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake. Lake recently lost the race to Democrat Katie Hobbs but has refused to concede. In recent posts to her social media accounts, Lake has been using Petty’s hit “I Won’t Back Down” to apparently show her resolve. Petty’s publisher Wixen Music Publishing took exception to the use of the song, writing, in part: “Using his music to promote yourself and your despicable cause is revolting and antithetical to everything that Tom and his music stand for and mean to millions of people”

ARIZONA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO