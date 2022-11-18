ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Hundreds of applicants want to work for Gov.-elect Maura Healey

Hundreds of people want to work for the incoming Healey-Driscoll administration. More than 750 individuals submitted applications so far since the governor-elect and lieutenant governor-elect launched their transition website less than two weeks ago, the all-female executive team said Tuesday. The applicant pool spans “every region of the state,” with...
Live Wire: Tom Petty estate to Kari Lake: Cease and desist using ‘Won’t Back Down’

The estate of Tom Petty issued a cease and desist to Republican Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake. Lake recently lost the race to Democrat Katie Hobbs but has refused to concede. In recent posts to her social media accounts, Lake has been using Petty’s hit “I Won’t Back Down” to apparently show her resolve. Petty’s publisher Wixen Music Publishing took exception to the use of the song, writing, in part: “Using his music to promote yourself and your despicable cause is revolting and antithetical to everything that Tom and his music stand for and mean to millions of people”
Mass. State Lottery winner: Woman wins $1 million prize off of scratch ticket

A $1 million scratch ticket winner in Massachusetts decided to take home her prize money in cash after claiming the ticket on Oct. 28. Savannah Karch from Weymouth won her $1 million prize on the “$10,000,000 Cash King” scratch ticket game. She purchased her wining ticket at Jenny’s Market at 992 Middle St. in Weymouth, and chose to receive a one-time cash payment of $650,000 before taxes.
Former Patriots: Cordarrelle Patterson breaks all-time special teams record

No player in the history of the NFL has returned more kickoffs for touchdowns than Cordarrelle Patterson. That officially became the case when the former New England Patriots receiver (now an Atlanta Falcons running back) returned a kickoff for a score for the ninth time in his career -- and also helped his win come back to secure a win.
