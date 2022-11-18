ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, MS

WHEC TV-10

In California, 10% of Legislature now identifies as LGBTQ

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — While LGBTQ candidates and their supporters celebrated several milestone victories around the nation in this year’s midterm elections, California quietly reached its own: At least 10% of its state lawmakers identify publicly as LGBTQ, believed to be a first for any U.S. legislature. The...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WHEC TV-10

Vet sues over coverage denial for daughter gender transition

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A U.S. military veteran and his daughter filed a lawsuit on Monday challenging a federal rule they said prevents the daughter from accessing medical coverage because she is transgender. The veteran and daughter filed their lawsuit against the government anonymously via GLBTQ Legal Advocates &...
MAINE STATE
WHEC TV-10

‘Unimaginable’ loss: Memorial held for 1 of 4 Idaho victims

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — Friends and family gathered Monday to remember one of the four University of Idaho students stabbed to death in their home early Nov. 13, as police in the college town of Moscow have yet to identify a suspect in the slayings. The memorial service...
MOSCOW, ID
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather In-Depth: Thanksgiving travel weather

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Maybe you are heading to the airport, the New York State Thruway or maybe just going to Wegmans. Overall, conditions are going to be pretty good leading up to the holiday. Obviously, weather is always going to be a concern because it is the busiest time of the year for traveling.
WHEC TV-10

Prosecutor: DNA links now-dead man to 1978 slaying in Ohio

CINCINNATI (AP) — DNA technology has been used to link the rape and murder of a University of Cincinnati student more than four decades ago to a now-deceased man who authorities suspect may also have been responsible for three other murders in Ohio, prosecutors said. Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph...
CINCINNATI, OH
WHEC TV-10

Fatal car crash: Man hits tree in Town of Butler

TOWN OF BUTLER, N.Y. – The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a one car fatal motor vehicle accident on Westbury Road in the Town of Butler. Harry K. Peters, age 50, of Westbury Road, was traveling eastbound when his vehicle left the south shoulder of the road and struck a tree. Peters was pronounced dead at the scene.

