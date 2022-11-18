Read full article on original website
Federal Emergency Declaration is in effect for 11 New York counties after lake effect storm
A Federal Emergency Declaration is now in effect for 11 counties in New York buried by the lake effect storm. Those counties are Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Jefferson, Lewis, Niagara, Oneida, Oswego, St. Lawrence, and Wyoming. Some parts of those counties saw nearly 7 feet of snow. The federal government...
In California, 10% of Legislature now identifies as LGBTQ
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — While LGBTQ candidates and their supporters celebrated several milestone victories around the nation in this year’s midterm elections, California quietly reached its own: At least 10% of its state lawmakers identify publicly as LGBTQ, believed to be a first for any U.S. legislature. The...
New York State Police is increasing in vulnerable communities after Colorado LBGTQ+ nightclub shooting
ALBANY, N.Y. — New York State Police is increasing its presence in communities that could be potential targets of hate crimes. Gov. Kathy Hochul made that announcement after the Colorado shooting. It’s also in response to threats made against Jewish communities in New York City over the weekend. State...
State announces first round of marijuana selling licenses, none issued around Rochester yet
ALBANY, N.Y. — New York State announced on Monday the first round of people and non-profits to get a license to sell legal marijuana. None of them were issued in the Rochester area because of a federal lawsuit that says the rules in New York discriminate against people outside New York.
Vet sues over coverage denial for daughter gender transition
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A U.S. military veteran and his daughter filed a lawsuit on Monday challenging a federal rule they said prevents the daughter from accessing medical coverage because she is transgender. The veteran and daughter filed their lawsuit against the government anonymously via GLBTQ Legal Advocates &...
‘Unimaginable’ loss: Memorial held for 1 of 4 Idaho victims
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — Friends and family gathered Monday to remember one of the four University of Idaho students stabbed to death in their home early Nov. 13, as police in the college town of Moscow have yet to identify a suspect in the slayings. The memorial service...
District attorney: 1 dead, 16 injured after SUV crashes into Apple store in Massachusetts
HINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — District attorney: 1 dead, 16 injured after SUV crashes into Apple store in Massachusetts. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
First Alert Weather In-Depth: Thanksgiving travel weather
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Maybe you are heading to the airport, the New York State Thruway or maybe just going to Wegmans. Overall, conditions are going to be pretty good leading up to the holiday. Obviously, weather is always going to be a concern because it is the busiest time of the year for traveling.
Prosecutor: DNA links now-dead man to 1978 slaying in Ohio
CINCINNATI (AP) — DNA technology has been used to link the rape and murder of a University of Cincinnati student more than four decades ago to a now-deceased man who authorities suspect may also have been responsible for three other murders in Ohio, prosecutors said. Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph...
Fatal car crash: Man hits tree in Town of Butler
TOWN OF BUTLER, N.Y. – The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a one car fatal motor vehicle accident on Westbury Road in the Town of Butler. Harry K. Peters, age 50, of Westbury Road, was traveling eastbound when his vehicle left the south shoulder of the road and struck a tree. Peters was pronounced dead at the scene.
