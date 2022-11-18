ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

MLive.com

Grand Valley to face old foe in NCAA Division II second-round playoff game

It is back to work for the Grand Valley State University football team. The No. 1 ranked and 11-0 Lakers earned a first-round bye when the NCAA Division II playoffs opened last week, but Grand Valley will return to action 1 p.m. Saturday. Grand Valley will host Northwest Missouri State at Lubbers Stadium in Allendale.
ALLENDALE, MI
MLive.com

FanDuel promo code unlocks $125 for Michigan vs. Ohio State picks

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Michigan Wolverines head to Columbus to take on Ohio State this weekend in what is considered one of the biggest rivalries in...
COLUMBUS, OH
MLive.com

How Michigan’s offense works, and how Ohio State can stop it

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — An experiment nearly four years ago that introduced a spread concept to the Michigan football offense, one latter dubbed “speed in space” by incoming coordinator Josh Gattis, has been effectively ended. During the early months of 2021, with the Wolverines’ offense at its...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Big Ten power rankings: Could Michigan and Ohio State both make playoff?

It’s a question neither team wants to think about, but it’s worth asking: Could the Michigan-Ohio State loser still make the College Football Playoff?. Several experts believe the answer is yes. The committee might frown on a team that didn’t even qualify for its conference championship game, but certain results over the next two weeks could open the door for a one-loss Michigan or Ohio State team to make it.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

A hoarse Jim Harbaugh on gratitude for Ohio State, QB who turns water to wine

ANN ARBOR -- Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh didn’t have the usual power in his voice when he met with the media on Monday. Oh, he was plenty excited about the opportunity to face Ohio State. He was just feeling the effects of a two-point victory secured in the final seconds and played in cold, windy conditions at Michigan Stadium.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Top Ann Arbor-area girls swimming performances at 2022 state finals

For the third year in a row, Ann Arbor Pioneer’s girls swimming team brought home a Division 1 state championship over the weekend. The Pioneers were dominant once again as they completed the 3-peat and clinched the program’s 19 state title overall, second to only East Grand Rapids, who also won its 25th state title on Saturday.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Michigan basketball survives overtime to beat Ohio

ANN ARBOR -- The Michigan football team will try to take down Ohio State on Saturday. The men’s basketball team got all it could handle from Ohio on Sunday night. The Wolverines survived the Bobcats in overtime at Crisler Center, 70-66, to avoid a second straight disappointing defeat. Hunter...
ANN ARBOR, MI
detroitsportsnation.com

Michigan vs. Ohio State point spread released

It is finally Michigan vs. Ohio State week! On Saturday, the Wolverines survived a huge scare by kicking a very late field goal to beat Illinois 19-17 at the Big House, while the Buckeyes hung on for a win over upset-minded Maryland. A week from today, Michigan, who is now 11-0 on the season, will travel to Columbus where they will take on Ohio State, who is also 11-0. The winner of The Game will move on to the Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Michigan Crowd Photo

The University of Michigan's football team played the final home game of its 2022 season on Saturday. Michigan barely escaped Illinois, winning by a field goal, to remain unbeaten on the year. The Wolverines are now 11-0 heading into "The Game" against Ohio State. The crowd at Saturday afternoon's Michigan...
ANN ARBOR, MI

