Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Woman Faces 43 Felony Counts After Tax CrimesTaxBuzzSouthfield, MI
Top NFL Rookie Receiver Returns To PracticeOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Popular discount retail chains opening unique "combo" store in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersFarmington Hills, MI
Related
MLive.com
No ‘pigging out’ on Thanksgiving as De La Salle football aims for 2nd-straight title
FRASER – As much as everyone looks forward to the food and festivities of Thanksgiving, you can’t blame the Warren De La Salle football team for being more excited about the day after Thanksgiving. No, the Pilots are not looking to capitalize on some spectacular Black Friday deal....
MLive.com
Michigan vs. Ohio State is ‘like superheroes going at each other’
ANN ARBOR -- Michigan and Ohio State have been building towards this for what seems like months. Yes, they each faced some capable opponents earlier in the season. Their games this past Saturday went down to the wire. But both arrive for this Saturday’s game as two of the best...
MLive.com
Grand Valley to face old foe in NCAA Division II second-round playoff game
It is back to work for the Grand Valley State University football team. The No. 1 ranked and 11-0 Lakers earned a first-round bye when the NCAA Division II playoffs opened last week, but Grand Valley will return to action 1 p.m. Saturday. Grand Valley will host Northwest Missouri State at Lubbers Stadium in Allendale.
MLive.com
Wolverine Confidential: What Michigan’s latest performance means for Ohio State game
Michigan football survived Illinois to stay unbeaten entering an epic showdown with fellow unbeaten and archrival, Ohio State. If that doesn’t get your blood pumping, you’ve come to the wrong podcast. Michigan trailed 17-10 entering the fourth this past Saturday, but Jake Moody made a field goal with...
MLive.com
FanDuel promo code unlocks $125 for Michigan vs. Ohio State picks
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Michigan Wolverines head to Columbus to take on Ohio State this weekend in what is considered one of the biggest rivalries in...
Detroit News
Prep football notes: Tyrone Spencer leads Detroit King to another trip to Ford Field
Ford Field is becoming a home away from home for Detroit King which will be making its sixth state championship appearance in the last eight years. King (9-3) dominated Mason, 52-17, Saturday afternoon in a Division 3 state semifinal to advance to Saturday night’s title game against old rival Muskegon (10-2).
MLive.com
Michigan vs. Ohio State matchup: RB Blake Corum vs. LB Tommy Eichenberg
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The 2022 Ohio State vs. Michigan football game Saturday in Columbus features a matchup of 11-0 teams that will decide the Big Ten East title and a spot in the Big Ten Championship game. Each day this week, cleveland.com and MLive.com will preview a key matchup in The Game.
MLive.com
How Michigan’s offense works, and how Ohio State can stop it
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — An experiment nearly four years ago that introduced a spread concept to the Michigan football offense, one latter dubbed “speed in space” by incoming coordinator Josh Gattis, has been effectively ended. During the early months of 2021, with the Wolverines’ offense at its...
MLive.com
Game of the Century II: Michigan-Ohio State is high stakes, just like 2006
ANN ARBOR -- A couple of weeks ago, a few days before Michigan was set to play Nebraska, Michigan assistant coach Mike Hart was asked about potential similarities between this season’s Michigan-Ohio State game and the 2006 matchup. He laughed. “A little early for that one,” he said. “Once...
MLive.com
Michigan basketball team preaches patience amid shaky early-season moments
ANN ARBOR -- As Juwan Howard likes to say, a team can learn after a loss or a win. One is much preferred over the other, however, so it’s important to note, especially on the heels of a 25-point loss to Arizona State, that Michigan won on Sunday night.
MLive.com
Big Ten power rankings: Could Michigan and Ohio State both make playoff?
It’s a question neither team wants to think about, but it’s worth asking: Could the Michigan-Ohio State loser still make the College Football Playoff?. Several experts believe the answer is yes. The committee might frown on a team that didn’t even qualify for its conference championship game, but certain results over the next two weeks could open the door for a one-loss Michigan or Ohio State team to make it.
MLive.com
A hoarse Jim Harbaugh on gratitude for Ohio State, QB who turns water to wine
ANN ARBOR -- Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh didn’t have the usual power in his voice when he met with the media on Monday. Oh, he was plenty excited about the opportunity to face Ohio State. He was just feeling the effects of a two-point victory secured in the final seconds and played in cold, windy conditions at Michigan Stadium.
MLive.com
Overheard at Mel Tucker’s press conference: Eyes on everyone and the winning edge
EAST LANSING – It’s now the last week of the regular season and Michigan State has only one game left on the schedule. The Spartans (5-6, 3-5 Big Ten) play at No. 11 Penn State (9-2, 6-2) on Saturday (4 p.m., FS1) and need a win to lock up bowl eligibility.
MLive.com
Top Ann Arbor-area girls swimming performances at 2022 state finals
For the third year in a row, Ann Arbor Pioneer’s girls swimming team brought home a Division 1 state championship over the weekend. The Pioneers were dominant once again as they completed the 3-peat and clinched the program’s 19 state title overall, second to only East Grand Rapids, who also won its 25th state title on Saturday.
Sports World Reacts To Insane Michigan vs. Ohio Finish
Michigan and Ohio had an epic finish in regulation on Sunday evening. The Wolverines were leading the Bobcats by two points with just seconds left on the clock. Ohio chucked a full-court pass and ended up tipping the ball in as the game clock expired. We go to overtime. "Are...
MLive.com
Michigan basketball survives overtime to beat Ohio
ANN ARBOR -- The Michigan football team will try to take down Ohio State on Saturday. The men’s basketball team got all it could handle from Ohio on Sunday night. The Wolverines survived the Bobcats in overtime at Crisler Center, 70-66, to avoid a second straight disappointing defeat. Hunter...
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan vs. Ohio State point spread released
It is finally Michigan vs. Ohio State week! On Saturday, the Wolverines survived a huge scare by kicking a very late field goal to beat Illinois 19-17 at the Big House, while the Buckeyes hung on for a win over upset-minded Maryland. A week from today, Michigan, who is now 11-0 on the season, will travel to Columbus where they will take on Ohio State, who is also 11-0. The winner of The Game will move on to the Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis.
Detroit News
Michigan's Blake Corum, his knee 'good,' once again helping families at Thanksgiving
Ypsilanti — Less than 24 hours after Michigan running back Blake Corum was injured on a run before halftime of the Wolverines’ final home game against Illinois, he was out donating Thanksgiving turkey meals for a second straight year. Corum, who leads the nation with 19 touchdowns scored,...
College Football World Reacts To Michigan Crowd Photo
The University of Michigan's football team played the final home game of its 2022 season on Saturday. Michigan barely escaped Illinois, winning by a field goal, to remain unbeaten on the year. The Wolverines are now 11-0 heading into "The Game" against Ohio State. The crowd at Saturday afternoon's Michigan...
Urban Meyer Reveals Controversial Ohio State, Michigan Opinion
Urban Meyer knows one team is leaving the Horseshoe with a loss next Saturday, but he says that shouldn't stop Ohio State and Michigan from making the College Football Playoff. Speaking on FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" the former Buckeyes head coach said he believes the Big Ten powers are two...
Comments / 0