It is finally Michigan vs. Ohio State week! On Saturday, the Wolverines survived a huge scare by kicking a very late field goal to beat Illinois 19-17 at the Big House, while the Buckeyes hung on for a win over upset-minded Maryland. A week from today, Michigan, who is now 11-0 on the season, will travel to Columbus where they will take on Ohio State, who is also 11-0. The winner of The Game will move on to the Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO