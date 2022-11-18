SFO tops the Wall Street Journal's list of best airports

Passengers walk through Terminal 3 at San Francisco International Airport.

As travelers prepare to take to the sky this holiday season, the Wall Street Journal has unveiled its "Best and Worst Airports of 2022" list.

Released Thursday, San Francisco International Airport topped the publication's first ranking of the nation's 50 biggest and busiest airports since 2019.

According to the WSJ, SFO has a "one-two punch" of more reliable flights and top-notch amenities. The $2.5 billion upgrade of its Harvey Milk Terminal 1 has also boded well for the airport.

"Passengers can retreat to yoga rooms, a museum, art exhibits and outposts of local restaurants like Bun Mee and Boudin Bakery, or catch occasional live music," wrote the WSJ.

Other improvements include SFO's multiple security checkpoints, which eliminate bottlenecks that develop at airports with centralized screening.

The WSJ assembled its rankings based on 19 measures that span a journey, from ticket purchase through takeoff and landing. Airports were divided into two categories: the 20 largest airports, in terms of number of passengers, and the next 30, which were considered midsize.

The 19 measures in the rankings were then grouped into three broad categories: reliability, convenience and value.

Among its praises, the WSJ noted that SFO is relatively quiet, particularly during rush hour, due to strict limitations on overhead announcements for gate changes, boarding groups and lost items.

Signs posted throughout the airport encourage passengers to use headphones as they navigate through their terminals and wait for takeoff.

Kudos were also given to the airport's new touchless water-filling stations, which have hot, cold and room temperature settings. They might also soon dispense free seltzer.

Given The City's signature fog, the WSJ noted that flights out of SFO can be delayed occasionally. However, the weather can also serve as an enjoyable backdrop for when your itinerary goes off without a hitch.

Since travel began rebounding from the pandemic in 2021, SFO has been running on-time rates of more than 80 percent, which is ten points higher than pre-pandemic levels.

The worst performers in the WSJ's large and midsize classes, respectively, were Newark and LaGuardia Airport. Both airports are plagued by flight delays and other issues but have fixes lined up, such as the construction of new terminals and other physical makeovers.

You can view the full list of rankings here .