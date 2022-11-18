Titans Coach Mike Vrabel Addresses Todd Downing's Arrest On Friday Morning

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel © George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested early-Friday morning on charges of DUI and speeding.

This afternoon, head coach Mike Vrabel spoke to the media and offered his initial comments on the situation.

Vrabel, per Titans' writer Jim Wyatt, told reporters that "we all have a great responsibility as members of this community" and noted that he has spoken to Downing since his arrest this morning.

The Titans' internal investigation into Downing's arrest is still in its early stages.

In a statement released by the team this morning, the Tennessee franchise stated that "we are aware of the reports regarding Todd Downing and are in the process of gathering additional information."

An unconfirmed timeline posted in a Pro Football Talk article this morning indicates that the Titans' team plane landed in Nashville around 2:11am CT Friday morning. Downing, per the police report, was pulled over at 3:49am CT.

The short window between Downing's arrest and the Titans' arrival in Nashville has led to concerns about a potential pattern of over-intoxication on team grounds.

Just weeks ago, former Chiefs assistant Britt Reid was sentenced to three years in prison for a 2020 crash that injured six people and left a five-year-old girl in a coma.

Britt, son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, was charged with DUI and speeding following his departure from a team facility. His blood alcohol levels were recorded well above the legal limit.

The Titans will continue their investigation into Downing this week as they prepare for the Bengals in Week 12.