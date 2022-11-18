Read full article on original website
Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News
Preparing for winter roadways: Columbia Public Works staffing down 20%
Columbia Public Works staffing is still down 20% from where it needs to be. “That's by no means a bar from providing good service to the community,” Columbia Public Works spokesman John Ogan said. “Some other city divisions, as I've spoken about, are 30% down, so we're doing pretty well... [crews] come to work on The post Preparing for winter roadways: Columbia Public Works staffing down 20% appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Gap in homeless services for North Sonoma County filled by new center in Healdsburg
photo credit: Courtesy of Graywalls/Wikimedia Sonoma County’s most recent point in time homeless count showed an increase in the number of unhoused individuals in Healdsburg and North County. Healdsburg continues to make moves to address the issue. Healdsburg Housing Director Stephen Sotomayor said the city has completed a major objective towards trying to end homelessness. "A council goal from a while back was to collaborate with the county regional homelessness plan that provides for, among other things a shelter and a navigation center in the North County," Sotomayor said. "And I'm proud to say that we're here." That new homeless center for North County: the...
Colorado Springs worked to change its anti-gay image — then its sole LGBTQ nightclub was targeted
The LGBTQ community has worked to fight against anti-gay perceptions in conservative Colorado Springs. The shooting at Club Q is threatening that work.
Massive pirate-themed park breaking ground this weekend in San Antonio
It's projected to open next year.
mySanAntonio.com
San Antonio, TX
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.https://www.mysanantonio.com/
Comments / 0