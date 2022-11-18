ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

PopSugar

I Had to Self-Manage My Abortion in a State Where It's Banned

This article is part of POPSUGAR's 50 States, 50 Abortions, a large-scale storytelling project that aims to elevate the voices of people who've had abortions. For more information about how to find an abortion clinic near you, please visit The Cut's abortion service finder. The information in this article reflects...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RadarOnline

'We Stand Behind Jack 100%': Parents Of University Of Idaho Victim Kaylee Goncalves Insist Her Ex-Boyfriend Is Innocent

The parents of one University of Idaho victim insist their daughter’s ex-boyfriend is innocent after it was revealed she called her ex seven separate times one hour before her murder, RadarOnline.com has learned.The parents of 21-year-old Kaylee Goncalves – who was found murdered alongside her roommates Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle on the morning of Sunday, November 13 – spoke out over the weekend to defend their daughter’s ex after it was revealed investigators are looking into the 26-year-old as a potential suspect.“Jack is just as distraught as we are,” Kaylee’s mother, Kristi Goncalves, told Fox News on...
MOSCOW, ID
MedicalXpress

New Jersey women living in costly rental areas more likely to experience labor and delivery complications

Women living in high-cost rental areas are more likely to suffer hemorrhage, heart failure and other life-threatening outcomes during labor and delivery, according to a Rutgers study. Researchers found an even greater discrepancy for those women without a high school education with 260 life-threatening maternal health outcomes for every 10,000...
NEW JERSEY STATE

