Buffalo, NY

Look: Photos Of Snow-Filled Buffalo Bills Stadium Go Viral

By Milo Taibi
 4 days ago

Buffalo Bills stadium seats covered in snow

When the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns face off for Week 11's matchup in the domed Ford Field, some fans will be let down that a rare snow game will be avoided.

A tease of what this game could have looked like was offered by the Bills' social media account. Buffalo's Twitter page gave a view of Highmark Stadium...or what little of it you could see under mountains of snow.

The NFL's decision to re-route Sunday's game wasn't unanimously popular, with some fans upset at the missed opportunity of witnessing such a spectacle.

This has only been heightened by the Bills' Twitter photo, with fans sounding off.

"WHY WAS THE GAME MOVED?!? For us Packer fans, football was made to be played in the snow!", one user wrote . Another chimed in , "Just think as y’all look at these photos, another 2-3 FEET possibly more is coming still* to Orchard Park, NY!"

A more sensible approach prevailed with one account, replying "It’s not about legal it’s about 80,000 people trying to drive in all that snow to the stadium."

While player safety certainly factored in as well, this is a salient point. Buffalo news stations have reported highways being shut down, myriad schools and public resources being closed, and various power outages resulting from the storm.

It's hard not to love a game impacted by the elements, but it appears the league's decision to move Sunday's game was the correct one.

Gaynor V. Henry
4d ago

We went from wearing just a hoodie and t-shirt at the beginning of last week to a blizzard on Thursday. I’m talking 30mph wind, snow, blowing snow, for over 12 hours. Roads closed, accidents, school cancelled, places closed, etc. Good thing we hung the Christmas lights before it hit. It’s November on the Northern plains.

Janice McIntosh-Brothers
3d ago

Roads and Airports are closed peeps... Meaning no one would be going to watch the game anyway

Antoine Manning
3d ago

They might want to build a dome in Buffalo for their next stadium. 😂

